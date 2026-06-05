Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026

Oslo, 5 June 2026 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 26 June 2026 will be held as a digital meeting at 10:00 Norwegian time. Shareholders can vote at the meeting, in advance or by proxy.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting is attached together with the guide for online participation.

The system for notification of attendance and for registration of votes is available at the following link: Electronic Registration

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For further information, please contact:

Media: media@dno.no

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

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DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the North Sea, the Middle East and West Africa. Founded in 1971, DNO is Norway's oldest oil company and the first to list on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 1981. The Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in Norway, the Kurdistan region of Iraq, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire and Yemen. More information is available at www.dno.no.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

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