Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce market in the Netherlands is poised for significant expansion, expected to grow by 8.6% annually to reach USD 55.95 billion by 2026. After robust growth from 2022 to 2025 with a CAGR of 10.6%, projections indicate a continued rise at a 7.6% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. By 2031, the market is projected to surge from USD 51.53 billion to approximately USD 80.75 billion.

This comprehensive report delves into the social commerce landscape in the Netherlands, identifying both opportunities and risks across numerous retail categories. Featuring over 50 KPIs at the country level, it provides extensive insights into market size, forecasts, and share statistics.

Market opportunities are analyzed based on domestic versus cross-border activities, social platform types, payment methods, business models, consumer segments, and city categories, offering a snapshot of consumer behavior and retail spending trends. KPIs in value and volume terms present a thorough understanding of market dynamics.

The research employs a robust methodology, leveraging a proprietary analytics platform for unbiased market insights, detailing emerging business and investment opportunities.

Report Scope

Detailed, data-driven analysis of the Netherlands' social commerce sector is outlined below:

Netherlands Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics: 2022-2031

Netherlands Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics: 2022-2031

Market Forecast by Retail Product Categories: Clothing & Footwear, Beauty and Personal Care, Food & Grocery, Appliances and Electronics, Home Improvement, Travel, Hospitality

Forecast by Consumer Segment: B2B, B2C, C2C

Forecast by Device: Mobile, Desktop

Forecast by Location: Domestic, Cross Border; Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-3 Cities

Forecast by Payment Method: Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Prepaid Card, Digital & Mobile Wallet, Other Digital Payment, Cash

Forecast by Platforms: Video Commerce, Social Network-Led Commerce, Social Reselling, Group Buying, Product Review Platforms

Consumer Demographics & Behaviour: By Age, Income Level, Gender, Key Players Market Share 2025

Reasons to Buy

Insights on Strategy & Innovation: Understand strategic initiatives and innovations that drive market share.

Understand strategic initiatives and innovations that drive market share. Comprehensive Understanding of Market Dynamics: Grasp emerging opportunities, trends, and drivers with detailed segmentation and 50+ KPIs.

Grasp emerging opportunities, trends, and drivers with detailed segmentation and 50+ KPIs. Accurate Understanding Using Value and Volume KPIs: Gain precise insights into market dynamics.

Gain precise insights into market dynamics. Access extensive analysis through 44 tables and 57 charts to support strategic decisions.

Competitive Landscape Overview: Understand the market's structure and key players to refine strategy.

Understand the market's structure and key players to refine strategy. Strategy Development to Gain Market Share: Identify growth opportunities and target segments across the value chain.

Identify growth opportunities and target segments across the value chain. Deeper Understanding of Consumer Behaviour: Enhance ROI by tracking evolving consumer attitudes and retail spending patterns

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $55.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $80.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Netherlands



Companies Featured

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For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9hyges

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