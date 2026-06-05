Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Signage Market by Product, Resolution, Installation Location, Software, Display Size, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital signage market is poised for significant expansion, projected to grow from USD 21.45 billion in 2025 to USD 28.88 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 6.1% during this period. This robust growth trajectory is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of digital signage in commercial spaces, infrastructure applications, and the growing demand for high-resolution 4K and 8K screens. Noteworthy advancements in display technologies further enhance performance, efficiency, and visual quality, thereby driving market growth.

Software Segment Leading Growth

Among market segments, the software category is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. Factors such as the need for real-time content delivery, technological innovations, and the rising usage of intelligent signage solutions contribute to this growth. Additionally, the demand for interactive software supporting touch functionality and gesture recognition is increasing, catering to enhanced user engagement and immersive viewing experiences. Modern digital signage software often includes robust content management systems (CMS), facilitating content scheduling, management, and updates, while built-in analytics tools enable businesses to monitor and evaluate campaign performance effectively.

Large Displays Taking Center Stage

In terms of display size, the segment featuring screens over 52 inches is projected to hold the largest market share by 2030. This spike in demand is fueled by innovation in display technologies and the growing preference for large screens, both indoors and outdoors. The Asia Pacific region, characterized by rapid urbanization, is particularly driving the use of outdoor digital signage. Moreover, the deployment of large-format OLED displays in retail and infrastructure further supports market expansion.

Asia Pacific Outpacing Global Growth

The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030, driven by the integration of IoT and digital transformation initiatives across commercial, institutional, infrastructure, and industrial environments. Urban growth, rising consumer purchasing power, and an increasing demand for superior user experiences are other factors propelling the digital signage market in this region.

Market Dynamics and Participant Profiles

The digital signage market's primary participants are segmented by company type: Tier 1 at 30%, Tier 2 at 50%, and Tier 3 at 20%. Geographical distribution includes North America at 35%, Europe at 30%, Asia Pacific at 25%, and the Rest of the World at 10%. Key industry players include Samsung (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sharp Corporation (Japan), LEYARD (China), and Sony Group Corporation (Japan).

Comprehensive Research Coverage

The report segments the digital signage market by offering, display size, product type, installation location, application, enterprise size, and region, providing a forecast of its value. It examines market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, offering qualitative and quantitative insights into these aspects.

Reasons to Invest in the Report

This report is a valuable resource for market leaders and new entrants, offering a close approximation of revenue for the overall digital signage market and its segments. It aids stakeholders in understanding the competitive landscape, enhancing market positions, and developing effective go-to-market strategies. Furthermore, it delivers insights into market dynamics, helping stakeholders navigate the market's pulse with information on key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Insights Include:

Analysis of growth drivers like digital signage adoption in commercial applications and demand for high-resolution displays.

Product Development/Innovation details, including technology advancements and R&D activities.

Market Development insights across varied regions.

Market Diversification information on new products and investments.

Competitive Assessment of leading players such as Samsung and Sony.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 288 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $21.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Adoption of Digital Signage Solutions in Commercial Applications Rising Deployment of Digital Signage Solutions in Infrastructural Applications Surging Demand for 4K and 8K Resolution Displays Increasing Focus on Launching Technologically Advanced Displays

Challenges Security Concerns Associated with Digital Signage Solutions Infrastructure-Related Issues with Digital Signage Installation

Opportunities Ongoing Infrastructure Improvements in Emerging Economies Rising Adoption of Digital Signage in Industrial Sector

Case Studies Global Quick-Service Restaurant (Qsr) Chain Implements Cloud-based Digital Menu Boards to Improve Sales Agility and Operational Efficiency International Airport Deploys Led Video Walls and Smart Wayfinding Signage to Enhance Passenger Experience Retail Chain Adopts AI-Driven Digital Signage to Enable Omnichannel Personalization Multi-Location Banking Network Implements Interactive Digital Signage to Enhance Customer Engagement and Cross-Selling



Company Profiles

Samsung

Lg Electronics

Sharp Corporation

Leyard

Sony Group Corporation

Barco

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Auo Corporation

Daktronics

Brightsign LLC

Stratacache

Benq

Intuiface

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Broadsign International, LLC

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Aesys S.P.A.

Tattile S.R.L.

Ppds

Navori Labs

Viewsonic

22 Miles

Flipnode LLC

Spectrio LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tn91qu

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