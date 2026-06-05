Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feed Additives Market by Type, Source, Form, Livestock, End Users, Function, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global feed additives market is projected to grow from USD 50.72 billion in 2026 to USD 67.90 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.0%. This growth is fueled by increased demand for quality animal protein, burgeoning awareness on animal nutrition, and stringent antibiotic regulations in livestock production. Essential feed additives like amino acids, enzymes, probiotics, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants are pivotal in enhancing feed conversion ratios, boosting immunity, and maximizing animal performance.

Emerging economies witnessing rapid industrialization in livestock and aquaculture are accelerating the uptake of compositionally advanced feed solutions. Additionally, precision nutrition advancements, tailored premix formulations, and functional additives targeting methane reduction and overall sustainability are invigorating the market's growth trajectory.

Challenges such as raw material price volatility, regulatory complexities, and scrutiny over additive safety pose hurdles. Further, there are pressures from high R&D expenses for novel additives and shifts towards natural, non-GMO ingredients. However, increased investments in integrated livestock operations, growth in the aquafeed and pet food sectors, and the transition towards antibiotic-free, performance-enhancing solutions present substantial opportunities. Innovations in microencapsulation, phytogenic additives, and precision feeding technologies enhance product efficacy, fortifying the market's expansion.

Amino Acids' Dominance: Amino acids are projected to dominate the market due to their critical role in supporting key body functions, growth, and health. As outlined by Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), essential amino acids must be adequately provided through feed to maintain healthy growth and function. Supplementing lysine, methionine, threonine, and tryptophan is vital for efficient feed conversion, reduced nitrogen waste, and consistent growth, thereby driving the segment's growth.

Poultry Sector's Market Share: According to the Alltech Agri Food Outlook 2025, the poultry segment maintains a significant market share, driven by demands in Asia Pacific and Latin America, despite HPAI challenges. Poultry production relies heavily on feed additives such as amino acids, enzymes, and vitamins to sustain flock health and feed efficiency. The rising poultry feed volume directly contributes to the feed additives market's expansion.

Asia Pacific's Leading Role: The Asia Pacific region is predicted to lead the global feed additives market due to its large livestock and aquaculture sectors. High demand for affordable animal protein in countries like China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand supports extensive feed production and, consequently, feed additive utilisation.

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%, Tier 2 - 25%, Tier 3 - 45%

By Designation: CXOs - 25%, Managers - 35%, Others - 40%

By Region: North America - 20%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 35%, South America - 10%, Rest of the World - 5%

Prominent companies in the market include Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), DSM-Firmenich (Switzerland), Alltech (US), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Novonesis Group (Denmark), Adisseo (France), Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd (India), Nutreco (Netherlands), BRF Global (Brazil), Volac International Ltd. (England), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Bentoli (US), Neospark Drugs and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Novus International, Inc. (US), and Global Nutrition International (France).

Research Coverage: This report categorizes the feed additives market by type (e.g., amino acids, vitamins), livestock (e.g., poultry, swine), form (dry and liquid), source (natural and synthetic), function, end-user, and region. Analyzing drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, it provides insights into the competitive landscape and emerging market trends.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

Comprehensive analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Insights into R&D activities and new product launches.

Identification of lucrative markets and regional dynamics.

Market diversification and investment opportunities.

Competitive assessment of leading market players.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 435 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $50.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $67.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



**Market Dynamics**Drivers

Increase in Demand and Consumption of Livestock-based Products Growth in Feed Production Rise in Awareness About Feed Quality Standardization of Meat Products Owing to Disease Outbreaks Implementation of Innovative Animal Husbandry Practices to Improve Meat Quality



Challenges

Ban on Antibiotics in Different Nations Volatile Raw Material Prices Stringent Regulatory Framework



Opportunities

Shift Toward Natural Growth Promoters Increase in Demand for Nutritional Supplements for Monogastric Animals Growth of Precision Livestock Farming Driving Demand for Advanced Feed Additives Growing Demand for Natural and Clean-Label Feed Additives



Case Studies

Evonik Vland Biotech Joint Venture Strengthens Gut Health Solutions in China DSM-Firmenich Strengthens Mycotoxin Risk Management with New Feed Additive Plant in India Adm Aquatrax (Pichia Guilliermondii) Enhances Immune Response and Growth Performance in Shrimp Cargill Acquires Delacon to Lead Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market



**Company Profiles**

Cargill, Incorporated

Adm

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

DSM-Firmenich

Alltech

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Novonesis Group

Adisseo

Jubilant Ingrevia Limited

Nutreco

Brf Global

Volac International Ltd.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Lallemand Inc.

Bentoli

Neospark Drugs and Chemicals Private Limited

Novus International, Inc.

Global Nutrition International

Vitalac

Tex Biosciences (P) Ltd.

Centafarm Srl

Nuqo Feed Additives

Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v8lfn1

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