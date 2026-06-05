Hummus Market Size to Reach USD 6.02 Billion by 2031 Driven by Rising Plant-Based Food Consumption, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the hummus market size is projected to grow from USD 4.43 billion in 2026 to USD 6.02 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.33% during the forecast period. The market is witnessing strong growth as consumers increasingly seek healthy, plant-based, and nutrient-rich food products. Rising awareness regarding the health benefits of chickpeas, increasing adoption of Mediterranean dietary patterns, and the growing demand for convenient snack options are driving market expansion. In addition, product innovations in flavors, ingredients, and packaging formats are helping manufacturers attract a broader consumer base. As plant-based eating becomes mainstream across developed and emerging economies, hummus continues to gain popularity as a versatile dip, spread, and protein-rich snack.

Key Trends Shaping the Hummus Market

Rising Demand for Plant-Based and Vegan Foods Fuels Market Growth

Mordor Intelligence highlights that the growing popularity of vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian lifestyles is significantly boosting demand for hummus worldwide. Consumers are actively replacing animal-based products with plant-derived alternatives that provide nutritional benefits without compromising taste or convenience. Hummus, made primarily from chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, and natural seasonings, offers an excellent source of plant protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Increasing concerns regarding sustainability, animal welfare, and personal health have further strengthened the appeal of plant-based products. As a result, retailers and foodservice operators are expanding their hummus offerings to cater to evolving consumer preferences and capitalize on the growing plant-based food movement.

Growing Preference for Healthy Snacking and Clean-Label Products

Health-conscious consumers are increasingly shifting away from processed snacks toward nutritious alternatives with simple and recognizable ingredients. Hummus aligns perfectly with clean-label trends due to its natural composition and minimal processing requirements. Consumers perceive hummus as a healthier alternative to traditional dips and spreads that often contain artificial preservatives and high levels of saturated fats. The product’s rich nutritional profile, including dietary fiber and protein, supports weight management and digestive health, making it an attractive option for everyday consumption. Manufacturers are responding by introducing organic, preservative-free, and non-GMO variants to strengthen their position in the premium health-food segment.

Mediterranean Diet Adoption Expands Global Consumption

Mordor Intelligence analysis shows that the increasing popularity of Mediterranean diets is creating significant growth opportunities for the hummus market. Consumers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are embracing Mediterranean-inspired eating habits that emphasize legumes, healthy fats, vegetables, and minimally processed foods. Hummus serves as a staple component of this dietary pattern and is increasingly incorporated into meals, snacks, and restaurant menus. Foodservice establishments are integrating hummus into wraps, salads, sandwiches, grain bowls, and appetizer platters, enhancing consumer exposure and driving repeat purchases. Growing awareness of the health benefits associated with Mediterranean diets continues to support long-term market demand.

Product Innovation and Flavor Diversification Strengthen Market Appeal

Manufacturers are investing heavily in flavor innovation to differentiate their products and appeal to diverse consumer tastes. Traditional hummus varieties are now complemented by premium flavors such as roasted red pepper, garlic, black olive, jalapeño, beetroot, avocado, caramelized onion, and spicy harissa. These innovations are helping brands attract younger consumers and adventurous food enthusiasts seeking unique culinary experiences. Additionally, advancements in packaging formats, including single-serve cups, snack packs, and resealable containers, are improving convenience and supporting on-the-go consumption. Product diversification remains a key strategy for companies looking to expand their market share and increase household penetration.

Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “As the Hummus Market continues to evolve alongside changing consumer preferences for plant-based and convenient food products, organizations require research that reflects measurable market realities and consistent analytical standards. Mordor Intelligence’s structured methodology, transparent segmentation, and multi-source validation approach provide decision-makers with a dependable view of the Hummus Market, offering greater confidence than analyses supported by limited or less transparent research frameworks.”

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on the global hummus industry, read details of the Mordor Intelligence report at https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/hummus-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Hummus Market Segmentation Insights

By Category

Chickpea-Based Hummus

Alternative Base Hummus

By Flavor Type

Roasted Garlic

Red Pepper

Black Olive

Original Hummus

Others

By Packaging Type

Cups/Tubs/Jars

Bottles

Pouches

Others

By Distribution Channel

On-Trade

Off-Trade

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience/Grocery Stores

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channels

Regional Hummus Market Insights

North America led the global hummus market with a 38.45% share in 2025, driven by strong demand for plant-based, ready-to-eat, and healthy snack products. The region benefits from high consumer awareness, widespread retail availability, and continued innovation in flavors and clean-label offerings.

The Middle East and Africa are projected to be the fastest-growing region from 2026 to 2031. Growth is supported by the product's cultural significance, increasing urbanization, expanding retail infrastructure, and rising demand for convenient food options.

Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America are expected to experience steady growth. Europe is supported by growing adoption of plant-based diets and clean-label foods, while Asia-Pacific benefits from increasing exposure to international cuisines and expanding e-commerce channels. South America is witnessing gradual growth as consumers increasingly seek nutritious, protein-rich snack alternatives.

Competitive Dynamics in the Hummus Market

The hummus market is moderately fragmented, with both multinational food companies and regional specialty brands competing for market share. Market participants are focusing on product innovation, premium flavor launches, clean-label formulations, and sustainable sourcing strategies to strengthen their competitive positioning. Companies are increasingly investing in organic and non-GMO product lines to align with evolving consumer preferences. Strategic partnerships with retailers, expansion into foodservice channels, and investments in advanced processing technologies are also shaping the competitive landscape.

Manufacturers are leveraging high-pressure processing (HPP) technologies to extend shelf life while maintaining freshness and nutritional quality without artificial preservatives. Additionally, brands are introducing convenient packaging solutions and expanding e-commerce distribution channels to improve accessibility and consumer engagement. As demand for plant-based foods continues to rise, competition is expected to intensify, encouraging further innovation and category expansion.

Key Companies in the Hummus Market

PepsiCo, Inc. (Sabra Dipping Company)

Groupe Savencia

Lakeview Farms (Tribe Hummus)

Boar's Head Provision Co., Inc.

Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods Inc.





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