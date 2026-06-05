Europe Healthcare Analytics Market Surges to USD 40.07 Billion by 2031, Driven by EHDS and AI Adoption

Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Healthcare Analytics Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Healthcare Analytics Market has soared to become the second-largest regional ecosystem in the world, driven by cutting-edge EU digital health policies, GDPR standards, and a significant investment in AI-powered clinical and population health analytics. With a valuation of USD 11.9 billion in 2024, the market is projected to surge to USD 40.07 billion by 2031, experiencing an 18.60% CAGR. The market's growth is bolstered by the European Health Data Space (EHDS) initiative, which accelerates cross-border health data sharing, complemented by digital health transformation programs in Germany, the UK, France, and the Nordics. The adoption of AI and predictive analytics is at the forefront of tackling Europe's aging demographic.
Drivers:
- EHDS and EU mandates are paving the way for analytics adoption, creating a unified digital health data environment and compelling healthcare organizations to deploy advanced infrastructure.
- The exponential growth in EHR data volume, alongside European interoperability investments, is generating significant demand for scalable analytics platforms capable of processing vast data flows.
- The rapid deployment of AI and cognitive intelligence platforms across European health systems enhances predictive capabilities, driving clinical and operational efficiencies.
- Comprehensive regulatory frameworks including GDPR, MDR, and AI Act compliance are necessitating investment in robust analytics infrastructure.
Challenges:
- GDPR compliance complexity presents a major challenge, requiring intricate data infrastructure and processing agreements to manage cross-border data flows.
- Healthcare data fragmentation across legacy systems and national platforms limits comprehensive insights for effective analytics deployment.
- High implementation costs and complex governance structures across national and regional health authorities add layers of complexity and cost.
- Resistance to clinical adoption, compounded by varying levels of analytics literacy among healthcare professionals, poses significant barriers.
Report Insights:
- Market sizing forecasts (2025-2031) for Europe Healthcare Analytics, detailed by component, deployment, analytics type, and country.
- Analysis of how EU frameworks, national digital programs, and technology cycles are reshaping analytics' competitive landscape.
- Evaluation of the transition towards cloud-native and SaaS-delivered platforms, driving interoperability and cost efficiency.
- Detailed country-level insights into market drivers, regulatory frameworks, and growth trajectories for regions including the UK, Germany, and Nordics.
- Competitive landscape analysis of key players such as IBM, Oracle, Optum, and Siemens Healthineers among others.
Key Highlights:
- Projected growth of the Europe Healthcare Analytics Market, reaching USD 40.07 billion by 2031 with an 18.60% CAGR.
- Software component leads in growth, reflecting a shift towards cloud-native and SaaS healthcare solutions.
- Cloud-based deployment models are rapidly gaining traction, projected to grow significantly as organizations transition to compliant cloud platforms.
- Predictive analytics emerges as the fastest-growing segment, enhancing data-driven decision-making processes.
- Germany spearheads the market with a significant share, anticipated to reach USD 10.34 billion by 2031.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Key Take Aways
1.2. Report Description
1.3. Markets Covered
1.4. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Scope
2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.1. Market Research Process
2.2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.2.1. Secondary Research
2.2.2.2. Primary Research
2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation
2.3. Market Size Estimation
2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2. Top-Down Approach
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Drivers
4.3. Restraints & Challenges
4.4. Market Opportunities
4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis
5. Europe Healthcare Analytics Market, By Component
5.1. Hardware
5.2. Software
5.3. Services
6. Europe Healthcare Analytics Market, By Deployment Model
6.1. Cloud-Based
6.2. On-Premise
6.3. Hybrid
7. Europe Healthcare Analytics Market, By Analytics Type
7.1. Descriptive
7.2. Diagnostic
7.3. Predictive
7.4. Prescriptive
7.5. Cognitive
8. Europe Healthcare Analytics Market, By Application
8.1. Financial Analytics
8.2. Clinical Analytics
8.3. Operational and Administrative Analytics
8.4. Population Health Analytics
9. Europe Healthcare Analytics Market, By Country
9.1. Key Points
9.2. UK
9.2.1. North
9.2.2. South
9.2.3. East
9.2.4. West
9.3. Germany
9.3.1. North
9.3.2. South
9.3.3. East
9.3.4. West
9.4. Netherlands
9.4.1. North
9.4.2. South
9.4.3. East
9.4.4. West
9.5. Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark)
9.5.1. North
9.5.2. South
9.5.3. East
9.5.4. West
9.6. France, Spain, Italy
9.6.1. North
9.6.2. South
9.6.3. East
9.6.4. West
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Recent Developments
10.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions
10.2.2. New Product Developments
10.2.3. Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions
10.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
11. Company Profiles
11.1. IBM Corporation (Merative)
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.1.3. Financial Overview
11.1.4. Recent Developments
11.2. Oracle Corporation
11.2.1. Company Overview
11.2.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.2.3. Financial Overview
11.2.4. Recent Developments
11.3. Optum, Inc.
11.3.1. Company Overview
11.3.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.3.3. Financial Overview
11.3.4. Recent Developments
11.4. McKesson Corporation / McKesson Europe AG
11.4.1. Company Overview
11.4.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.4.3. Financial Overview
11.4.4. Recent Developments
11.5. Cerner Corporation (Oracle Health)
11.5.1. Company Overview
11.5.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.5.3. Financial Overview
11.5.4. Recent Developments
11.6. Siemens Healthineers
11.6.1. Company Overview
11.6.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.6.3. Financial Overview
11.6.4. Recent Developments
11.7. Philips (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)
11.7.1. Company Overview
11.7.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.7.3. Financial Overview
11.7.4. Recent Developments
11.8. SAS Institute Inc.
11.8.1. Company Overview
11.8.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.8.3. Financial Overview
11.8.4. Recent Developments
11.9. IQVIA
11.9.1. Company Overview
11.9.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.9.3. Financial Overview
11.9.4. Recent Developments
11.10. Health Catalyst
11.10.1. Company Overview
11.10.2. Product/Service Landscape
11.10.3. Financial Overview
11.10.4. Recent Developments
12. Technology and Innovation Trends
12.1. AI and Machine Learning in Clinical Decision Support
12.2. Natural Language Processing and Unstructured Data Analytics
12.3. Real-Time Analytics and Streaming Data Platforms
12.4. Cloud-Native Analytics Architecture and Interoperability
12.5. Federated Learning and Privacy-Preserving Analytics
13. Regulatory and Standards Framework
13.1. GDPR and Health Data Privacy Compliance in Europe
13.2. EU AI Act and High-Risk Healthcare AI Provisions
13.3. European Health Data Space (EHDS) and Interoperability Standards
13.4. EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and Digital Health
13.5. NIS2 Directive and Healthcare Cybersecurity Frameworks
14. Macro-Economic Factors
14.1. European Healthcare Spending Growth and Budget Pressures
14.2. Digital Health Investment and EU Innovation Funding Trends
14.3. Value-Based Healthcare Adoption and Reimbursement Reform
14.4. Aging Population Dynamics and Chronic Disease Burden
14.5. Workforce Shortages and Healthcare Automation Imperatives
15. Market Opportunities and Future Outlook
15.1. AI-Powered Precision Medicine and Genomics Analytics
15.2. Real-World Evidence and Pharmaceutical Analytics
15.3. Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) Analytics
15.4. Cross-Border Health Data Analytics and EHDS Opportunities
15.5. Strategic Recommendations for Market Participants
16. Challenges and Risk Analysis
16.1. Data Quality, Governance, and Standardization Barriers
16.2. Cybersecurity Threats and Healthcare Data Breach Risks
16.3. Algorithm Bias and Clinical AI Validation Challenges
16.4. Integration Complexity and Legacy System Limitations
16.5. Analytics Talent Shortages and Workforce Development
17. Conclusion and Strategic Insights
17.1. Key Market Takeaways
17.2. Growth Trajectory Overview
17.3. Investment Attractiveness Assessment
17.4. Long-Term Market Outlook
18. Appendix
18.1. Glossary of Terms
18.2. Abbreviations
18.3. Additional Data Tables
Companies Featured
- IBM Corporation (Merative)
- Oracle Corporation
- Optum, Inc.
- McKesson Corporation / McKesson Europe AG
- Cerner Corporation (Oracle Health)
- Siemens Healthineers
- Philips (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)
- SAS Institute Inc.
- IQVIA
- Health Catalyst
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j20rry
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