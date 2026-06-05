Research Peptides: Koi Research Labs Expands Distribution Across USA & Canada

NEW YORK, NY, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koi Research Labs today announced the expansion of its research-grade peptide distribution across the United States and Canada, giving qualified researchers in both markets faster access to Certificate of Analysis (COA) verified inventory through separate in-country fulfillment operations and cold-chain handling. All compounds remain strictly research-use-only (RUO) and are not approved for human use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. You can visit Koi Peptides in the US or Koi Peptides in Canada to buy products from Koi Research Labs.

Koi Research Labs Expands Research Peptide Distribution in the USA and Canada

Researchers in the United States and Canada can now source research peptides through domestic fulfillment operations in each market, with shorter transit windows, cold-chain handling where required, and lot-specific Certificates of Analysis on every shipment. The expansion adds in-country distribution capacity to Koi Research Labs' distribution network in both jurisdictions, with domestic shipping in each market supported by HPLC and mass spectrometry (MS) verified inventory.

The distribution model is built as two separate domestic operations. U.S.-based researchers order from the U.S. fulfillment network and receive shipments domestically. Canadian researchers order from the Canadian fulfillment network and receive shipments domestically. The company does not ship research peptides across the U.S.–Canada border in either direction.

Koi Research Labs has scaled its operations in response to sustained demand from academic laboratories, contract research organizations, and independent researchers studying research peptides across different categories.

"Researchers in the United States and Canada were telling us the same thing: they wanted shorter, more reliable transit, lot-specific documentation on every vial, and a supplier operating clearly within the research-use-only framework," said Dr Tshering Pedon , who writes for Koi Research Labs. "Our role is to support the research community by getting verified material into laboratories quickly, with chain-of-custody intact. This expansion is about logistics and quality control. Nothing about it changes the regulatory status of the materials we distribute."

The expanded footprint serves laboratory and research customers only. The company does not provide medical advice, does not supply material for human or animal consumption, and does not offer reconstitution, dosing, or administration guidance.

Buying Research Peptides in the USA and Canada: What Changes for Researchers

In-country distribution means shorter transit, simpler receiving, and no cross-border customs delays. Each market is now served domestically. Material destined for U.S. researchers is dispatched within the United States. Material destined for Canadian researchers is dispatched within Canada. This reduces transit time, lowers the risk of temperature excursions during long-haul international shipping, and eliminates the customs handling that complicates cross-border peptide sourcing.

Buying Research Peptides in the USA

U.S. researchers placing orders through Koi Peptides network typically receive shipments within 2 to 5 business days, depending on the destination state and shipping option selected. Lyophilized material is dispatched with moisture-barrier packaging and, where required, insulated packaging with cold-chain handling. Each shipment includes the lot-specific Certificate of Analysis tied to the synthesis batch printed on the vial.

Buying Research Peptides in Canada

Canadian researchers placing orders through the Canadian fulfillment network receive shipments domestically within Canada. Sourcing from a domestic Canadian fulfillment operation avoids the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) handling that international peptide sourcing typically involves. The Canada Border Services Agency actively screens unapproved peptide shipments at Canadian entry points, and material crossing without proper documentation can be held or seized.

In both markets, dispatch is COA -verified at the lot level, packaging follows research-supplier handling standards, and shipments are tracked end-to-end.

Why Research Peptide Cold-Chain Shipping Matters

Research peptides are fragile molecules. Temperature, moisture, and time in transit can affect analytical integrity, which is why shorter in-country transit matters for research-grade material. Peer-reviewed stability data have documented several distinct degradation pathways that researchers handling peptides should understand when sourcing and storing material.

How Do Research Peptides Degrade?

The main routes of peptide degradation include hydrolysis (breakdown of the peptide bond, with water as the common reactant), oxidation (particularly of methionine, cysteine, and tryptophan residues), aggregation (peptide chains clustering into insoluble or partially soluble structures), and deamidation (conversion of asparagine and glutamine residues into aspartate and glutamate, respectively). Each of these pathways has been characterized in the peptide stability literature published in journals including the European Journal of Pharmaceutics and Biopharmaceutics and the International Journal of Pharmaceutics.

Lyophilized vs Reconstituted Peptides: Storage and Shipping

The lyophilized (freeze-dried) form is more tolerant of ambient transit than is commonly assumed. Because water has been removed during freeze-drying, the dominant degradation pathways (most of which require water as a reactant) are substantially slowed. Properly packaged lyophilized peptides in moisture-barrier vials with desiccant typically tolerate short ambient transit windows at temperatures up to roughly 25-30°C without measurable analytical degradation. The moisture barrier matters as much as cold during this stage.

Reconstituted peptides (those mixed with bacteriostatic water for use) are a different category. Once in solution, peptides genuinely require refrigerated storage (2–8°C) for short-term use or freezer storage (-20°C or -80°C) for longer-term use, with aliquoting to avoid repeated freeze-thaw cycles. Koi Research Labs supplies material in the lyophilized form, with handling guidance provided for the researcher to manage after reconstitution.

Are Research Peptides Legal in the USA and Canada? Research-Use-Only Status

The research peptides distributed by Koi Research Labs are research-use-only material. They are not approved for human use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by Health Canada, carry no Drug Identification Number (DIN) in Canada, and are not dietary supplements or dietary ingredients in either country.

In the United States, research peptides sold for laboratory study sit outside the approved drug framework defined by the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) . The FDA has been active in 2025 and 2026 in enforcing this distinction. In September 2025, the agency issued more than 50 warning letters to compounding pharmacies and research peptide vendors, with subsequent actions continuing into 2026, including warning letters issued to vendors marketing retatrutide and tirzepatide in ways that implied human therapeutic use despite RUO labelling.

In Canada, the equivalent statutory framework is the Food and Drugs Act, administered by Health Canada . Research peptides supplied as laboratory reagents in Canada do not carry a DIN, are not approved for therapeutic use, and are not regulated as natural health products or dietary supplements.

The expansion announced today is a logistics and operational capability. It does not change the research-use-only status of these materials. It does not remove obligations under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act in the United States or the Food and Drugs Act in Canada. Faster or wider distribution is not approved for use. The RUO label is not an import exemption or a use exemption in either country.

Research-Grade Peptides: Third-Party Testing and COA Verification

Faster distribution only matters if the product is verified to begin with. The same analytical standard governs every shipment of research peptides in the USA and Canada. Each lot is tested by HPLC for purity (target ≥99% for premium research-grade material), confirmed by mass spectrometry for identity, and screened for bacterial endotoxin via the Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) assay before release. Lot-specific Certificates of Analysis tie each test result to a specific synthesis batch, and lot numbers are printed on the vial for traceability.

The cold-chain framework preserves the verified purity and concentration from dispatch to delivery, which is the core reason in-country transit matters. A peptide that passed analytical release at the manufacturing site needs to arrive at the receiving laboratory in the same analytical state.

"The Certificate of Analysis is meaningful only if the chain of custody between dispatch and delivery preserves what was verified," the company spokesperson said. "Domestic fulfillment in each market keeps that chain short. The peptide is what the COA says it is, from the moment it leaves us to the moment it reaches the researcher's bench."

Consistent analytical standards across both markets means a researcher in Toronto and a researcher in Boston receive material released against the same purity, identity, and endotoxin specifications. The QC framework is identical. Only the fulfillment lane differs.

About Koi Research Labs

Koi Research Labs is a research peptide supplier serving qualified researchers in the United States and Canada. The company supplies a catalog of lyophilized research peptides/ Every lot is HPLC purity verified, mass spectrometry identity confirmed, and bacterial endotoxin tested before release. Lot-specific Certificates of Analysis are tied to the synthesis batch printed on each vial.

All products supplied by Koi Research Labs are intended strictly for laboratory and research use only.

They are not for human or animal consumption, are not dietary supplements or natural health products, and are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada for therapeutic use. Products do not carry a Drug Identification Number (DIN) in Canada. Expanded distribution improves transit logistics and does not alter the regulatory status of research-use-only materials. Nothing in this release constitutes medical advice.

Disclaimer: All products referenced in this release and supplied by Koi Research Labs are intended strictly for in vitro laboratory research and experimentation. They are not for human or animal consumption, are not dietary supplements or natural health products, and are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada, or any other regulatory authority for therapeutic use. Products do not carry a Drug Identification Number (DIN) in Canada. Expanded distribution is an operational and logistics capability. It is not a regulatory approval, a compliance exemption, an import exemption, or a use exemption under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act or the Food and Drugs Act. Koi Research Labs does not provide solubilization, reconstitution, dosing, or administration guidance for any compound sold as research-use-only material. Nothing in this release constitutes medical advice. Buyers are responsible for compliance with all applicable federal, state, provincial, and institutional regulations.