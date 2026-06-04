Satellogic to Participate in June Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), the infrastructure company for Persistent Global Intelligence, today announced that it will participate in-person at the 16th Annual ROTH London Conference taking place at the Hotel London in London on June 16 – 18, and virtually at the Northland Growth Conference taking place on June 23.

Emiliano Kargieman, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, and Ryan Driver, Senior Vice President of Finance & Corporate Development, will attend the 16th Annual ROTH London Conference and will be available for in-person one-on-one meetings with investors. Mr. Driver will also attend the Northland Growth Conference and will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors.

16th Annual ROTH London Conference

Date: June 16 – 18, 2026

Location: Hotel London at Park Lane, London, UK

Format: In-person 1x1 Meetings

Attendees: Chief Executive Officer & Founder Emiliano Kargieman and SVP of Finance & Corporate Development Ryan Driver

Website: click here

Northland Growth Conference

Date: June 23, 2026

Location: Virtual

Format: Virtual 1x1 Meetings

Attendee: SVP of Finance & Corporate Development Ryan Driver

Website: click here

For more information on the 16th Annual ROTH London Conference, Northland Growth Conference, or to schedule a meeting with Satellogic management, please contact your conference representative or Satellogic’s Investor Relations at ir@satellogic.com .

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is building the infrastructure for Persistent Global Intelligence: continuous, proactive awareness of the places, assets, and activities that matter. The company combines high-cadence satellite collection, best-in-class technology, AI-accelerated workflows, and sovereign-capable architecture to help customers move from episodic imagery to persistent monitoring programs.

Satellogic serves defense and intelligence agencies, allied governments, and commercial markets that need reliable, scalable awareness of change across large portfolios of sites. Customers can begin with discovery, expand into persistent monitoring, and build toward dedicated or sovereign-controlled capacity as their mission requirements grow. To learn more, please visit: https://www.satellogic.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The words "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intends", "may", "might", "plan", "possible", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Satellogic's current expectations and beliefs concerning, among other things, our plans, strategies, prospects, both business and financial. Although we believe our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurance that we either will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. Many factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Satellogic's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed or to be filed by Satellogic from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Satellogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Satellogic can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

ir@satellogic.com