MEDPACE HOLDINGS DEADLINE TOMORROW JUNE 5th: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Medpace Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before June 5th

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Medpace (MEDP) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Medpace common stock between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Medpace Holdings, Inc. (“Medpace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Medpace common stock between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors have until June 5, 2026, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





What are the Allegation Details?

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Medpace engaged in a scheme to artificially inflate its share price. The Company’s misrepresentations became evident to the market through its poor performance throughout the class period. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Medpace, investors suffered damages.





What are the Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Medpace shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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