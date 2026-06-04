Quanex Building Products Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Quanex Building Products Corporation Quanex Building Products Corporation

Net Sales Growth of ~2% Year-Over-Year
Volumes Tracking Normal Seasonality Patterns
Price vs Cost Imbalance Being Addressed
Executing on Working Capital Management

HOUSTON, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended April 30, 2026.  

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

 Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30,
($ in millions, except per share data) 2026   2025   2026   2025 
Net Sales$462.4  $452.5  $871.5  $852.5 
Gross Margin$117.8  $131.4  $216.3  $223.7 
Gross Margin % 25.5%  29.0%  24.8%  26.2%
Net Income (Loss)$3.4  $20.5  $(0.7) $5.6 
Diluted EPS$0.07  $0.44  $(0.02) $0.12 
        
Adjusted Net Income$11.3  $29.1  $11.0  $38.1 
Adjusted Diluted EPS$0.25  $0.63  $0.24  $0.81 
Adjusted EBITDA$44.2  $63.1  $71.6  $101.7 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 9.6%  14.0%  8.2%  11.9%
        
Cash Provided By (Used For) Operating Activities$18.9  $28.5  $(1.3) $16.0 
Free Cash Flow$7.9  $13.6  $(23.6) $(10.6)

(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and reconciliation tables for additional information)

George Wilson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Despite the headwinds our industry is facing, demand for the products we manufacture was as expected during the second quarter of 2026. Rapid inflationary pressures related to macroeconomic concerns and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East led to an unfavorable price versus cost dynamic, which pressured our margins. As previously disclosed, we utilize surcharges to respond to rapid increases in costs and we have index pricing mechanisms in place in North America to handle fluctuations in major raw material costs, but when costs increase quickly there is a timing lag and margins are negatively impacted. We are addressing the current price versus cost imbalance to minimize further negative impact and expect to recover some of the shortfall to date during the second half of this year, assuming volumes continue to track the normal seasonality of our business, and the rate of inflationary pressure subsides.

“We expected to be a net borrower during the second quarter due to the seasonality of our business, coupled with the longer cash conversion cycle of the legacy Tyman business, but continued execution on managing working capital, coupled with the seasonal uptick in volumes, enabled us to avoid being a net borrower for the quarter. We intend to prioritize debt repayment and opportunistic share repurchases as we generate cash in the second half. In addition, we will continue to focus on the things we can control, which includes identifying operational efficiencies and commercial synergies that we believe will benefit us when consumer confidence improves and demand rebounds.”

Second Quarter 2026 Results Summary   

Quanex reported net sales of $462.4 million during the three months ended April 30, 2026, which represents an increase of 2.2% compared to $452.5 million for the same period in 2025, mainly due to favorable impacts from pricing, including tariff-related price recoveries, and foreign exchange translation. The Hardware Solutions and Extruded Solutions segments each reported modest increases in net sales for the second quarter of 2026, as lower volumes were offset by favorable impacts from pricing, including tariff-related recoveries and foreign exchange translation. Quanex reported an increase of 6.6% in net sales for the second quarter of 2026 in its Custom Solutions segment, largely due to increased volume and improved pricing. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

On a consolidated basis, the decrease in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025 was mainly due to reduced operating leverage from lower volumes related to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty combined with weak consumer confidence, tariff-related costs and inflationary pressures. More specifically, due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, the Company realized a significant increase in transportation and raw material costs during the quarter.     

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

As of April 30, 2026, the Company had total debt of $715.0 million and Quanex’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 3.1x. As of April 30, 2026, Quanex reported a LTM Net Loss of $257.2 million, mainly due to the non-cash goodwill impairment charge recorded in the third quarter of 2025, and LTM Adjusted EBITDA of $212.8 million (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Net Debt Reconciliation table and Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)

The Company’s liquidity was $328.6 million as of April 30, 2026, consisting of $63.7 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2029, less letters of credit outstanding.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has scheduled a conference call for Friday, June 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Quanex’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIcb9c8924a43d483f9a1238134ae8964f

Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets.  Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

Contact:

Scott Zuehlke
SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
713-877-5327
scott.zuehlke@quanex.com

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory, asset impairment charges, transaction, advisory fees and reorganization costs, restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software, amortization expense related to intangible assets, pension settlement refund and other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflect operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net), Adjusted EBITDA and LTM Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making.  Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making.   Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance.

Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities.  These measures allow management and investors to evaluate operational performance and trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges, acquisition-related costs, and other items that may vary significantly from period to period and may not be reflective of Quanex’s core operating results. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.   Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “would,” “may,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: Quanex’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to the Company’s industry, expectations regarding the recovery of price versus cost imbalances, anticipated debt repayment and share repurchase activity, expected operational efficiencies and synergies and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect the Company’s future performance, please refer to Quanex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect new information, developments or events.

    
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30,
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
        
Net sales$462,367  $452,478  $871,456  $852,522 
Cost of sales 344,575   321,096   655,137   628,824 
Selling, general and administrative 74,432   70,333   145,858   136,983 
Restructuring charges -   936   -   8,840 
Depreciation and amortization 24,650   19,192   48,899   43,932 
Operating income 18,710   40,921   21,562   33,943 
Interest expense (12,042)  (13,940)  (24,409)  (28,126)
Other, net 448   (159)  6,065   1,070 
Income before income taxes 7,116   26,822   3,218   6,887 
Income tax expense (3,766)  (6,307)  (3,939)  (1,257)
Net income (loss)$3,350  $20,515  $(721) $5,630 
        
Earnings (loss) per common share, basic$0.07  $0.44  $(0.02) $0.12 
Earnings (loss) per common share, diluted$0.07  $0.44  $(0.02) $0.12 
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic 45,483   46,483   45,469   46,753 
Diluted 45,658   46,563   45,469   46,868 
        
Cash dividends per share$0.08  $0.08  $0.16  $0.16 
                


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 April 30, 2026 October 31, 2025
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$63,671  $76,018 
Restricted Cash 2,313   2,100 
Accounts receivable, net 211,088   205,384 
Inventories 278,047   254,122 
Income taxes receivable 6,121   - 
Prepaid assets 39,542   32,387 
Other current assets 3,651   3,764 
Total current assets 604,433   573,775 
Property, plant and equipment, net 399,190   411,591 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 176,809   154,866 
Deferred tax assets 250   2,706 
Goodwill 274,750   271,346 
Intangible assets, net 533,395   549,137 
Other assets 4,348   4,812 
Total assets$1,993,175  $1,968,233 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$127,709  $131,307 
Accrued liabilities 85,666   95,155 
Income taxes payable 6,289   12,076 
Current maturities of long-term debt 26,545   27,561 
Current operating lease liabilities 18,911   15,446 
Total current liabilities 265,120   281,545 
Long-term debt 678,932   665,268 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 164,958   145,459 
Deferred income taxes 141,104   135,993 
Other liabilities 15,703   13,789 
Total liabilities 1,265,817   1,242,054 
Stockholders’ equity:   
Common stock 512   512 
Additional paid-in-capital 696,391   700,029 
Retained earnings 156,641   164,710 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,897)  (35,439)
Treasury stock at cost (98,289)  (103,633)
Total stockholders’ equity 727,358   726,179 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,993,175  $1,968,233 
        


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
  
 Six Months Ended April 30,
  2026   2025 
Operating activities:   
Net (loss) income$(721) $5,630 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used for operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 48,899   43,932 
Stock-based compensation 2,402   1,825 
Deferred income tax 918   1,250 
Other, net 3,800   7,243 
Changes in assets and liabilities:   
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (4,479)  5,322 
Increase in inventory (21,719)  (1,333)
Increase in other current assets (6,200)  (7,828)
Decrease in accounts payable (2,459)  (14,771)
Decrease in accrued liabilities (10,411)  (14,048)
Change in income taxes (12,005)  (5,471)
Other, net 689   (5,764)
Cash (used for) provided by operating activities (1,286)  15,987 
Investing activities:   
Capital expenditures (22,322)  (26,544)
Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 29   376 
Cash used for investing activities (22,293)  (26,168)
Financing activities:   
Borrowings under credit facilities 119,000   125,000 
Repayments of credit facility borrowings (99,500)  (117,500)
Repayments of other long-term debt (1,762)  (1,888)
Common stock dividends paid (7,277)  (7,552)
Purchase of treasury stock -   (27,194)
Other, net (696)  (1,186)
Cash provided by (used for) financing activities 9,765   (30,320)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,680   2,303 
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (12,134)  (38,198)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 78,118   102,995 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$65,984  $64,797 
        
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
        

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

 Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30,
 2026  2025  2026 2025
Cash (used for) provided by operating activities18,922  $28,497  (1,286) 15,987 
Capital expenditures(11,028)  (14,920) (22,322) (26,544)
Free Cash Flow7,894  $13,577  (23,608) (10,557)
             

The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash.

 As of April 30,
  2026   2025 
Term loan facility$456,250  $481,205 
Revolving credit facility 204,500   242,500 
Finance lease obligations (1) 54,294   61,272 
Total debt (2) 715,044   784,977 
Less: Cash and cash equivalents 63,671   62,626 
Net Debt 651,373   722,351 
      

(1) Includes $48.6 million and $57.4 million in real estate lease liabilities considered finance leases under U.S. GAAP as of April 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
(2) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.

           
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
LAST TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
           
Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended
April 30, 2026		 Three Months Ended
January 31, 2026		 Three Months Ended
October 31, 2025		 Three Months Ended
July 31, 2025		 Total
  Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation
Net income (loss) as reported $3,350  $(4,071) $19,571  $(276,007) $(257,157)
Income tax expense (benefit)  3,766   173   15,147   (8,191)  10,895 
Other, net  (448)  (5,617)  (5,246)  (855)  (12,166)
Interest expense  12,042   12,367   13,468   14,218   52,095 
Depreciation and amortization  24,650   24,249   25,630   33,882   108,411 
Asset impairment charges  -   -   -   302,284   302,284 
EBITDA  43,360   27,101   68,570   65,331   204,362 
Cost of sales (1)  121   407   308   148   984 
Selling, general and administrative (1),(2)  688   (126)  2,056   3,449   6,067 
Restructuring (credit) charges (3)  -   -   (16)  1,367   1,351 
Adjusted EBITDA $44,169  $27,382  $70,918  $70,295  $212,764 
           

(1) Expense related to plant closure/relocation.
(2) Transaction, advisory fees, reorganization costs and product recall expenses.
(3) Restructuring (credit) charges related to severance.

        
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
        
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPSThree Months Ended
April 30, 2026		 Three Months Ended
April 30, 2025		 Six Months Ended
April 30, 2026		 Six Months Ended
April 30, 2025
  Net
Income		 Diluted
EPS		 Net
Income		 Diluted
EPS		 Net
Income		 Diluted
EPS		 Net
Income		 Diluted
EPS
Net income (loss) as reported $3,350  $0.07  $20,515  $0.44  $(721) $(0.02) $5,630  $0.12 
Net income reconciling items from below  7,913  $0.18   8,597  $0.19   11,714  $0.26   32,444  $0.69 
Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $11,263  $0.25  $29,112  $0.63  $10,993  $0.24  $38,074  $0.81 
                 
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended
April 30, 2026		 Three Months Ended
April 30, 2025		 Six Months Ended
April 30, 2026		 Six Months Ended
April 30, 2025
  Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation  
Net income (loss) as reported $3,350    $20,515    $(721)   $5,630   
Income tax expense  3,766     6,307     3,939     1,257   
Other, net  (448)    159     (6,065)    (1,070)  
Interest expense  12,042     13,940     24,409     28,126   
Depreciation and amortization  24,650     19,192     48,899     43,932   
EBITDA  43,360     60,113     70,461     77,875   
EBITDA reconciling items from below  809     3,022     1,090     23,802   
Adjusted EBITDA $44,169    $63,135    $71,551    $101,677   
                 
Reconciling Items Three Months Ended
April 30, 2026		 Three Months Ended
April 30, 2025		 Six Months Ended
April 30, 2026		 Six Months Ended
April 30, 2025
  Income
Statement		 Reconciling
Items		 Income
Statement		 Reconciling
Items		 Income
Statement		 Reconciling
Items		 Income
Statement		 Reconciling
Items
Net sales $462,367  $-  $452,478  $-  $871,456  $-  $852,522  $- 
Cost of sales  344,575   (121)(1) 321,096   (976)(1) 655,137   (528)(1) 628,824   (9,983)
Selling, general and administrative  74,432   (688)(1),(3) 70,333   (1,110)(1),(3) 145,858   (562)(1),(3) 136,983   (4,979)
Restructuring charges  -   -   936   (936)(4) -   - (5) 8,840   (8,840)
EBITDA  43,360   809   60,113   3,022   70,461   1,090   77,875   23,802 
Depreciation and amortization  24,650   (9,776)(5) 19,192   (6,454)(5) 48,899   (19,533)(7) 43,932   (17,104)
Operating income  18,710   10,585   40,921   9,476   21,562   20,623   33,943   40,906 
Interest expense  (12,042)  -   (13,940)  -   (24,409)  -   (28,126)  - 
Other, net  448   (158)(6) (159)  1,003 (6) 6,065   (5,230)(6) 1,070   831 
Income before income taxes  7,116   10,427   26,822   10,479   3,218   15,393   6,887   41,737 
Income tax expense  (3,766)  (2,514)(7) (6,307)  (1,882)(7) (3,939)  (3,679)(7) (1,257)  (9,293)
Net income (loss) $3,350  $7,913  $20,515  $8,597  $(721) $11,714  $5,630  $32,444 
                 
Diluted earnings per share $0.07    $0.44    $(0.02)   $0.12   
                 

(1) Expense related to plant closure/relocation.
(2) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory.
(3) Transaction, advisory fees, reorganization costs and product recall expenses.
(4) Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software.
(5) Amortization expense related to intangible assets.
(6) Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses.
(7) Tax impact of net income reconciling items.

 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SELECTED SEGMENT DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 

This table provides gross margin, operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.

  Hardware Solutions Extruded Solutions Custom Solutions Unallocated
Corp & Other		 Total
Three months ended April 30, 2026          
Net sales $203,019  $164,949  $103,913  $(9,514) $462,367 
Cost of sales  162,392   112,881   79,017   (9,715)  344,575 
Gross Margin  40,627   52,068   24,896   201   117,792 
Gross Margin %  20.0%  31.6%  24.0%    25.5%
Selling, general and administrative (1)  35,763   21,664   13,889   3,116   74,432 
Depreciation and amortization  11,693   7,341   5,404   212   24,650 
Operating (loss) income  (6,829)  23,063   5,603   (3,127)  18,710 
Depreciation and amortization  11,693   7,341   5,404   212   24,650 
EBITDA  4,864   30,404   11,007   (2,915)  43,360 
Expense related to plant relocation (Cost of sales)  121   -   -   -   121 
Expense related to plant relocation (SG&A)  134   -   -   -   134 
Reorganization costs  75   -   1   478   554 
Adjusted EBITDA $5,194  $30,404  $11,008  $(2,437) $44,169 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  2.6%  18.4%  10.6%    9.6%
           
Three months ended April 30, 2025          
Net sales $202,935  $163,967  $97,507  $(11,931) $452,478 
Cost of sales  145,533   111,637   73,702   (9,776)  321,096 
Gross Margin  57,402   52,330   23,805   (2,155)  131,382 
Gross Margin %  28.3%  31.9%  24.4%    29.0%
Selling, general and administrative (1)  32,259   21,673   10,850   5,551   70,333 
Restructuring charges  896   -   -   40   936 
Depreciation and amortization  10,361   7,437   5,437   (4,043)  19,192 
Operating income (loss)  13,886   23,220   7,518   (3,703)  40,921 
Depreciation and amortization  10,361   7,437   5,437   (4,043)  19,192 
EBITDA  24,247   30,657   12,955   (7,746)  60,113 
Expense related to plant relocation (Cost of sales)  976   -   -   -   976 
Expense related to plant relocation (SG&A)  246   -   -   -   246 
Transaction, advisory fees, reorganization costs, and product recall expenses  593   19   -   252   864 
Restructuring charges  896   -   -   40   936 
Adjusted EBITDA $26,958  $30,676  $12,955  $(7,454) $63,135 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  13.3%  18.7%  13.3%    14.0%
           
Six months ended April 30, 2026          
Net sales $392,131  $304,749  $193,055  $(18,479) $871,456 
Cost of sales  313,116   210,590   150,441   (19,010)  655,137 
Gross Margin  79,015   94,159   42,614   531   216,319 
Gross Margin %  20.2%  30.9%  22.1%    24.8%
Selling, general and administrative (1)  69,943   42,805   27,039   6,071   145,858 
Depreciation and amortization  23,240   14,680   10,626   353   48,899 
Operating (loss) income  (14,168)  36,674   4,949   (5,893)  21,562 
Depreciation and amortization  23,240   14,680   10,626   353   48,899 
EBITDA  9,072   51,354   15,575   (5,540)  70,461 
Expense related to plant relocation (Cost of sales)  528   -   -   -   528 
Credit related to plant relocation (SG&A)  (8)  -   -   -   (8)
Reorganization costs  146   -   1   423   570 
Adjusted EBITDA $9,738  $51,354  $15,576  $(5,117) $71,551 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  2.5%  16.9%  8.1%    8.2%
           
Six months ended April 30, 2025          
Net sales $387,675  $303,597  $182,545  $(21,295) $852,522 
Cost of sales  296,318   209,317   142,000   (18,811)  628,824 
Gross Margin  91,357   94,280   40,545   (2,484)  223,698 
Gross Margin %  23.6%  31.1%  22.2%    26.2%
Selling, general and administrative (1)  65,616   40,181   22,448   8,738   136,983 
Restructuring charges  7,015   -   -   1,825   8,840 
Depreciation and amortization  21,831   15,077   10,977   (3,953)  43,932 
Operating (loss) income  (3,105)  39,022   7,120   (9,094)  33,943 
Depreciation and amortization  21,831   15,077   10,977   (3,953)  43,932 
EBITDA  18,726   54,099   18,097   (13,047)  77,875 
Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales)  976   -   -   -   976 
Gain related to plant closure (SG&A)  247   -   -   -   247 
Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory and accounts receivable  7,509   352   1,146   -   9,007 
Transaction and advisory fees  683   176   -   3,873   4,732 
Restructuring charges  7,015   -   -   1,825   8,840 
Adjusted EBITDA $35,156  $54,627  $19,243  $(7,349) $101,677 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  9.1%  18.0%  10.5%    11.9%
           

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense for the three and six months ended April 30, 2026, respectively of $1.5 million and $4.6 million and $0.6 million and $1.8 million for the comparable prior year periods.

 
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SELECTED SEGMENT DATA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 

This table reconciles our segment presentation, as previously reported in Exhibit 99.1 to our Current Report Form 8-K dated June 5, 2025 for the three and six months ended April 30, 2025, to the current presentation.

 
  NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet Components Tyman Unallocated
Corp & Other		 Total
Three months ended April 30, 2025            
Net sales $151,026  $61,257  $51,237  $190,107  $(1,149) $452,478 
Cost of sales  113,760   39,001   42,405   126,743   (813)  321,096 
Gross Margin  37,266   22,256   8,832   63,364   (336)  131,382 
Gross Margin %  24.7%  36.3%  17.2%  33.3%    29.0%
Selling, general and administrative  15,938   9,038   5,725   37,271   2,361   70,333 
Restructuring charges  -   -   -   936   -   936 
Depreciation and amortization  4,667   2,659   3,015   8,775   76   19,192 
Operating income (loss)  16,661   10,559   92   16,382   (2,773)  40,921 
Depreciation and amortization  4,667   2,659   3,015   8,775   76   19,192 
EBITDA  21,328   13,218   3,107   25,157   (2,697)  60,113 
Expense related to plant relocation (Cost of sales)  976   -   -   -   -   976 
Expense related to plant relocation (SG&A)  246   -   -   -   -   246 
Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs  -   -   -   675   189   864 
Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software  -   -   -   936   -   936 
Adjusted EBITDA $22,550  $13,218  $3,107  $26,768  $(2,508) $63,135 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  14.9%  21.6%  6.1%  14.1%    14.0%
             
  Hardware Solutions(1) Extruded Solutions(2) Custom Solutions(3) Tyman Unallocated
Corp & Other		 Total
Three months ended April 30, 2025            
Net sales $202,935  $163,967  $97,507  $-  $(11,931) $452,478 
Cost of sales  145,533   111,637   73,702   -   (9,776)  321,096 
Gross Margin  57,402   52,330   23,805   -   (2,155)  131,382 
Gross Margin %  28.3%  31.9%  24.4%      29.0%
Selling, general and administrative  32,259   21,673   10,850     5,551   70,333 
Restructuring charges  896   -   -   -   40   936 
Depreciation and amortization  10,361   7,437   5,437   -   (4,043)  19,192 
Operating (loss) income  13,886   23,220   7,518   -   (3,703)  40,921 
Depreciation and amortization  10,361   7,437   5,437   -   (4,043)  19,192 
EBITDA  24,247   30,657   12,955   -   (7,746)  60,113 
Expense related to plant relocation (Cost of sales)  976   -   -   -   -   976 
Expense related to plant relocation (SG&A)  246   -   -   -   -   246 
Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs  593   19   -   -   252   864 
Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software  896   -   -   -   40   936 
Adjusted EBITDA $26,958  $30,676  $12,955  $-  $(7,454) $63,135 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  13.3%  18.7%  13.3%      14.0%
             
  NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet Components Tyman Unallocated
Corp & Other		 Total
Six months ended April 30, 2025            
Net sales $285,359  $109,728  $95,047  $365,783  $(3,395) $852,522 
Cost of sales  220,327   69,638   81,821   259,539   (2,501)  628,824 
Gross Margin  65,032   40,090   13,226   106,244   (894)  223,698 
Gross Margin %  22.8%  36.5%  13.9%  29.0%    26.2%
Selling, general and administrative  32,071   16,959   10,992   71,649   5,312   136,983 
Restructuring charges  -   -   -   8,840   -   8,840 
Depreciation and amortization  9,446   5,269   6,024   23,038   155   43,932 
Asset impairment charges  -   -   -   -   -   - 
Operating income (loss)  23,515   17,862   (3,790)  2,717   (6,361)  33,943 
Depreciation and amortization  9,446   5,269   6,024   23,038   155   43,932 
EBITDA  32,961   23,131   2,234   25,755   (6,206)  77,875 
Expense related to plant relocation (Cost of sales)  976   -   -   -   -   976 
Expense related to plant relocation (SG&A)  247   -   -   -   -   247 
Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory and accounts receivable  -   -   -   9,007   -   9,007 
Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs  -   -   -   2,142   2,590   4,732 
Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software  -   -   -   8,840   -   8,840 
Adjusted EBITDA $34,184  $23,131  $2,234  $45,744  $(3,616) $101,677 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  12.0%  21.1%  2.4%  12.5%    11.9%
             
  Hardware Solutions(1) Extruded Solutions(2) Custom Solutions(3) Tyman Unallocated
Corp & Other		 Total
Six months ended April 30, 2025            
Net sales $387,675  $303,597  $182,545  $-  $(21,295) $852,522 
Cost of sales  296,318   209,317   142,000   -   (18,811)  628,824 
Gross Margin  91,357   94,280   40,545   -   (2,484)  223,698 
Gross Margin %  23.6%  31.1%  22.2%      26.2%
Selling, general and administrative  65,616   40,181   22,448   -   8,738   136,983 
Restructuring charges  7,015   -   -     1,825   8,840 
Depreciation and amortization  21,831   15,077   10,977   -   (3,953)  43,932 
Operating income (loss)  (3,105)  39,022   7,120   -   (9,094)  33,943 
Depreciation and amortization  21,831   15,077   10,977   -   (3,953)  43,932 
EBITDA  18,726   54,099   18,097   -   (13,047)  77,875 
Expense related to plant relocation (Cost of sales)  976   -   -   -   -   976 
Expense related to plant relocation (SG&A)  247   -   -   -   -   247 
Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory and accounts receivable  7,509   352   1,146   -   -   9,007 
Transaction and advisory fees  683   176   -   -   3,873   4,732 
Restructuring charges  7,015   -   -     1,825   8,840 
Adjusted EBITDA $35,156  $54,627  $19,243  $-  $(7,349) $101,677 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  9.1%  18.0%  10.5%      11.9%
             

(1) The Hardware Solutions segment contains a portion of the previously reported NA Fenestration segment.
(2) The Extruded Solutions segment contains a portion of the previously reported NA Fenestration and the EU Fenestration segments.
(3) The Custom Solutions segment contains a portion of the previously reported NA Fenestration and the NA Cabinet Components segments.

    
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SALES ANALYSIS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended April 30,
 Six Months Ended April 30,
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
        
Hardware Solutions:(1)       
Window and door hardware$109,377  $104,887  $234,078  $227,240 
Screens 91,482   95,860   154,081   156,414 
Other 2,160   2,188   3,972   4,021 
 $203,019  $202,935  $392,131  $387,675 
Extruded Solutions:(2)       
Window profiles$72,542  $70,009  $130,897  $129,854 
Seals and gaskets 19,530   19,401   37,164   37,442 
Spacers 52,526   50,671   100,128   93,532 
Solar 5,312   7,062   9,917   12,585 
Flashing Tape 3,228   1,599   4,746   3,713 
Window and door hardware 8,470   11,177   15,982   20,635 
Other 3,341   4,048   5,915   5,836 
 $164,949  $163,967  $304,749  $303,597 
Custom Solutions:(3)       
Wood solutions$56,906  $51,237  $103,560  $95,047 
Access solutions 26,455   23,880   49,501   46,788 
Mixing solutions 20,552   22,390   39,994   40,710 
 $103,913  $97,507  $193,055  $182,545 
        
Unallocated Corporate & Other:       
Eliminations$(9,514) $(11,931) $(18,479) $(21,295)
 $(9,514) $(11,931) $(18,479) $(21,295)
        
Net Sales$462,367  $452,478  $871,456  $852,522 
        

(1) Reflects an increase of $4.4 million and $6.7 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and six months ended April 30, 2026, respectively.
(2) Reflects an increase of $5.9 million and $8.6 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and six months ended April 30, 2026, respectively.
(3) Reflects an increase of $0.5 million and $0.3 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and six months ended April 30, 2026, respectively.


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