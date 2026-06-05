RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2026-06-05
Loan3113 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704 
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,025 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids11 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.479 %
Lowest yield1.478 %
Highest accepted yield1.479 %
% accepted at highest yield       75.00 

 

Auction date2026-06-05
Loan3111 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745 
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,000 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids13 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.977 %
Lowest yield0.977 %
Highest accepted yield0.977 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 



 


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