Quanex Building Products Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net Sales Growth of ~2% Year-Over-Year

Volumes Tracking Normal Seasonality Patterns

Price vs Cost Imbalance Being Addressed

Executing on Working Capital Management

HOUSTON, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended April 30, 2026.

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, ($ in millions, except per share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net Sales $ 462.4 $ 452.5 $ 871.5 $ 852.5 Gross Margin $ 117.8 $ 131.4 $ 216.3 $ 223.7 Gross Margin % 25.5 % 29.0 % 24.8 % 26.2 % Net Income (Loss) $ 3.4 $ 20.5 $ (0.7 ) $ 5.6 Diluted EPS $ 0.07 $ 0.44 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.12 Adjusted Net Income $ 11.3 $ 29.1 $ 11.0 $ 38.1 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.25 $ 0.63 $ 0.24 $ 0.81 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44.2 $ 63.1 $ 71.6 $ 101.7 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 9.6 % 14.0 % 8.2 % 11.9 % Cash Provided By (Used For) Operating Activities $ 18.9 $ 28.5 $ (1.3 ) $ 16.0 Free Cash Flow $ 7.9 $ 13.6 $ (23.6 ) $ (10.6 )

(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and reconciliation tables for additional information)

George Wilson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Despite the headwinds our industry is facing, demand for the products we manufacture was as expected during the second quarter of 2026. Rapid inflationary pressures related to macroeconomic concerns and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East led to an unfavorable price versus cost dynamic, which pressured our margins. As previously disclosed, we utilize surcharges to respond to rapid increases in costs and we have index pricing mechanisms in place in North America to handle fluctuations in major raw material costs, but when costs increase quickly there is a timing lag and margins are negatively impacted. We are addressing the current price versus cost imbalance to minimize further negative impact and expect to recover some of the shortfall to date during the second half of this year, assuming volumes continue to track the normal seasonality of our business, and the rate of inflationary pressure subsides.

“We expected to be a net borrower during the second quarter due to the seasonality of our business, coupled with the longer cash conversion cycle of the legacy Tyman business, but continued execution on managing working capital, coupled with the seasonal uptick in volumes, enabled us to avoid being a net borrower for the quarter. We intend to prioritize debt repayment and opportunistic share repurchases as we generate cash in the second half. In addition, we will continue to focus on the things we can control, which includes identifying operational efficiencies and commercial synergies that we believe will benefit us when consumer confidence improves and demand rebounds.”

Second Quarter 2026 Results Summary

Quanex reported net sales of $462.4 million during the three months ended April 30, 2026, which represents an increase of 2.2% compared to $452.5 million for the same period in 2025, mainly due to favorable impacts from pricing, including tariff-related price recoveries, and foreign exchange translation. The Hardware Solutions and Extruded Solutions segments each reported modest increases in net sales for the second quarter of 2026, as lower volumes were offset by favorable impacts from pricing, including tariff-related recoveries and foreign exchange translation. Quanex reported an increase of 6.6% in net sales for the second quarter of 2026 in its Custom Solutions segment, largely due to increased volume and improved pricing. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

On a consolidated basis, the decrease in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025 was mainly due to reduced operating leverage from lower volumes related to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty combined with weak consumer confidence, tariff-related costs and inflationary pressures. More specifically, due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, the Company realized a significant increase in transportation and raw material costs during the quarter.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

As of April 30, 2026, the Company had total debt of $715.0 million and Quanex’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 3.1x. As of April 30, 2026, Quanex reported a LTM Net Loss of $257.2 million, mainly due to the non-cash goodwill impairment charge recorded in the third quarter of 2025, and LTM Adjusted EBITDA of $212.8 million (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Net Debt Reconciliation table and Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)

The Company’s liquidity was $328.6 million as of April 30, 2026, consisting of $63.7 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2029, less letters of credit outstanding.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has scheduled a conference call for Friday, June 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Quanex’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIcb9c8924a43d483f9a1238134ae8964f

Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets. Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

Contact:

Scott Zuehlke

SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

713-877-5327

scott.zuehlke@quanex.com

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory, asset impairment charges, transaction, advisory fees and reorganization costs, restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software, amortization expense related to intangible assets, pension settlement refund and other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflect operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net), Adjusted EBITDA and LTM Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance.

Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. These measures allow management and investors to evaluate operational performance and trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges, acquisition-related costs, and other items that may vary significantly from period to period and may not be reflective of Quanex’s core operating results. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “would,” “may,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: Quanex’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to the Company’s industry, expectations regarding the recovery of price versus cost imbalances, anticipated debt repayment and share repurchase activity, expected operational efficiencies and synergies and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect the Company’s future performance, please refer to Quanex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect new information, developments or events.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales $ 462,367 $ 452,478 $ 871,456 $ 852,522 Cost of sales 344,575 321,096 655,137 628,824 Selling, general and administrative 74,432 70,333 145,858 136,983 Restructuring charges - 936 - 8,840 Depreciation and amortization 24,650 19,192 48,899 43,932 Operating income 18,710 40,921 21,562 33,943 Interest expense (12,042 ) (13,940 ) (24,409 ) (28,126 ) Other, net 448 (159 ) 6,065 1,070 Income before income taxes 7,116 26,822 3,218 6,887 Income tax expense (3,766 ) (6,307 ) (3,939 ) (1,257 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,350 $ 20,515 $ (721 ) $ 5,630 Earnings (loss) per common share, basic $ 0.07 $ 0.44 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.12 Earnings (loss) per common share, diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.44 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.12 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 45,483 46,483 45,469 46,753 Diluted 45,658 46,563 45,469 46,868 Cash dividends per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.16





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

April 30, 2026 October 31, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,671 $ 76,018 Restricted Cash 2,313 2,100 Accounts receivable, net 211,088 205,384 Inventories 278,047 254,122 Income taxes receivable 6,121 - Prepaid assets 39,542 32,387 Other current assets 3,651 3,764 Total current assets 604,433 573,775 Property, plant and equipment, net 399,190 411,591 Operating lease right-of-use assets 176,809 154,866 Deferred tax assets 250 2,706 Goodwill 274,750 271,346 Intangible assets, net 533,395 549,137 Other assets 4,348 4,812 Total assets $ 1,993,175 $ 1,968,233 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 127,709 $ 131,307 Accrued liabilities 85,666 95,155 Income taxes payable 6,289 12,076 Current maturities of long-term debt 26,545 27,561 Current operating lease liabilities 18,911 15,446 Total current liabilities 265,120 281,545 Long-term debt 678,932 665,268 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 164,958 145,459 Deferred income taxes 141,104 135,993 Other liabilities 15,703 13,789 Total liabilities 1,265,817 1,242,054 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 512 512 Additional paid-in-capital 696,391 700,029 Retained earnings 156,641 164,710 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,897 ) (35,439 ) Treasury stock at cost (98,289 ) (103,633 ) Total stockholders’ equity 727,358 726,179 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,993,175 $ 1,968,233





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended April 30, 2026 2025 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (721 ) $ 5,630 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used for operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 48,899 43,932 Stock-based compensation 2,402 1,825 Deferred income tax 918 1,250 Other, net 3,800 7,243 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (4,479 ) 5,322 Increase in inventory (21,719 ) (1,333 ) Increase in other current assets (6,200 ) (7,828 ) Decrease in accounts payable (2,459 ) (14,771 ) Decrease in accrued liabilities (10,411 ) (14,048 ) Change in income taxes (12,005 ) (5,471 ) Other, net 689 (5,764 ) Cash (used for) provided by operating activities (1,286 ) 15,987 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (22,322 ) (26,544 ) Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 29 376 Cash used for investing activities (22,293 ) (26,168 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities 119,000 125,000 Repayments of credit facility borrowings (99,500 ) (117,500 ) Repayments of other long-term debt (1,762 ) (1,888 ) Common stock dividends paid (7,277 ) (7,552 ) Purchase of treasury stock - (27,194 ) Other, net (696 ) (1,186 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing activities 9,765 (30,320 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,680 2,303 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (12,134 ) (38,198 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 78,118 102,995 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 65,984 $ 64,797 QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Cash (used for) provided by operating activities 18,922 $ 28,497 (1,286 ) 15,987 Capital expenditures (11,028 ) (14,920 ) (22,322 ) (26,544 ) Free Cash Flow 7,894 $ 13,577 (23,608 ) (10,557 )

The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash.

As of April 30, 2026 2025 Term loan facility $ 456,250 $ 481,205 Revolving credit facility 204,500 242,500 Finance lease obligations (1) 54,294 61,272 Total debt (2) 715,044 784,977 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 63,671 62,626 Net Debt 651,373 722,351

(1) Includes $48.6 million and $57.4 million in real estate lease liabilities considered finance leases under U.S. GAAP as of April 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(2) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE

LAST TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

April 30, 2026 Three Months Ended

January 31, 2026 Three Months Ended

October 31, 2025 Three Months Ended

July 31, 2025 Total Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net income (loss) as reported $ 3,350 $ (4,071 ) $ 19,571 $ (276,007 ) $ (257,157 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,766 173 15,147 (8,191 ) 10,895 Other, net (448 ) (5,617 ) (5,246 ) (855 ) (12,166 ) Interest expense 12,042 12,367 13,468 14,218 52,095 Depreciation and amortization 24,650 24,249 25,630 33,882 108,411 Asset impairment charges - - - 302,284 302,284 EBITDA 43,360 27,101 68,570 65,331 204,362 Cost of sales (1) 121 407 308 148 984 Selling, general and administrative (1),(2) 688 (126 ) 2,056 3,449 6,067 Restructuring (credit) charges (3) - - (16 ) 1,367 1,351 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,169 $ 27,382 $ 70,918 $ 70,295 $ 212,764

(1) Expense related to plant closure/relocation.

(2) Transaction, advisory fees, reorganization costs and product recall expenses.

(3) Restructuring (credit) charges related to severance.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended

April 30, 2026 Three Months Ended

April 30, 2025 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2026 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2025 Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net income (loss) as reported $ 3,350 $ 0.07 $ 20,515 $ 0.44 $ (721 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 5,630 $ 0.12 Net income reconciling items from below 7,913 $ 0.18 8,597 $ 0.19 11,714 $ 0.26 32,444 $ 0.69 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $ 11,263 $ 0.25 $ 29,112 $ 0.63 $ 10,993 $ 0.24 $ 38,074 $ 0.81 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

April 30, 2026 Three Months Ended

April 30, 2025 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2026 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2025 Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net income (loss) as reported $ 3,350 $ 20,515 $ (721 ) $ 5,630 Income tax expense 3,766 6,307 3,939 1,257 Other, net (448 ) 159 (6,065 ) (1,070 ) Interest expense 12,042 13,940 24,409 28,126 Depreciation and amortization 24,650 19,192 48,899 43,932 EBITDA 43,360 60,113 70,461 77,875 EBITDA reconciling items from below 809 3,022 1,090 23,802 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,169 $ 63,135 $ 71,551 $ 101,677 Reconciling Items Three Months Ended

April 30, 2026 Three Months Ended

April 30, 2025 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2026 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2025 Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Net sales $ 462,367 $ - $ 452,478 $ - $ 871,456 $ - $ 852,522 $ - Cost of sales 344,575 (121 ) (1 ) 321,096 (976 ) (1 ) 655,137 (528 ) (1 ) 628,824 (9,983 ) Selling, general and administrative 74,432 (688 ) (1),(3) 70,333 (1,110 ) (1),(3) 145,858 (562 ) (1),(3) 136,983 (4,979 ) Restructuring charges - - 936 (936 ) (4 ) - - (5 ) 8,840 (8,840 ) EBITDA 43,360 809 60,113 3,022 70,461 1,090 77,875 23,802 Depreciation and amortization 24,650 (9,776 ) (5 ) 19,192 (6,454 ) (5 ) 48,899 (19,533 ) (7 ) 43,932 (17,104 ) Operating income 18,710 10,585 40,921 9,476 21,562 20,623 33,943 40,906 Interest expense (12,042 ) - (13,940 ) - (24,409 ) - (28,126 ) - Other, net 448 (158 ) (6 ) (159 ) 1,003 (6 ) 6,065 (5,230 ) (6 ) 1,070 831 Income before income taxes 7,116 10,427 26,822 10,479 3,218 15,393 6,887 41,737 Income tax expense (3,766 ) (2,514 ) (7 ) (6,307 ) (1,882 ) (7 ) (3,939 ) (3,679 ) (7 ) (1,257 ) (9,293 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,350 $ 7,913 $ 20,515 $ 8,597 $ (721 ) $ 11,714 $ 5,630 $ 32,444 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.07 $ 0.44 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.12

(1) Expense related to plant closure/relocation.

(2) Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory.

(3) Transaction, advisory fees, reorganization costs and product recall expenses.

(4) Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software.

(5) Amortization expense related to intangible assets.

(6) Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses.

(7) Tax impact of net income reconciling items.



QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

SELECTED SEGMENT DATA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

This table provides gross margin, operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.

Hardware Solutions Extruded Solutions Custom Solutions Unallocated

Corp & Other Total Three months ended April 30, 2026 Net sales $ 203,019 $ 164,949 $ 103,913 $ (9,514 ) $ 462,367 Cost of sales 162,392 112,881 79,017 (9,715 ) 344,575 Gross Margin 40,627 52,068 24,896 201 117,792 Gross Margin % 20.0 % 31.6 % 24.0 % 25.5 % Selling, general and administrative (1) 35,763 21,664 13,889 3,116 74,432 Depreciation and amortization 11,693 7,341 5,404 212 24,650 Operating (loss) income (6,829 ) 23,063 5,603 (3,127 ) 18,710 Depreciation and amortization 11,693 7,341 5,404 212 24,650 EBITDA 4,864 30,404 11,007 (2,915 ) 43,360 Expense related to plant relocation (Cost of sales) 121 - - - 121 Expense related to plant relocation (SG&A) 134 - - - 134 Reorganization costs 75 - 1 478 554 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,194 $ 30,404 $ 11,008 $ (2,437 ) $ 44,169 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 2.6 % 18.4 % 10.6 % 9.6 % Three months ended April 30, 2025 Net sales $ 202,935 $ 163,967 $ 97,507 $ (11,931 ) $ 452,478 Cost of sales 145,533 111,637 73,702 (9,776 ) 321,096 Gross Margin 57,402 52,330 23,805 (2,155 ) 131,382 Gross Margin % 28.3 % 31.9 % 24.4 % 29.0 % Selling, general and administrative (1) 32,259 21,673 10,850 5,551 70,333 Restructuring charges 896 - - 40 936 Depreciation and amortization 10,361 7,437 5,437 (4,043 ) 19,192 Operating income (loss) 13,886 23,220 7,518 (3,703 ) 40,921 Depreciation and amortization 10,361 7,437 5,437 (4,043 ) 19,192 EBITDA 24,247 30,657 12,955 (7,746 ) 60,113 Expense related to plant relocation (Cost of sales) 976 - - - 976 Expense related to plant relocation (SG&A) 246 - - - 246 Transaction, advisory fees, reorganization costs, and product recall expenses 593 19 - 252 864 Restructuring charges 896 - - 40 936 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,958 $ 30,676 $ 12,955 $ (7,454 ) $ 63,135 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.3 % 18.7 % 13.3 % 14.0 % Six months ended April 30, 2026 Net sales $ 392,131 $ 304,749 $ 193,055 $ (18,479 ) $ 871,456 Cost of sales 313,116 210,590 150,441 (19,010 ) 655,137 Gross Margin 79,015 94,159 42,614 531 216,319 Gross Margin % 20.2 % 30.9 % 22.1 % 24.8 % Selling, general and administrative (1) 69,943 42,805 27,039 6,071 145,858 Depreciation and amortization 23,240 14,680 10,626 353 48,899 Operating (loss) income (14,168 ) 36,674 4,949 (5,893 ) 21,562 Depreciation and amortization 23,240 14,680 10,626 353 48,899 EBITDA 9,072 51,354 15,575 (5,540 ) 70,461 Expense related to plant relocation (Cost of sales) 528 - - - 528 Credit related to plant relocation (SG&A) (8 ) - - - (8 ) Reorganization costs 146 - 1 423 570 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,738 $ 51,354 $ 15,576 $ (5,117 ) $ 71,551 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 2.5 % 16.9 % 8.1 % 8.2 % Six months ended April 30, 2025 Net sales $ 387,675 $ 303,597 $ 182,545 $ (21,295 ) $ 852,522 Cost of sales 296,318 209,317 142,000 (18,811 ) 628,824 Gross Margin 91,357 94,280 40,545 (2,484 ) 223,698 Gross Margin % 23.6 % 31.1 % 22.2 % 26.2 % Selling, general and administrative (1) 65,616 40,181 22,448 8,738 136,983 Restructuring charges 7,015 - - 1,825 8,840 Depreciation and amortization 21,831 15,077 10,977 (3,953 ) 43,932 Operating (loss) income (3,105 ) 39,022 7,120 (9,094 ) 33,943 Depreciation and amortization 21,831 15,077 10,977 (3,953 ) 43,932 EBITDA 18,726 54,099 18,097 (13,047 ) 77,875 Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales) 976 - - - 976 Gain related to plant closure (SG&A) 247 - - - 247 Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory and accounts receivable 7,509 352 1,146 - 9,007 Transaction and advisory fees 683 176 - 3,873 4,732 Restructuring charges 7,015 - - 1,825 8,840 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,156 $ 54,627 $ 19,243 $ (7,349 ) $ 101,677 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 9.1 % 18.0 % 10.5 % 11.9 %

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense for the three and six months ended April 30, 2026, respectively of $1.5 million and $4.6 million and $0.6 million and $1.8 million for the comparable prior year periods.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

SELECTED SEGMENT DATA RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

This table reconciles our segment presentation, as previously reported in Exhibit 99.1 to our Current Report Form 8-K dated June 5, 2025 for the three and six months ended April 30, 2025, to the current presentation.

NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet Components Tyman Unallocated

Corp & Other Total Three months ended April 30, 2025 Net sales $ 151,026 $ 61,257 $ 51,237 $ 190,107 $ (1,149 ) $ 452,478 Cost of sales 113,760 39,001 42,405 126,743 (813 ) 321,096 Gross Margin 37,266 22,256 8,832 63,364 (336 ) 131,382 Gross Margin % 24.7 % 36.3 % 17.2 % 33.3 % 29.0 % Selling, general and administrative 15,938 9,038 5,725 37,271 2,361 70,333 Restructuring charges - - - 936 - 936 Depreciation and amortization 4,667 2,659 3,015 8,775 76 19,192 Operating income (loss) 16,661 10,559 92 16,382 (2,773 ) 40,921 Depreciation and amortization 4,667 2,659 3,015 8,775 76 19,192 EBITDA 21,328 13,218 3,107 25,157 (2,697 ) 60,113 Expense related to plant relocation (Cost of sales) 976 - - - - 976 Expense related to plant relocation (SG&A) 246 - - - - 246 Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs - - - 675 189 864 Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software - - - 936 - 936 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,550 $ 13,218 $ 3,107 $ 26,768 $ (2,508 ) $ 63,135 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 14.9 % 21.6 % 6.1 % 14.1 % 14.0 % Hardware Solutions(1) Extruded Solutions(2) Custom Solutions(3) Tyman Unallocated

Corp & Other Total Three months ended April 30, 2025 Net sales $ 202,935 $ 163,967 $ 97,507 $ - $ (11,931 ) $ 452,478 Cost of sales 145,533 111,637 73,702 - (9,776 ) 321,096 Gross Margin 57,402 52,330 23,805 - (2,155 ) 131,382 Gross Margin % 28.3 % 31.9 % 24.4 % 29.0 % Selling, general and administrative 32,259 21,673 10,850 5,551 70,333 Restructuring charges 896 - - - 40 936 Depreciation and amortization 10,361 7,437 5,437 - (4,043 ) 19,192 Operating (loss) income 13,886 23,220 7,518 - (3,703 ) 40,921 Depreciation and amortization 10,361 7,437 5,437 - (4,043 ) 19,192 EBITDA 24,247 30,657 12,955 - (7,746 ) 60,113 Expense related to plant relocation (Cost of sales) 976 - - - - 976 Expense related to plant relocation (SG&A) 246 - - - - 246 Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs 593 19 - - 252 864 Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software 896 - - - 40 936 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,958 $ 30,676 $ 12,955 $ - $ (7,454 ) $ 63,135 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.3 % 18.7 % 13.3 % 14.0 % NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet Components Tyman Unallocated

Corp & Other Total Six months ended April 30, 2025 Net sales $ 285,359 $ 109,728 $ 95,047 $ 365,783 $ (3,395 ) $ 852,522 Cost of sales 220,327 69,638 81,821 259,539 (2,501 ) 628,824 Gross Margin 65,032 40,090 13,226 106,244 (894 ) 223,698 Gross Margin % 22.8 % 36.5 % 13.9 % 29.0 % 26.2 % Selling, general and administrative 32,071 16,959 10,992 71,649 5,312 136,983 Restructuring charges - - - 8,840 - 8,840 Depreciation and amortization 9,446 5,269 6,024 23,038 155 43,932 Asset impairment charges - - - - - - Operating income (loss) 23,515 17,862 (3,790 ) 2,717 (6,361 ) 33,943 Depreciation and amortization 9,446 5,269 6,024 23,038 155 43,932 EBITDA 32,961 23,131 2,234 25,755 (6,206 ) 77,875 Expense related to plant relocation (Cost of sales) 976 - - - - 976 Expense related to plant relocation (SG&A) 247 - - - - 247 Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory and accounts receivable - - - 9,007 - 9,007 Transaction, advisory fees, and reorganization costs - - - 2,142 2,590 4,732 Restructuring charges related to severance and disposal of software - - - 8,840 - 8,840 Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,184 $ 23,131 $ 2,234 $ 45,744 $ (3,616 ) $ 101,677 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 12.0 % 21.1 % 2.4 % 12.5 % 11.9 % Hardware Solutions(1) Extruded Solutions(2) Custom Solutions(3) Tyman Unallocated

Corp & Other Total Six months ended April 30, 2025 Net sales $ 387,675 $ 303,597 $ 182,545 $ - $ (21,295 ) $ 852,522 Cost of sales 296,318 209,317 142,000 - (18,811 ) 628,824 Gross Margin 91,357 94,280 40,545 - (2,484 ) 223,698 Gross Margin % 23.6 % 31.1 % 22.2 % 26.2 % Selling, general and administrative 65,616 40,181 22,448 - 8,738 136,983 Restructuring charges 7,015 - - 1,825 8,840 Depreciation and amortization 21,831 15,077 10,977 - (3,953 ) 43,932 Operating income (loss) (3,105 ) 39,022 7,120 - (9,094 ) 33,943 Depreciation and amortization 21,831 15,077 10,977 - (3,953 ) 43,932 EBITDA 18,726 54,099 18,097 - (13,047 ) 77,875 Expense related to plant relocation (Cost of sales) 976 - - - - 976 Expense related to plant relocation (SG&A) 247 - - - - 247 Amortization of step-up for purchase price adjustments on inventory and accounts receivable 7,509 352 1,146 - - 9,007 Transaction and advisory fees 683 176 - - 3,873 4,732 Restructuring charges 7,015 - - 1,825 8,840 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,156 $ 54,627 $ 19,243 $ - $ (7,349 ) $ 101,677 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 9.1 % 18.0 % 10.5 % 11.9 %

(1) The Hardware Solutions segment contains a portion of the previously reported NA Fenestration segment.

(2) The Extruded Solutions segment contains a portion of the previously reported NA Fenestration and the EU Fenestration segments.

(3) The Custom Solutions segment contains a portion of the previously reported NA Fenestration and the NA Cabinet Components segments.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

SALES ANALYSIS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30,

Six Months Ended April 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Hardware Solutions:(1) Window and door hardware $ 109,377 $ 104,887 $ 234,078 $ 227,240 Screens 91,482 95,860 154,081 156,414 Other 2,160 2,188 3,972 4,021 $ 203,019 $ 202,935 $ 392,131 $ 387,675 Extruded Solutions:(2) Window profiles $ 72,542 $ 70,009 $ 130,897 $ 129,854 Seals and gaskets 19,530 19,401 37,164 37,442 Spacers 52,526 50,671 100,128 93,532 Solar 5,312 7,062 9,917 12,585 Flashing Tape 3,228 1,599 4,746 3,713 Window and door hardware 8,470 11,177 15,982 20,635 Other 3,341 4,048 5,915 5,836 $ 164,949 $ 163,967 $ 304,749 $ 303,597 Custom Solutions:(3) Wood solutions $ 56,906 $ 51,237 $ 103,560 $ 95,047 Access solutions 26,455 23,880 49,501 46,788 Mixing solutions 20,552 22,390 39,994 40,710 $ 103,913 $ 97,507 $ 193,055 $ 182,545 Unallocated Corporate & Other: Eliminations $ (9,514 ) $ (11,931 ) $ (18,479 ) $ (21,295 ) $ (9,514 ) $ (11,931 ) $ (18,479 ) $ (21,295 ) Net Sales $ 462,367 $ 452,478 $ 871,456 $ 852,522

(1) Reflects an increase of $4.4 million and $6.7 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and six months ended April 30, 2026, respectively.

(2) Reflects an increase of $5.9 million and $8.6 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and six months ended April 30, 2026, respectively.

(3) Reflects an increase of $0.5 million and $0.3 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and six months ended April 30, 2026, respectively.

