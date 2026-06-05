Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Signage Market by Product, Resolution, Installation Location, Software, Display Size, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital signage market is poised for significant expansion, projected to grow from USD 21.45 billion in 2025 to USD 28.88 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 6.1% during this period. This robust growth trajectory is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of digital signage in commercial spaces, infrastructure applications, and the growing demand for high-resolution 4K and 8K screens. Noteworthy advancements in display technologies further enhance performance, efficiency, and visual quality, thereby driving market growth.
Software Segment Leading Growth
Among market segments, the software category is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. Factors such as the need for real-time content delivery, technological innovations, and the rising usage of intelligent signage solutions contribute to this growth. Additionally, the demand for interactive software supporting touch functionality and gesture recognition is increasing, catering to enhanced user engagement and immersive viewing experiences. Modern digital signage software often includes robust content management systems (CMS), facilitating content scheduling, management, and updates, while built-in analytics tools enable businesses to monitor and evaluate campaign performance effectively.
Large Displays Taking Center Stage
In terms of display size, the segment featuring screens over 52 inches is projected to hold the largest market share by 2030. This spike in demand is fueled by innovation in display technologies and the growing preference for large screens, both indoors and outdoors. The Asia Pacific region, characterized by rapid urbanization, is particularly driving the use of outdoor digital signage. Moreover, the deployment of large-format OLED displays in retail and infrastructure further supports market expansion.
Asia Pacific Outpacing Global Growth
The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030, driven by the integration of IoT and digital transformation initiatives across commercial, institutional, infrastructure, and industrial environments. Urban growth, rising consumer purchasing power, and an increasing demand for superior user experiences are other factors propelling the digital signage market in this region.
Market Dynamics and Participant Profiles
The digital signage market's primary participants are segmented by company type: Tier 1 at 30%, Tier 2 at 50%, and Tier 3 at 20%. Geographical distribution includes North America at 35%, Europe at 30%, Asia Pacific at 25%, and the Rest of the World at 10%. Key industry players include Samsung (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sharp Corporation (Japan), LEYARD (China), and Sony Group Corporation (Japan).
Comprehensive Research Coverage
The report segments the digital signage market by offering, display size, product type, installation location, application, enterprise size, and region, providing a forecast of its value. It examines market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, offering qualitative and quantitative insights into these aspects.
Reasons to Invest in the Report
This report is a valuable resource for market leaders and new entrants, offering a close approximation of revenue for the overall digital signage market and its segments. It aids stakeholders in understanding the competitive landscape, enhancing market positions, and developing effective go-to-market strategies. Furthermore, it delivers insights into market dynamics, helping stakeholders navigate the market's pulse with information on key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Insights Include:
- Analysis of growth drivers like digital signage adoption in commercial applications and demand for high-resolution displays.
- Product Development/Innovation details, including technology advancements and R&D activities.
- Market Development insights across varied regions.
- Market Diversification information on new products and investments.
- Competitive Assessment of leading players such as Samsung and Sony.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|288
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$21.45 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$28.88 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Growing Adoption of Digital Signage Solutions in Commercial Applications
- Rising Deployment of Digital Signage Solutions in Infrastructural Applications
- Surging Demand for 4K and 8K Resolution Displays
- Increasing Focus on Launching Technologically Advanced Displays
- Challenges
- Security Concerns Associated with Digital Signage Solutions
- Infrastructure-Related Issues with Digital Signage Installation
- Opportunities
- Ongoing Infrastructure Improvements in Emerging Economies
- Rising Adoption of Digital Signage in Industrial Sector
- Case Studies
- Global Quick-Service Restaurant (Qsr) Chain Implements Cloud-based Digital Menu Boards to Improve Sales Agility and Operational Efficiency
- International Airport Deploys Led Video Walls and Smart Wayfinding Signage to Enhance Passenger Experience
- Retail Chain Adopts AI-Driven Digital Signage to Enable Omnichannel Personalization
- Multi-Location Banking Network Implements Interactive Digital Signage to Enhance Customer Engagement and Cross-Selling
Company Profiles
- Samsung
- Lg Electronics
- Sharp Corporation
- Leyard
- Sony Group Corporation
- Barco
- Panasonic Holdings Corporation
- Auo Corporation
- Daktronics
- Brightsign LLC
- Stratacache
- Benq
- Intuiface
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- Broadsign International, LLC
- Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Aesys S.P.A.
- Tattile S.R.L.
- Ppds
- Navori Labs
- Viewsonic
- 22 Miles
- Flipnode LLC
- Spectrio LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tn91qu
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