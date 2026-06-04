Kelly Roach launches new book on building predictable sales in one hour a day

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Roach, founder of Kelly Roach International and a 5x bestselling author, releases The Miracle Hour: Predictable Sales in an Hour a Day on May 19 on Amazon. The book, which sold more than 1,000 copies organically within its first 48 hours of pre-sale availability, introduces the daily sales system Roach first developed on her lunch break as a Fortune 500 Senior Vice President and used to build her first company to seven figures before leaving corporate.

The Miracle Hour centers on a single principle: one focused hour of relationship-based outreach and income-producing activity each day generates more consistent, compounding revenue than any funnel, ad campaign, or content strategy built on volume. "Within 30 days of learning about Miracle Hour, I'd sold an extra $60,000 beyond my normal pace despite being a beginner at the system. No fancy funnels, expensive ads, or marketing wizardry needed. If you can operate a cell phone and a basic spreadsheet you can crush the Miracle Hour and grow your business too. It's that simple and powerful. I tell absolutely everyone about it." says Tim Francis, who has been implementing the Miracle Hour system.

The 204—page book provides a step-by-step system for identifying the highest-impact sales activities in any business, executing them within a structured daily framework, and building a team that can run the system independently. Roach applied the method across six companies spanning coaching, consulting, education, and events -- and has since taught it to over 100,000 entrepreneurs across industries from service businesses and coaching practices to corporate sales teams, dental offices, and car dealerships.

"I started my business on my lunch break, one hour a day, with no investors, no funding, and no network," said Kelly Roach, founder of Kelly Roach International. "That one hour took me from zero to an eight-figure business, allowed me to leave corporate, retire my husband, and homeschool my daughter. The Miracle Hour is the system I want every entrepreneur to have."

The book covers:

A daily framework for identifying and executing the income-producing activities that drive revenue in any business model or industry

Strategies for breaking founder dependence and installing the Miracle Hour system across a team

A relationship-driven approach to selling that strengthens client connection in an increasingly AI-dependent market

Real-world applications for solopreneurs, service businesses, and corporate sales organizations

The Miracle Hour currently ranks No. 1 in New Releases in Marketing and Consumer Behavior and No. 61 in Sales and Selling on Amazon. It is available in print, Kindle, and audiobook formats at Amazon .

About Kelly Roach International

Kelly Roach International provides business growth and sales systems consulting designed to help entrepreneurs and sales leaders build profitable companies while maintaining strong personal values and putting faith and family first. Led by bestselling author and entrepreneur Kelly Roach, the company has trained over 100,000 entrepreneurs through coaching, books, and programs including The Business Advisory, Legacy Leaders, and the Virtual Business School. Kelly Roach International has earned multiple Inc. 5000 recognitions for sustained revenue growth. For more information, visit kellyroachinternational.com.