Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type, Source, End User, And Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The water treatment chemicals market is anticipated to witness robust growth, increasing from USD 40.2 billion in 2025 to USD 48.0 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Cooling water treatment is set to hold the second-largest market share by application, driven by its wide applicability across high-growth sectors and operational demands. Industries such as power plants, refineries, petrochemical complexes, manufacturing facilities, commercial buildings, and data centers all rely on effective cooling systems to manage major thermal loads. These systems require constant chemical treatment to address scaling, corrosion, biofouling, and microbial growth. The trend towards high-cycle cooling systems, aimed at reducing water consumption in compliance with environmental regulations, necessitates increased chemical usage.

Market Insights

The residential segment is projected to secure the second-largest market share among end users, in terms of value. This segment's growth is driven by ongoing demand linked to housing developments and urbanization, particularly in emerging markets. This results in heightened chemical needs for municipal water systems, ensuring drinking water treatment, distribution system protection, and wastewater processing. Residential demand is further supported by increasing public awareness around water safety and hygiene, prompting stricter water treatment regulations.

In terms of regional growth, the Middle East & Africa is anticipated to be the second fastest-growing market for water treatment chemicals. The region focuses on non-conventional water sources due to persistent water shortages, investing in seawater desalination, brackish water treatment, and treated wastewater reuse processes. These chemical-intensive methods necessitate significant use of antiscalants, corrosion inhibitors, and specialty additives. Investments in new urban developments, industrial corridors, and infrastructure projects contribute to the rising demand for chemical solutions in water treatment.

Industry Validation and Analysis

This study has been corroborated through primary interviews with global industry experts categorized as follows: By Company Type - Tier 1 (60%), Tier 2 (20%), Tier 3 (20%); By Designation - C Level (33%), Director Level (33%), Managers (34%); By Region - North America (20%), Europe (25%), Asia Pacific (25%), Middle East & Africa (15%), Latin America (15%). Key industry players include Kemira (Finland), Ecolab (US), Veolia (France), BASF (Germany), Dow Inc (US), Solenis (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), SNF Floerger (France), and Baker Hughes Company (US).

Research Coverage

The report covers a wide range of industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It provides insights into business strategies, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and recent industry developments. Additionally, it includes a competitive analysis of emerging startups within the water treatment chemicals market.

Reasons to Purchase

This report offers critical insights for market leaders and new entrants by detailing revenue approximations for the overall water treatment chemicals market and its subsegments. It helps stakeholders grasp the competitive environment, align business strategies, and devise effective go-to-market plans. The report covers essential drivers, opportunities, and challenges, facilitating informed decision-making.

Key Insights

Analysis of market drivers (demand growth in various industries, focus on water reuse and scarcity management), restraints (alternative technologies, high costs), opportunities (urbanization in emerging economies, specialty formulations demand), and challenges (eco-friendly formulation difficulties).

Insights into innovation, technology advancements, research, and development activities.

Comprehensive analysis of market development in diverse regions.

Exhaustive information on service diversification, recent developments, and investments.

Competitive assessment of leading market players.





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Demand for Chemically Treated Water in Various End-use Industries Growing Focus on Water Reuse and Scarcity Management Stringent Water and Wastewater Regulations Rising Public Health Awareness and Prevention of Waterborne Diseases Rising Demand for Water Treatment Chemicals due to Increasing Water Pollution

Opportunities Rising Investments in Smart Water Management and Industrial Water Optimization Growing Population and Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Economies Increasing Demand for Specialty Formulations Rising Need for Water Recycling and Reuse

Challenges Disposal Challenges of Chemical Sludge and Treatment Residues Difficulties Associated with Eco-Friendly Formulations

Case Studies Improving Mill Water Treatment Efficiency Using Advanced Coagulants Raw Water Treatment Optimization by Nalco Water in US Tissue Mill Kemira Designs Effective Water Treatment Solution for Paper Mill



Company Profiles

Ecolab

Veolia

BASF

Dow Inc.

Kemira

Solenis

Solvay

Nouryon

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Snf Floerger

Syensqo

Arxada

Cortec Corporation

Aries Chemical, Inc.

Buckman

Dorf Ketal

Feralco Ab

Geo Specialty Chemicals

Hydrite Chemical

Innospec Inc.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.

Italmatch Chemicals S.P.A.

Ixom

Mcc Chemicals, Inc.

Roemex Limited

Thermax Limited

Uniphos Chemicals



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