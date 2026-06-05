Native Life Appoints FIFA Brand Designer Jody Ure to Lead Creative Strategy and Support National Expansion

Miami, Florida, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Native Life, an emerging life and health insurance company operating across all 50 states, announced the appointment of globally recognized FIFA brand designer Jody Ure as the company’s lead brand designer and creative strategist. The move marks a significant step in Native Life’s broader initiative to modernize insurance branding, strengthen company culture, and position the organization for long-term nationwide growth.

Sean Conner, Jody Ure, Mike Schill

Founded by Sean Conner and Mike Schill, Native Life has focused on building a modern insurance organization centered on accessibility, team culture, and professional development while continuing to provide life and health insurance solutions for families throughout the United States. The company stated that the addition of Jody Ure reflects its commitment to creating a next-generation insurance brand designed to resonate with both consumers and professionals entering the industry.

Ure is internationally known for his branding and creative work associated with FIFA-related campaigns and global sports audiences. His visual and strategic design work has reached billions of viewers worldwide through internationally recognized sporting events and media platforms. According to Native Life, the partnership was formed around a shared vision to bring elevated branding standards and long-term creative thinking into the insurance industry.

The company noted that many traditional insurance organizations continue to rely on outdated branding approaches and recruitment strategies that may not connect with younger professionals seeking collaborative, technology-driven, and flexible work environments. Native Life said its strategy is focused on building a more modern workplace culture while maintaining a strong emphasis on helping families access life and health insurance solutions.

“Native Life was built around the idea that the insurance industry can evolve without losing its core purpose,” said Sean Conner, co-founder of Native Life. “We believe branding, culture, leadership, and long-term vision all play an important role in shaping how companies grow and how professionals connect with the industry. Bringing Jody Ure onto the team reflects the direction we are building toward.”

The company stated that Ure will oversee creative strategy, visual branding initiatives, and long-term brand development as Native Life expands nationally. His role is expected to include helping shape internal team identity, digital branding systems, recruiting campaigns, and future marketing initiatives designed to support company growth.

Native Life said the collaboration also aligns with its efforts to attract a new generation of insurance professionals interested in entrepreneurial opportunities, remote work opportunities, and career growth within a team-oriented environment. The company currently operates in all 50 states and continues to expand its recruiting and operational presence nationwide.

Industry analysts have increasingly highlighted the importance of branding and organizational culture in sectors traditionally viewed as conservative or transactional. Native Life believes strategic branding can help reshape public perception of the insurance industry by emphasizing innovation, professionalism, collaboration, and long-term relationship building.

According to company leadership, Native Life’s approach draws inspiration from globally recognized organizations that have successfully created strong internal cultures alongside recognizable public-facing brands. The company said FIFA-inspired branding principles, including unity, teamwork, consistency, and global-scale identity systems, influenced the decision to pursue a strategic partnership with Ure.

“Strong brands are built through culture, consistency, and shared vision,” said Jody Ure. “What stood out about Native Life was the company’s long-term perspective on where the insurance industry is heading and its commitment to creating something that feels modern, collaborative, and nationally scalable.”

Native Life emphasized that the announcement represents a strategic corporate development rather than a change to its core mission. The company will continue focusing on life insurance and health insurance solutions while investing in infrastructure, branding strategy, and operational growth intended to support long-term expansion.

The organization also stated that modern branding within insurance extends beyond visual identity and includes how companies recruit, communicate, train professionals, and create workplace environments that support collaboration and adaptability. Native Life said it aims to build a company culture that reflects evolving workforce expectations while maintaining compliance-driven operational standards within the insurance sector.

As part of its growth strategy, Native Life plans to continue developing partnerships and leadership initiatives that align with its national expansion goals. The company said creative strategy and team culture will remain central components of its long-term vision as it expands its footprint throughout the United States.

The announcement comes at a time when many industries are reevaluating how branding and culture influence talent acquisition and consumer engagement. Native Life stated that it sees an opportunity to contribute to a broader modernization effort within insurance by combining professional development, strategic branding, and scalable operational systems.

Company leadership added that the insurance industry continues to provide career opportunities for professionals from a wide range of backgrounds, particularly in remote and entrepreneurial work environments. Native Life said its focus remains on building a collaborative organization designed for long-term sustainability and nationwide accessibility.

Additional information about Native Life and its initiatives can be found on the company’s official website at Native Life Group.

About Native Life

Native Life is an emerging life and health insurance company founded by Sean Conner and Mike Schill. Operating in all 50 states, the company focuses on delivering life and health insurance solutions while building a modern, team-oriented culture within the insurance industry. Native Life emphasizes branding innovation, professional development, and strategic growth initiatives designed to support long-term national expansion.





Media Contact

Company Name: Native Life

Contact Person: Sean Conner

Email: seanc.worldwide@gmail.com

Phone: 954-658-5430

Country: United States

Website: www.nativelifegroup.com