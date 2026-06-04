CALX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Calix, Inc. Investors - Contact Kirby McInerney LLP by July 27, 2026

NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Calix, Inc. (“Calix” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CALX) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your Calix investments, you have until July 27, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

Follow the link below for more information about the lawsuit:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of January 28, 2026 through April 21, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that (1) the Company's first quarter margins had significantly benefited from advanced purchasing of memory components; (2) that the Company's advanced supply of memory components was dwindling; and (3) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing negative margin pressure as it was forced to purchase memory components at rising market prices.

On April 21, 2026, Calix reported results for the first quarter of 2026 earnings, including that “Non-GAAP gross margin was 57.2%, down 80 basis points sequentially.” Further, the Company reported “gross margin guidance for the second quarter of 2026 is between 54.25% and 57.25%” and “[f]or the year, we expect our non-GAAP gross margin to decline between 50 and 150 basis points.” In the accompanying earnings call, the Company’s CFO stated “advanced purchasing had allowed us to avoid higher memory component costs during the first quarter. However, that advanced supply has run its course, and we now face market prices.” On this news, the price of Calix shares declined by $6.93 per share, or approximately 14%, from $49.58 per share on April 21, 2026 to close at $42.65 on April 22, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Calix securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[HOW CAN I PROTECT MY RIGHTS?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com