Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Penetration Testing Market by Service Type, Attack Surface - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The penetration testing market is anticipated to skyrocket from USD 1.98 billion in 2025 to USD 4.39 billion by 2031, marking a CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period. Bolstered by stringent global cyber insurance underwriting standards, demand for structured penetration testing engagements is soaring. Insurers now mandate documented proof of periodic security assessments and risk validations for policy issuance or renewal. Enterprises are thus investing in regular penetration testing schedules to fulfill coverage requirements, curb premium surges, and exhibit proactive cyber risk governance.



SMEs Lead in Adoption Growth



Within organization sizes, SMEs are projected to experience the highest CAGR. As digital adoption becomes widespread across business processes and customer interactions, SMEs are prioritizing proactive security measures. Historically, budget constraints and limited expertise hindered their cybersecurity efforts. However, with the attack surface widening - thanks to e-commerce, SaaS, and integrations - exposure to ransomware and credential-based threats is increasing. Regulatory directives and security expectations from larger partners drive SMEs to secure structured, auditable measures tailored to their specific needs.



Dominance of Manual Penetration Testing



Manual penetration testing commands the largest market share, credited to its proficiency in replicating sophisticated attacker techniques and pinpointing nuanced vulnerabilities beyond automated detection. Experts analyze business logic flaws, chained attacks, and exploitation paths. The Cybersecurity Report 2025 highlights a 2000% surge in vulnerabilities detected via manual testing - especially in APIs, cloud configurations, and exploit chains - preventing approximately USD 21.8 million in risk exposure. The significance of manual testing in regulated sectors remains indomitable, focusing on deep validation and adversary simulations.



Asia Pacific's Impressive Market Growth



Asia Pacific is forecasted to showcase the highest CAGR within the penetration testing market. Organizations across China, India, Japan, Australia, and Southeast Asia are rapidly digitalizing and boosting cybersecurity practices. With increasing adoption of mobile/web apps, digital payment system growth, and expansive e-commerce platforms, the demand escalates. Amid regulations like India's data protection laws and China's Personal Information Protection Law, penetration testing is vital for validating security controls and ensuring compliance.



Industries like banking, telecom, government, and healthcare invest heavily in both automated and manual testing to identify network, application, and cloud vulnerabilities. The region's diverse threat landscape - featuring frequent malware incidents and attacks against digital ecosystems - emphasizes proactive validation. A thriving network of regional firms and international vendors supports a transition from infrequent assessments to continuous penetration testing programs in the Asia Pacific.



Industry Analysis and Competitive Insight



Insights derive from industry masterminds, including component suppliers and OEMs. Primary breakdown: Tier 1 - 20%, Tier 2 - 32%, Tier 3 - 48%; C-level - 40%, Managerial and others - 60%; Regions: North America - 40%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 20%, Middle East & Africa - 10%, Latin America - 5%.



Prominent vendors include Sophos, IBM, Pentera, and others, offering comprehensive competitive evaluations featuring company profiles, recent developments, and strategic insights.



Research Coverage



The report categorizes the market by testing type (e.g., black box, white box), service type (manual, automated), attack surface (networks, applications, cloud), organization size (large firms, SMEs), deployment (cloud, on-site), and verticals (e.g., BFSI, healthcare). It covers competitors' strategies, innovations, and market positioning, benefiting stakeholders to leverage these insights for optimal strategic planning.



The Strategic Benefits



The report accurately forecasts market figures and subsegmentation, empowering stakeholders with insights on the competitive arena, potential market avenues, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Key pointers:

Analysis of leading drivers and obstacles, including the rise of sophisticated cyberattacks and regulatory mandates.

Product Innovation: Insightful details on upcoming technologies, R&D, and launches.

Market Development: In-depth market analysis across regions.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive view of market expansions, including untapped areas and investments.

Competitive Evaluation: Detailed assessments of services and strategies employed by market leaders, including IBM and Sophos.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 385 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Cyberattack Frequency and Attack Sophistication Expanding Digital Attack Surface Growth of DevSecOps and CI/CD Pipelines

Challenges Adapting to Rapidly Evolving Attack Methods and Zero-Day Exposure Balancing Automation with Deep Manual Expertise

Opportunities Expansion of Automated and AI-Assisted Penetration Testing Increasing Stringency of Regulatory and Compliance Mandates



Company Profiles

Sophos

IBM

Rapid7

Netspi

Pentera

Fortra

Cobalt

Synack

Bishop Fox

Invicti

Levelblue

Cisco Systems

Crowdstrike

Fortinet

Cigniti Technologies

Raxis

Astra Security

Software Secured

Bugcrowd

Hackerone

RSI Security

Sciencesoft

Portswigger

NowSecure

Rhino Security Labs

Vumetric Cybersecurity

Netitude

Netragard

Zimperium

SecurityMetrics

Coalfire

Indium Software

Terra Security

Aikido

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wtxtj8

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