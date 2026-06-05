Europe Healthcare Analytics Market Surges to USD 40.07 Billion by 2031, Driven by EHDS and AI Adoption

Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Healthcare Analytics Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Healthcare Analytics Market has soared to become the second-largest regional ecosystem in the world, driven by cutting-edge EU digital health policies, GDPR standards, and a significant investment in AI-powered clinical and population health analytics. With a valuation of USD 11.9 billion in 2024, the market is projected to surge to USD 40.07 billion by 2031, experiencing an 18.60% CAGR. The market's growth is bolstered by the European Health Data Space (EHDS) initiative, which accelerates cross-border health data sharing, complemented by digital health transformation programs in Germany, the UK, France, and the Nordics. The adoption of AI and predictive analytics is at the forefront of tackling Europe's aging demographic.

Drivers:

EHDS and EU mandates are paving the way for analytics adoption, creating a unified digital health data environment and compelling healthcare organizations to deploy advanced infrastructure.

The exponential growth in EHR data volume, alongside European interoperability investments, is generating significant demand for scalable analytics platforms capable of processing vast data flows.

The rapid deployment of AI and cognitive intelligence platforms across European health systems enhances predictive capabilities, driving clinical and operational efficiencies.

Comprehensive regulatory frameworks including GDPR, MDR, and AI Act compliance are necessitating investment in robust analytics infrastructure.

Challenges:

GDPR compliance complexity presents a major challenge, requiring intricate data infrastructure and processing agreements to manage cross-border data flows.

Healthcare data fragmentation across legacy systems and national platforms limits comprehensive insights for effective analytics deployment.

High implementation costs and complex governance structures across national and regional health authorities add layers of complexity and cost.

Resistance to clinical adoption, compounded by varying levels of analytics literacy among healthcare professionals, poses significant barriers.

Report Insights:

Market sizing forecasts (2025-2031) for Europe Healthcare Analytics, detailed by component, deployment, analytics type, and country.

Analysis of how EU frameworks, national digital programs, and technology cycles are reshaping analytics' competitive landscape.

Evaluation of the transition towards cloud-native and SaaS-delivered platforms, driving interoperability and cost efficiency.

Detailed country-level insights into market drivers, regulatory frameworks, and growth trajectories for regions including the UK, Germany, and Nordics.

Competitive landscape analysis of key players such as IBM, Oracle, Optum, and Siemens Healthineers among others.

Key Highlights:

Projected growth of the Europe Healthcare Analytics Market, reaching USD 40.07 billion by 2031 with an 18.60% CAGR.

Software component leads in growth, reflecting a shift towards cloud-native and SaaS healthcare solutions.

Cloud-based deployment models are rapidly gaining traction, projected to grow significantly as organizations transition to compliant cloud platforms.

Predictive analytics emerges as the fastest-growing segment, enhancing data-driven decision-making processes.

Germany spearheads the market with a significant share, anticipated to reach USD 10.34 billion by 2031.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Key Take Aways

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. Market Research Process

2.2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2.2. Primary Research

2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Restraints & Challenges

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. Europe Healthcare Analytics Market, By Component

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Software

5.3. Services



6. Europe Healthcare Analytics Market, By Deployment Model

6.1. Cloud-Based

6.2. On-Premise

6.3. Hybrid



7. Europe Healthcare Analytics Market, By Analytics Type

7.1. Descriptive

7.2. Diagnostic

7.3. Predictive

7.4. Prescriptive

7.5. Cognitive



8. Europe Healthcare Analytics Market, By Application

8.1. Financial Analytics

8.2. Clinical Analytics

8.3. Operational and Administrative Analytics

8.4. Population Health Analytics



9. Europe Healthcare Analytics Market, By Country

9.1. Key Points

9.2. UK

9.2.1. North

9.2.2. South

9.2.3. East

9.2.4. West

9.3. Germany

9.3.1. North

9.3.2. South

9.3.3. East

9.3.4. West

9.4. Netherlands

9.4.1. North

9.4.2. South

9.4.3. East

9.4.4. West

9.5. Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark)

9.5.1. North

9.5.2. South

9.5.3. East

9.5.4. West

9.6. France, Spain, Italy

9.6.1. North

9.6.2. South

9.6.3. East

9.6.4. West



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Recent Developments

10.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2.2. New Product Developments

10.2.3. Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

10.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements



11. Company Profiles

11.1. IBM Corporation (Merative)

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Recent Developments

11.2. Oracle Corporation

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Recent Developments

11.3. Optum, Inc.

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Recent Developments

11.4. McKesson Corporation / McKesson Europe AG

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Recent Developments

11.5. Cerner Corporation (Oracle Health)

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Recent Developments

11.6. Siemens Healthineers

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Recent Developments

11.7. Philips (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Recent Developments

11.8. SAS Institute Inc.

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Recent Developments

11.9. IQVIA

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Recent Developments

11.10. Health Catalyst

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Product/Service Landscape

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Recent Developments



12. Technology and Innovation Trends

12.1. AI and Machine Learning in Clinical Decision Support

12.2. Natural Language Processing and Unstructured Data Analytics

12.3. Real-Time Analytics and Streaming Data Platforms

12.4. Cloud-Native Analytics Architecture and Interoperability

12.5. Federated Learning and Privacy-Preserving Analytics



13. Regulatory and Standards Framework

13.1. GDPR and Health Data Privacy Compliance in Europe

13.2. EU AI Act and High-Risk Healthcare AI Provisions

13.3. European Health Data Space (EHDS) and Interoperability Standards

13.4. EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and Digital Health

13.5. NIS2 Directive and Healthcare Cybersecurity Frameworks



14. Macro-Economic Factors

14.1. European Healthcare Spending Growth and Budget Pressures

14.2. Digital Health Investment and EU Innovation Funding Trends

14.3. Value-Based Healthcare Adoption and Reimbursement Reform

14.4. Aging Population Dynamics and Chronic Disease Burden

14.5. Workforce Shortages and Healthcare Automation Imperatives



15. Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

15.1. AI-Powered Precision Medicine and Genomics Analytics

15.2. Real-World Evidence and Pharmaceutical Analytics

15.3. Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) Analytics

15.4. Cross-Border Health Data Analytics and EHDS Opportunities

15.5. Strategic Recommendations for Market Participants



16. Challenges and Risk Analysis

16.1. Data Quality, Governance, and Standardization Barriers

16.2. Cybersecurity Threats and Healthcare Data Breach Risks

16.3. Algorithm Bias and Clinical AI Validation Challenges

16.4. Integration Complexity and Legacy System Limitations

16.5. Analytics Talent Shortages and Workforce Development



17. Conclusion and Strategic Insights

17.1. Key Market Takeaways

17.2. Growth Trajectory Overview

17.3. Investment Attractiveness Assessment

17.4. Long-Term Market Outlook



18. Appendix

18.1. Glossary of Terms

18.2. Abbreviations

18.3. Additional Data Tables



Companies Featured

IBM Corporation (Merative)

Oracle Corporation

Optum, Inc.

McKesson Corporation / McKesson Europe AG

Cerner Corporation (Oracle Health)

Siemens Healthineers

Philips (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

SAS Institute Inc.

IQVIA

Health Catalyst

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