Broker Agreement

AUTOMATIC SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

London, 5 June 2026 – Endeavour Mining Plc (LEI: 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07, LSE: EDV, TSX: EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“the Company”) has re-entered into an Automatic Share Purchase Plan (“ASPP”) with its designated broker to facilitate the purchase of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares (the “Ordinary Shares”) under its previously announced Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) which commenced on 24 March 2026 and ends on 23 March 2027, or such earlier date as Endeavour may complete its purchases, pursuant to the notice of intention filed with the TSX.

The ASPP will facilitate purchases under the NCIB at times when the Company would ordinarily not be permitted to make purchases, whether due to regulatory restriction or customary self-imposed blackout periods.

Purchases under the ASPP will form part of, and will not exceed, the limits established under the Company’s previously announced NCIB. All purchases under the NCIB will be executed only on the open market through the facilities of the London Stock Exchange, the TSX, or alternative Canadian trading systems and other designated exchanges. Purchases will be made at the market price of the Ordinary Shares at the time of acquisition.

Purchases made under the ASPP must comply with applicable securities laws, including TSX requirements, and will count towards the limit set by the NCIB. The ASPP took effect on 4 June 2026.

The broker will not commence purchases under the ASPP until the Company provides instruction and will make purchases in accordance with parameters established by the Company prior to any blackout period and in compliance with TSX rules, without further instruction from, or influence by, the Company. Any Ordinary Shares acquired by the Company under the NCIB will be cancelled.

The Company is not currently in possession of any material undisclosed information in relation to the Company.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Jack Garman

Vice President, Investor Relations

+44 203 011 2723

jack.garman@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner

+44 207 404 5959

ccable@brunswickgroup.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering meaningful value to people and society. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s plans with respect to the cancellation of any Ordinary Shares acquired and the actions of the broker under the ASPP. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "plan", "target", "opportunities", "objective", "assume", "intention", "goal", "continue", "estimate", "potential", "strategy", "future", "aim", "may", "will", "can", "could", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements, while based on management's reasonable estimates, projections and assumptions at the date the statements are made, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Please refer to the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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