Inverter Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Power Rating, Type of Voltage, Type of Connection, Type of Sales Channel,: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts

Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inverter Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Power Rating, Type of Voltage, Type of Connection, Type of Sales Channel, Type of End-User, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global inverter market is poised for remarkable growth, with its size projected to surge from USD 36.39 billion in the current year to a staggering USD 145.03 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 13.39% over the forecast period. This expansion is underpinned by the increasing demand for efficient and innovative energy solutions, making inverters a critical component in modern energy systems. Inverters play a key role in converting direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC), facilitating the integration of renewable energy sources into the grid.

Inverter Market: Growth and Trends

As global energy systems transition towards sustainability, the inverter market represents a cornerstone in achieving this goal. The industry offers a diverse range of inverters, including grid-tied, off-grid, hybrid, microinverters, and more, each with unique benefits and efficiencies. This diversity allows inverters to cater to various sectors, from residential to large industrial operations. Furthermore, inverters ensure a stable power supply amidst grid fluctuations, bolstering their appeal across residential and commercial applications. Stakeholders are capitalizing on this opportunity by introducing advanced features, contributing to steady market growth driven by technological progress and rising energy demands.

Inverter Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Product: Central inverters currently dominate the market, primarily due to their widespread installation in solar photovoltaic systems. Nevertheless, string inverters are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR due to their cost-effectiveness and versatility in applications such as rooftop and small commercial projects.

Market Share by Type of Power Rating: The 10kW-50kW segment holds a significant market share, benefiting from its adaptability across various applications. However, high demand from utility-scale solar projects is expected to propel the above 100kW segment at a higher CAGR.

Market Share by Type of Voltage: High voltage inverters currently lead the market, driven by power generation in the transmission and distribution sector. The low-voltage segment is expected to grow rapidly, fueled by applications in residential and small commercial solar projects.

Market Share by Type of Connection: Grid-tied connections are gaining traction, particularly for residential solar systems. The increase in rooftop installations and large-scale projects ensures the continued growth of this segment.

Market Share by Type of Distribution Channel: Direct sales dominate the market, allowing manufacturers to offer customized solutions for large projects, supported by their technical expertise in complex installations.

Market Share by Type of End User: The residential segment leads due to increased rooftop solar installations and government incentives. Meanwhile, the automotive sector is anticipated to experience higher growth due to the rising adoption of electric vehicles, where inverters are essential.

Market Share by Geographical Regions: Asia currently captures the largest market share, driven by its dominance in production and demand, particularly in electric vehicles and solar energy. North America is expected to see a higher CAGR, spurred by clean energy adoption and environmental initiatives.

Inverter Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: In-depth analysis of key market segments including product type, power rating, voltage, connection, sales channel, end-user, and geographical regions.

In-depth analysis of key market segments including product type, power rating, voltage, connection, sales channel, end-user, and geographical regions. Competitive Landscape: Comprehensive analysis of market players based on parameters like company size, establishment year, and ownership structure.

Comprehensive analysis of market players based on parameters like company size, establishment year, and ownership structure. Company Profiles: Detailed profiles of prominent players featuring insights on headquarters, mission, financials, and recent developments.

Detailed profiles of prominent players featuring insights on headquarters, mission, financials, and recent developments. SWOT Analysis: Insightful framework highlighting market strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Insightful framework highlighting market strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Value Chain Analysis: Comprehensive examination of inverter market phases and stakeholders.

Key Questions Answered:

What is the current market size and future growth projection?

Which companies are leading the market?

What are the major market evolutions?

How are key market segments likely to evolve?

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Comprehensive market analysis with detailed revenue projections for both market leaders and new entrants.

Insights into competitive dynamics, enabling strategic market positioning and development of effective go-to-market strategies.

Key trends and challenges to inform data-driven decision-making and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Additional Benefits:

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for analytical modules.

15% free content customization.

Detailed report walkthrough session with the research team.

Free updates for reports older than six months.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $36.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $145.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Introduction

2.4.2.2. Types

2.4.2.2.1. Qualitative

2.4.2.2.2. Quantitative

2.4.2.3. Advantages

2.4.2.4. Techniques

2.4.2.4.1. Interviews

2.4.2.4.2. Surveys

2.4.2.4.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.4.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.5. Stakeholders

2.4.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.5.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders

2.4.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.5.6. Technical Experts

2.4.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.5.8. Scientists

2.4.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.6. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.6.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.6.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases



3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

3.1. Forecast Methodology

3.1.1. Top-Down Approach

3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach

3.1.3. Hybrid Approach

3.2. Market Assessment Framework

3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.3.2. Correlation

3.3.3. Regression

3.3.4. Time Series Analysis

3.3.5. Extrapolation

3.3.6. Convergence

3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis

3.3.8. Data Visualization

3.3.9. Scenario Planning

3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4. Key Considerations

3.4.1. Demographics

3.4.2. Market Access

3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.4.4. Industry Consolidation

3.5. Robust Quality Control

3.6. Key Market Segmentations

3.7. Limitations



4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Exchange Impact

4.2.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Values and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. R&D Innovation

4.2.11.7. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.8. Supply Chain

4.2.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics



5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Overview of Inverter Market

6.2.1. Type of Product

6.2.2. Type of Power Rating

6.2.3. Type of Voltage

6.2.4. Type of Connection

6.2.5. Type of Sales Channel

6.2.6. Type of End User

6.3. Future Perspective



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Interactive Display: Overall Market Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

7.2.4. Analysis by Ownership Structure



8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. ABB*

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Company Mission

8.2.3. Company Footprint

8.2.4. Management Team

8.2.5. Contact Details

8.2.6. Financial Performance

8.2.7. Operating Business Segments

8.2.8. Service / Product Portfolio (project specific)

8.2.9. MOAT Analysis

8.2.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

*similar detail is presented for other below mentioned companies based on information in the public domain

8.3. Delta

8.4. Enphase

8.5. Fronius

8.6. General Electric

8.7. Huawei

8.8. Power Electronics

8.9. Schneider

8.10. SMA

8.11. SolarEdge

8.12. Sungrow

8.13. TMEIC



9. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS



10. SWOT ANALYSIS



11. GLOBAL INVERTER MARKET

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Trends Disruption Impacting Market

11.4. Global Integrated Circuit Market, Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

11.5. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

11.5.1. Conservative Scenario

11.5.2. Optimistic Scenario

11.6. Key Market Segmentations



12. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF PRODUCT

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

12.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

12.4. Market Movement Analysis

12.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

12.6. Inverter Market for Central Inverter: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.7. Inverter Market for Hybrid Inverter: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.8. Inverter Market for Micro Inverter: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.9. Inverter Market for String Inverter: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.10. Data Triangulation and Validation



13. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF POWER RATING

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

13.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

13.4. Market Movement Analysis

13.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

13.6. Inverter Market for Below10k W: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.7. Inverter Market for 10-50kW: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.8. Inverter Market for 50-100kW: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.9. Inverter Market for Above 100kW: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.10. Data Triangulation and Validation



14. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF VOLTAGE

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

14.4. Market Movement Analysis

14.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

14.6. Inverter Market for High: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.7. Inverter Market for Low: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.8. Inverter Market for Medium: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.9. Data Triangulation and Validation



15. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF CONNECTION

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

15.4. Market Movement Analysis

15.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

15.6. Inverter Market for Grid-Tied: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.7. Inverter Market for Stand Alone: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.8. Data Triangulation and Validation



16. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF SALES CHANNEL

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

16.4. Market Movement Analysis

16.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

16.6. Inverter Market for Direct: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.7. Inverter Market for Indirect: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.8. Data Triangulation and Validation



17. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF END USER

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

17.4. Market Movement Analysis

17.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

17.6. Inverter Market for Automotive: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.7. Inverter Market for Photovoltaic Plants: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.8. Inverter Market for Residential: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.9. Inverter Market for Others: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.10. Data Triangulation and Validation



18. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR INVERTER IN NORTH AMERICA

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

18.4. Market Movement Analysis

18.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

18.6. Inverter Market in North America: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.6.1. Inverter Market in the US: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.6.2. Inverter Market in Canada: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.6.3. Inverter Market in Mexico: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.6.4. Inverter Market in Other North American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR INVERTER IN EUROPE

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

19.4. Market Movement Analysis

19.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

19.6. Inverter Market in Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.6.1. Inverter Market in Austria: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.6.2. Inverter Market in Belgium: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.6.3. Inverter Market in Denmark: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.6.4. Inverter Market in France: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.6.5. Inverter Market in Germany: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.6.6. Inverter Market in Ireland: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.6.7. Inverter Market in Italy: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.6.8. Inverter Market in Netherlands: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.6.9. Inverter Market in Norway: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.6.10. Inverter Market in Russia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.6.11. Inverter Market in Spain: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.6.12. Inverter Market in Sweden: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.6.13. Inverter Market in Switzerland: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.6.14. Infrared Circuit Market in the UK: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.6.15. Inverter Market in Other European Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR INVERTER IN ASIA

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

20.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

20.4. Market Movement Analysis

20.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

20.6. Inverter Market in Asia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.6.1. Inverter Market in China: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.6.2. Inverter Market in India: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.6.3. Inverter Market in Japan: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.6.4. Inverter Market in Singapore: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.6.5. Inverter Market in South Korea: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.6.6. Inverter Market in Other Asian Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR INVERTER IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA)

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

21.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

21.4. Market Movement Analysis

21.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

21.6. Inverter Market in Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.6.1. Inverter Market in Egypt: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 205)

21.6.2. Inverter Market in Iran: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.6.3. Inverter Market in Iraq: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.6.4. Inverter Market in Israel: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.6.5. Inverter Market in Kuwait: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.6.6. Inverter Market in Saudi Arabia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.6.7. Inverter Market in United Arab Emirates (UAE): Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.6.8. Inverter Market in Other MENA Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR INVERTER IN LATIN AMERICA

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

22.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

22.4. Market Movement Analysis

22.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

22.6. Inverter Market in Latin America: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.6.1. Inverter Market in Argentina: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.6.2. Inverter Market in Brazil: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.6.3. Inverter Market in Chile: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.6.4. Inverter Market in Colombia Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.6.5. Inverter Market in Venezuela: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.6.6. Inverter Market in Other Latin American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR INVERTER IN REST OF THE WORLD

23.1. Chapter Overview

23.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

23.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

23.4. Market Movement Analysis

23.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

23.6. Inverter Market in Rest of the World: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.6.1. Inverter Market in Australia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.6.2. Inverter Market in New Zealand: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.6.3. Inverter Market in Other Countries

23.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



24. TABULATED DATA



25. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



26. CUSTOMIZATION OPPORTUNITIES



27. SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES



28. AUTHOR DETAILS



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ABB

Delta

Enphase

Fronius

General Electric

Huawei

Power Electronic

Schneider

SMA

SolarEdge

Sungrow

TMEIC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvbzzk

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