Covenant Logistics Releases 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group has released its 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility, sustainable innovation, and community stewardship. The sixth annual report outlines Covenant's growing impact across freight decarbonization, supplier sustainability, and strategic partnerships with industry leaders, nonprofits, and local communities.

Covenant's environmental progress in 2025 included the use of nearly 2 million gallons of renewable diesel and continued expansion of trucks running on 100% biodiesel (B100), offering near-zero Scope 1 emissions for select customers. Covenant was the first for-hire fleet to integrate trucks running 100% biodiesel, with a three-truck pilot — in collaboration with Optimus Technologies — operating for more than 18 months without significant issue. Through strategic investment in electric yard tractors, solar energy, white roofing systems, and expanded route optimization, the company continues to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its footprint.

The company's long-standing relationship with TRANSTEX has contributed to significant aerodynamic efficiency improvements — reducing approximately 204,000 metric tons of CO₂ since 2010 and generating more than $67.9 million in cumulative cost savings. Covenant also deployed the EEAS-2330T trailer skirt, the first commercially available aerodynamic trailer technology to achieve the EPA's highest BIN V classification, delivering 10.49% fuel savings per truck.

By the end of 2025, Covenant equipped more than 50% of its fleet with electric auxiliary power units (eAPUs), eliminating the production of nearly 23,040 metric tons of CO₂ and saving approximately 2.26 million gallons of diesel. Covenant also eliminated more than 175,845 empty trailer miles through its partnership with Chattanooga-based REPOWR, and in late 2025 partnered with Optimal Dynamics to bring more sophisticated decision intelligence to load planning and dispatch operations. Nearly 92% of Covenant's systems now reside in the cloud, reducing energy and infrastructure demands across the enterprise. The company's long-term sustainability goals remain ambitious. These include improving fleet fuel economy by 20% by 2030, reducing idle time by 35%, ensuring that 20% of new fleet purchases are carbon-neutral by 2035, and achieving carbon neutrality across 60% of assets by 2045.

Beyond operations, Covenant's commitment to community engagement remains strong. The company continues to observe Earth Day across all locations, participates actively in cross-industry organizations including NACFE — where Covenant serves on the board of directors — and maintains partnerships with nonprofit organizations focused on human trafficking prevention, veteran support, and local community investment. Since 2005, Covenant has donated more than $20.8 million to worthy causes.

As a highlight of this year's progress, Covenant received multiple sustainability distinctions, including the DHL Managed Transportation Sustainability Carrier of the Year Award, recognition as an Inbound Logistics 2025 G75 Green Supply Chain Partner, the TRANSTEX Sustainability Award, and continued EPA SmartWay High Performer status. Covenant also achieved EcoVadis Committed certification in 2025, reflecting measurable progress across environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

"The recognition we received this year — from DHL, the EPA, EcoVadis, and others — validates that our approach is working," said Matt McLelland, Vice President of Sustainability and Innovation. "But the real story is the collaborative work happening behind the scenes: with our customers, our suppliers, our competitors, and our communities. That is how industry transformation actually happens."

Covenant's 2025 CSR Report highlights how long-term thinking, intentional innovation, and values-based leadership are creating a more sustainable logistics future.

About Covenant

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset- based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol, “CVLG.”

Media Contact:

Angie Shook

+1.423.463.3291