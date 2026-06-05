Age-Specific Nutrition & Scientific Care: CareEven Natural Kids’ Nutrition Product Won Another International Gold Award

SYDNEY, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via the powerful scientific formulas and exceptional product quality, CareEven’s star product, Calcium-Magnesium-Zinc Liquid Calcium, has once again won the Monde Selection Gold Award in 2026. Since 1961, located in the heart of Europe, Monde Selection has been synonymous of trust, quality, and excellence. For over six decades, Monde Selection has evaluated and recognized the quality of consumer products. It evaluates products based on visual appearance, odour, taste, aftertaste, and mouthfeel, ensuring that every award-bearing product meets the highest international standards. The Gold Award is given to products with excellent level of quality surpassing most competitors in its respective field and has become a symbol of product quality excellence. CareEven has won prestigious international honors, including the 2025TITAN Health Awards Gold, the International Taste Award, and the Superior Taste Award, standing out among thousands of competitive products worldwide and continuously earning international recognition.





As a natural kids’ nutrition brand originating from Australia and New Zealand, CareEven has always adhered to the core value of “A Little More Love” as its founding principle and enduring commitment. Dedicated to infant and child health, CareEven focuses on professional research and development, upholds rigorous quality control, and safeguards children’s healthy growth with responsibility, originality, and scientific spirit.





Relying on years of dedicated product research and optimized global supply chains, CareEven selects premium natural ingredients worldwide and maintains in-depth cooperation with top international raw material suppliers like DSM. All the products are manufactured in strict compliance with food safety standards across global regions. Through steady growth, CareEven has become a preferred children’s nutrition brand for discerning families worldwide, with its flagship products topping sales charts in key consumer markets such as China. CareEven will continue to deliver scientific, safe, and high-quality nutrition care for children globally.

Media Contact

Aoran International Group Limited(CareEven)

Contact: Liu Haixia

Email: careeven@aliyun.com

Phone: 86 15300219593

https://careeven.com.cn/

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