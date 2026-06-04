Unstoppable Branding Agency Announces Upcoming Global Media Features for Dr. Mark Leong, Tina Sue, Karen Romine, and María Esther Panesso Mercado

Los Angeles, California, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Branding Agency (UBA), founded by entrepreneur and media strategist Rhonda Swan, continues to strengthen its global media footprint with a new wave of Tier 1 publication features highlighting influential leaders across wellness, business, executive strategy, and the arts.



Among the agency’s latest media successes, Tina Sue, Karen Romine, and María Esther Panesso Mercado have officially been featured in USA Today, while all four clients, including Dr. Mark Leong, are also preparing for publication in one of the world’s most recognized media outlets, such as Forbes.

The announcement reflects UBA’s growing reputation for helping entrepreneurs and visionary leaders secure high-level media exposure through strategic storytelling, personal branding, and authority positioning.

“These are individuals making meaningful impact in their industries, and our mission is to ensure their stories are seen on a global scale,” said Rhonda Swan. “Each client brings a unique voice, powerful expertise, and a compelling story that deserves international recognition.”







Featured Clients

Dr. Mark Leong

Dr. Mark Leong is the Co-founder and CEO of Farmz Asia (a brand by NutriPrime Holdings) and one of Asia's most trusted voices in health and wellness. A Microbiologist and author of "7kg in 7 Days," the method that set the Singapore Book of Records, he has built Asia's largest active health transformation community of over 10,000 active members, helping thousands of busy adults with chronic health conditions to lose weight, regain energy, and rebuild their health from the inside out.

Creator of the #1 health show in Asia, Dr. Leong reaches thousands of live viewers every Saturday night, where he is widely known for debunking popular food and supplement myths through live lab testing, cutting through the noise of a multi-billion dollar industry built on misinformation.

Beyond personal transformation, Dr. Leong is on a mission bigger than health itself: for every kilogram his clients lose, Farmz Asia Group feeds an underprivileged child, with a bold commitment to feed 1 million underprivileged children by 2027.

Recognised among the Top 100 Global Healthcare Leaders, Dr. Leong proves that when you transform your health, you can transform the world.

Tina Sue

Tina Sue is the Founder of Business Wealth Advisory, a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA), and a serial entrepreneur. Through decades of experience and the Freedom Mastery™ Framework, Tina helps entrepreneurs redesign their businesses around life vision, wealth protection, and sustainable freedom rather than traditional growth metrics alone.

Having built, scaled, and sold multiple businesses herself, Tina now advises 6- and 7-figure entrepreneurs on aligning their business and personal goals to create greater independence, stronger financial outcomes, and long-term business value.

Karen Romine

Karen Romine is the Founder of The Black Table, a corporate strategist and Psychic Medium. Award-Winning Speaker. The Black Table is an advisory practice serving elite entrepreneurs and executives. With more than three decades of experience in corporate strategy and M&A, Karen has become known for her pioneering work around “psychic intelligence”, the ability to recognize early operational signals before conventional data confirms them.

Karen Romine, also the author of The Future of Decisive Choice: Bio-hacking Your Mind with AI, released in October 2025, was named champion of the 2026 WILDx speaker competition.

María Esther Panesso Mercado

María Esther Panesso Mercado is a Colombian visual artist and attorney whose work explores feminine resilience, spirituality, and cultural identity through oil and mixed media. Her internationally exhibited artwork, showcased at prestigious venues including the historic Salon d’Automne in Paris and Rockefeller Center in New York, portrays women not as fragile subjects, but as powerful, sacred, and transformative forces.

Beyond her artistic career, María Esther Panesso Mercado holds degrees in Law and International Business Administration, as well as an MBA, and actively practices as an attorney defending women in vulnerable situations. Her commitment to justice, female dignity, and empowerment deeply influences her creative vision, allowing her work to transcend aesthetics and become a reflection of strength, authenticity, and cultural pride. Recognized by Forbes Colombia as one of the “50 Most Creative Colombians in the World,” María continues to use her platform to inspire conversations around women’s empowerment and global representation of Colombian artistry.

As Unstoppable Branding Agency continues expanding its international influence under the leadership of Rhonda Swan, the agency remains committed to elevating entrepreneurs, innovators, creatives, and industry leaders whose work is creating meaningful global impact. From wellness and wealth strategy to executive leadership and the arts, clients like Dr. Mark Leong, Tina Sue, Karen Romine, and María Esther Panesso Mercado represent the new generation of purpose-driven authority figures shaping conversations worldwide.



Through strategic storytelling and top-tier media positioning, UBA continues its mission of transforming powerful personal brands into globally recognized voices that inspire, educate, and lead across industries.

About Unstoppable Branding Agency

Founded by Rhonda Swan, Unstoppable Branding Agency is a global PR and media company specializing in personal branding, authority positioning, and strategic media placement for entrepreneurs, executives, authors, and visionary leaders. Through a combination of storytelling, publicity strategy, and high-level media access, the agency helps clients build long-term credibility and visibility across international markets. UBA has become known for securing placements in some of the world’s most recognized publications while helping clients transform their expertise into influential global brands. With a focus on authenticity and impact-driven storytelling, the agency continues to position industry leaders at the forefront of media and business conversations worldwide.

Media Contact:



Unstoppable Branding Agency

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