Daimon and Galbot Jointly Release RobOmni, An Omni-Modal Evaluation Benchmark Including Tactile Sensing for Physical Interaction





VIENNA, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daimon Robotics and Galbot jointly unveiled RobOmni, an omni-modal evaluation benchmark including tactile sensing for physical interaction, at ICRA 2026. Featuring an omni-modal simulation suite including tactile sensing, a task evaluation protocol centered on contact-rich manipulation, and a seamless Sim-to-Real validation pipeline, RobOmni establishes key infrastructure for physical AI, driving embodied intelligence from being "demo-driven" to "standard-driven".

Embodied intelligence is currently shifting from a vision-centric approach to one focused on physical interaction. However, the industry has long lacked standardized evaluation tools for tactile sensing and dexterous manipulation, making it difficult to accurately measure the true value and capability boundaries of tactile-aware manipulation. The introduction of RobOmni directly addresses this critical gap.

Built on NVIDIA Isaac Sim, RobOmni provides a high-fidelity simulation foundation including high-resolution multimodal tactile sensing, wrist-view vision, gripper states, task descriptions, external cameras, etc. Focusing on contact-rich manipulation tasks where tactile feedback is vital, RobOmni employs multi-dimensional metrics for large-scale, cross-embodiment parallel evaluation. Furthermore, it streamlines the Sim-to-Real pipeline, supporting both real-world and simulation-based training data. RobOmni offers a standardized, comparable, reproducible, and extensible evaluation framework for validating physical interaction.

This benchmark is the result of a powerful synergy. Daimon Robotics has long focused on tactile perception and dexterous manipulation. Leveraging industry-leading vision-based tactile sensing technology, tactile fusion algorithms, and a large-scale real-world omni-modal data collection system, Daimon provides RobOmni with its high-fidelity simulation foundation and contact-rich manipulation protocols. Galbot brings expertise in embodied foundation models, manipulation policy learning, and robotic generalization, offering crucial support for RobOmni in building a validation system for embodied models.

Powered by the world’s monochromatic vision-based tactile sensing technology, Daimon has integrated “Device – Data – Deployment” into a complete capability ecosystem. Earlier this year in April, Daimon released Daimon-Infinity, one of the largest omni-modal robotic dataset for physical AI including high-resolution tactile sensing. Together, these milestones solidified Daimon's role in building the essential infrastructure for tactile sensing and dexterous manipulation.

Join Daimon Robotics at Booth 084, Hall B, during ICRA 2026. Additionally, Daimon presents its latest advances in tactile intelligence including vision-based tactile sensor and dataset driven application demonstrations. Daimon calls upon the community to join RobOmni to advance the convergence of standards for physical interaction and to foster the development of embodied intelligence.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33652c93-48f7-4ca4-9413-e9a037e4a326