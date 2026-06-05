Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floating Solar Panels Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Location, Type of Capacity, Type of End User, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global floating solar panels market is forecasted to expand from USD 16.71 billion in 2023 to USD 174.4 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 23.76% over the period. This growth underscores the increasing adoption of renewable energy technologies globally, with a particular emphasis on efficient and sustainable methodologies. Floating solar panels, also known as photovoltaics, provide a space-saving alternative to traditional land-based solar farms. Installed on water bodies like lakes and reservoirs, these systems harness otherwise unused surfaces, promoting land conservation and offering enhanced efficiency benefits.
Countries such as China, Japan, and India are leading the charge in implementing floating solar initiatives, showcasing the economic and environmental advantages these systems offer. Supportive renewable energy policies and incentives further fuel this trend, encouraging stakeholders to invest in floating solar technology. As awareness surrounding sustainability intensifies, the demand for floating solar solutions is set to surge. Innovations in tracking systems are key to advancing the efficiency of these installations by optimizing solar exposure throughout the day.
Within the market, segmentation is crucial for understanding growth dynamics. The global market is divided into several segments based on product type, location, capacity, and end user:
- Product Type: Stationary panels, praised for cost-effectiveness and ease of installation, currently dominate the market. Nonetheless, the tracking panels segment, despite higher upfront costs, is anticipated to garner traction owing to technological advancements.
- Location: With abundant water bodies like reservoirs and ponds, onshore settings presently lead the market. However, offshore installations are projected to grow rapidly, driven by vast untapped potential in coastal areas.
- Capacity: Projects with 5MW-50MW capacities hold the largest market share due to balanced efficiency and scalability. Yet, installations exceeding 50MW are expected to accelerate in growth rate amid expanding demand for extensive solar power generation.
- End User: Commercial sectors account for the largest share given their robust energy needs and reliance on stable power agreements. Public sector interest is predicted to climb sharply, propelled by initiatives aimed at public utility enhancement and resource management.
Regionally, Asia leads the market, largely driven by forward-thinking infrastructure developments. Meanwhile, North America is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, spurred by policies promoting carbon reduction and sustainability. Tax incentives and supportive legislation further boost prospects, especially in the U.S.
The report offers comprehensive insights, including market sizing, competitive landscape analysis, and SWOT evaluation. It answers pivotal questions, such as the future distribution of market opportunities across segments and potential challenges. Additional benefits include Excel data packs, content customization, and report updates, equipping stakeholders with the tools needed to navigate and capitalize on this burgeoning market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|173
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$16.71 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$174.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|23.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
SECTION I: REPORT OVERVIEW
1. PREFACE
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Market Share Insights
1.3. Key Market Insights
1.4. Report Coverage
1.5. Key Questions Answered
1.6. Chapter Outlines
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Chapter Overview
2.2. Research Assumptions
2.3. Database Building
2.3.1. Data Collection
2.3.2. Data Validation
2.3.3. Data Analysis
2.4. Project Methodology
2.4.1. Secondary Research
2.4.1.1. Annual Reports
2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers
2.4.1.3. Company Websites
2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations
2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings
2.4.1.6. White Papers
2.4.1.7. Industry Publications
2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars
2.4.1.9. Government Portals
2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases
2.4.1.11. Newsletters
2.4.1.12. Industry Databases
2.4.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases
2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources
2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals
2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources
2.4.2. Primary Research
2.4.2.1. Introduction
2.4.2.2. Types
2.4.2.2.1. Qualitative
2.4.2.2.2. Quantitative
2.4.2.3. Advantages
2.4.2.4. Techniques
2.4.2.4.1. Interviews
2.4.2.4.2. Surveys
2.4.2.4.3. Focus Groups
2.4.2.4.4. Observational Research
2.4.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions
2.4.2.5. Stakeholders
2.4.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)
2.4.2.5.2. Board of Directors
2.4.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents
2.4.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders
2.4.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads
2.4.2.5.6. Technical Experts
2.4.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts
2.4.2.5.8. Scientists
2.4.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers
2.4.2.6. Ethics and Integrity
2.4.2.6.1. Research Ethics
2.4.2.6.2. Data Integrity
2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1. Forecast Methodology
3.1.1. Top-Down Approach
3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach
3.1.3. Hybrid Approach
3.2. Market Assessment Framework
3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)
3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)
3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)
3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)
3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques
3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting
3.3.2. Correlation
3.3.3. Regression
3.3.4. Time Series Analysis
3.3.5. Extrapolation
3.3.6. Convergence
3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis
3.3.8. Data Visualization
3.3.9. Scenario Planning
3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis
3.4. Key Considerations
3.4.1. Demographics
3.4.2. Market Access
3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios
3.4.4. Industry Consolidation
3.5. Robust Quality Control
3.6. Key Market Segmentations
3.7. Limitations
4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Time Period
4.2.1.1. Historical Trends
4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates
4.2.2. Currency Coverage
4.2.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market
4.2.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry
4.2.3. Foreign Exchange Impact
4.2.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market
4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk
4.2.4. Recession
4.2.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt
4.2.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market
4.2.5. Inflation
4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy
4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution
4.2.6. Interest Rates
4.2.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market
4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk
4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis
4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity
4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations
4.2.7.3. Values and Weights
4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation
4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics
4.2.8.1. Import Scenario
4.2.8.2. Export Scenario
4.2.9. War Impact Analysis
4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War
4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War
4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors
4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact
4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact
4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures
4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies
4.2.11. Other Indicators
4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy
4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending
4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
4.2.11.4. Employment
4.2.11.5. Taxes
4.2.11.6. R&D Innovation
4.2.11.7. Stock Market Performance
4.2.11.8. Supply Chain
4.2.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics
SECTION II: QUALITATIVE INSIGHTS
5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
6. INTRODUCTION
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Overview of Floating Solar Panels Market
6.2.1. Type of Product
6.2.2. Type of Location
6.2.3. Type of Capacity
6.2.4. Type of End User
6.3. Future Perspective
7. REGULATORY SCENARIO
SECTION III: MARKET OVERVIEW
8. COMPREHENSIVE DATABASE OF LEADING PLAYERS
9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Floating Solar Panels: Overall Market Landscape
9.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
9.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
9.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
9.2.4. Analysis by Ownership Structure
10. WHITE SPACE ANALYSIS
11. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
12. STARTUP ECOSYSTEM IN THE FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET
12.1. Floating Solar Panels: Market Landscape of Startups
12.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
12.1.2. Analysis by Company Size
12.1.3. Analysis by Company Size and Year of Establishment
12.1.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
12.1.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters
12.1.6. Analysis by Ownership Structure
12.2. Key Findings
SECTION IV: COMPANY PROFILES
13. COMPANY PROFILES
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Canadian Solar*
13.2.1. Company Overview
13.2.2. Company Mission
13.2.3. Company Footprint
13.2.4. Management Team
13.2.5. Contact Details
13.2.6. Financial Performance
13.2.7. Operating Business Segments
13.2.8. Service / Product Portfolio (project specific)
13.2.9. MOAT Analysis
13.2.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
*similar detail is presented for other below mentioned companies based on information in the public domain
13.3. Ciel & Terre
13.4. Cleantech Solar
13.5. GCL-SI
13.6. GEITS
13.7. Hanwha
13.8. ITOCHU
13.9. JA Solar Technology
13.10. Japan Mega Solar Power
13.11. Kyocera
13.12. LONGi Solar
13.13. Pristine Sun
13.14. Sharp Corporation
13.15. Solaris Synergy
13.16. Suntech Power Holdings
13.17. Trina Solar
13.18. Vikram Solar
13.19. Waaree Energies
13.20. Wuxi Suntech Power
13.21. Yello Tropus
SECTION V: MARKET TRENDS
14. MEGA TRENDS ANALYSIS
15. UNMEET NEED ANALYSIS
16. PATENT ANALYSIS
17. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Recent Funding
17.3. Recent Partnerships
17.4. Other Recent Initiatives
SECTION VI: MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
18. GLOBAL FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
18.3. Trends Disruption Impacting Market
18.4. Demand Side Trends
18.5. Supply Side Trends
18.6. Global Floating Solar Panels Market, Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
18.7. Multivariate Scenario Analysis
18.7.1. Conservative Scenario
18.7.2. Optimistic Scenario
18.8. Investment Feasibility Index
18.9. Key Market Segmentations
19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF PRODUCT
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
19.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
19.4. Market Movement Analysis
19.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
19.6. Floating Solar Panels Market for Stationary Floating Solar Panels: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
19.7. Floating Solar Panels Market for Tracking Floating Solar Panels: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
19.8. Data Triangulation and Validation
19.8.1. Secondary Sources
19.8.2. Primary Sources
19.8.3. Statistical Modeling
20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF LOCATION
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
20.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
20.4. Market Movement Analysis
20.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
20.6. Floating Solar Panels Market for Offshore: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
20.7. Floating Solar Panels Market for Onshore: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
20.8. Data Triangulation and Validation
20.8.1. Secondary Sources
20.8.2. Primary Sources
20.8.3. Statistical Modeling
21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF CAPACITY
21.1. Chapter Overview
21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
21.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
21.4. Market Movement Analysis
21.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
21.6. Floating Solar Panels Market for Below 5MW: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
21.7. Floating Solar Panels Market for 5MW-50MW: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
21.8. Floating Solar Panels Market for Above-50 MW: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
21.9. Data Triangulation and Validation
21.9.1. Secondary Sources
21.9.2. Primary Sources
21.9.3. Statistical Modeling
22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF END USER
22.1. Chapter Overview
22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
22.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
22.4. Market Movement Analysis
22.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
22.6. Floating Solar Panels Market for Agricultural: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.7. Floating Solar Panels Market for Commercial: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.8. Floating Solar Panels Market for Government: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.9. Floating Solar Panels Market for Industrial: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.10. Floating Solar Panels Market for Residential: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.11. Data Triangulation and Validation
22.11.1. Secondary Sources
22.11.2. Primary Sources
22.11.3. Statistical Modeling
23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR FLOATING SOLAR PANELS IN NORTH AMERICA
23.1. Chapter Overview
23.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
23.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
23.4. Market Movement Analysis
23.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
23.6. Floating Solar Panels Market in North America: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
23.6.1. Floating Solar Panels Market in the US: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
23.6.2. Floating Solar Panels Market in Canada: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
23.6.3. Floating Solar Panels Market in Mexico: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
23.6.4. Floating Solar Panels Market in Other North American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
23.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
24. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR FLOATING SOLAR PANELS IN EUROPE
24.1. Chapter Overview
24.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
24.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
24.4. Market Movement Analysis
24.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
24.6. Floating Solar Panels Market in Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.1. Floating Solar Panels Market in Austria: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.2. Floating Solar Panels Market in Belgium: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.3. Floating Solar Panels Market in Denmark: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.4. Floating Solar Panels Market in France: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.5. Floating Solar Panels Market in Germany: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.6. Floating Solar Panels Market in Ireland: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.7. Floating Solar Panels Market in Italy: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.8. Floating Solar Panels Market in Netherlands: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.9. Floating Solar Panels Market in Norway: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.10. Floating Solar Panels Market in Russia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.11. Floating Solar Panels Market in Spain: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.12. Floating Solar Panels Market in Sweden: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.13. Floating Solar Panels Market in Switzerland: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.14. Floating Solar Panels Market in the UK: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.15. Floating Solar Panels Market in Other European Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
25. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR FLOATING SOLAR PANELS IN ASIA
25.1. Chapter Overview
25.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
25.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
25.4. Market Movement Analysis
25.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
25.6. Floating Solar Panels Market in Asia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
25.6.1. Floating Solar Panels Market in China: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
25.6.2. Floating Solar Panels Market in India: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
25.6.3. Floating Solar Panels Market in Japan: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
25.6.4. Floating Solar Panels Market in Singapore: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
25.6.5. Floating Solar Panels Market in South Korea: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
25.6.6. Floating Solar Panels Market in Other Asian Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
25.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
26. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR FLOATING SOLAR PANELS IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA)
26.1. Chapter Overview
26.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
26.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
26.4. Market Movement Analysis
26.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
26.6. Floating Solar Panels Market in Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
26.6.1. Floating Solar Panels Market in Egypt: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 205)
26.6.2. Floating Solar Panels Market in Iran: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
26.6.3. Floating Solar Panels Market in Iraq: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
26.6.4. Floating Solar Panels Market in Israel: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
26.6.5. Floating Solar Panels Market in Kuwait: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
26.6.6. Floating Solar Panels Market in Saudi Arabia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
26.6.7. Neuromorphic Computing Marke in United Arab Emirates (UAE): Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
26.6.8. Floating Solar Panels Market in Other MENA Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
26.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
27. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR FLOATING SOLAR PANELS IN LATIN AMERICA
27.1. Chapter Overview
27.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
27.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
27.4. Market Movement Analysis
27.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
27.6. Floating Solar Panels Market in Latin America: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.1. Floating Solar Panels Market in Argentina: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.2. Floating Solar Panels Market in Brazil: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.3. Floating Solar Panels Market in Chile: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.4. Floating Solar Panels Market in Colombia Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.5. Floating Solar Panels Market in Venezuela: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.6. Floating Solar Panels Market in Other Latin American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
28. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR FLOATING SOLAR PANELS IN REST OF THE WORLD
28.1. Chapter Overview
28.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
28.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
28.4. Market Movement Analysis
28.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
28.6. Floating Solar Panels Market in Rest of the World: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
28.6.1. Floating Solar Panels Market in Australia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
28.6.2. Floating Solar Panels Market in New Zealand: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
28.6.3. Floating Solar Panels Market in Other Countries
28.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
29. MARKET CONCENTRATION ANALYSIS: DISTRIBUTION BY LEADING PLAYERS
29.1. Leading Player 1
29.2. Leading Player 2
29.3. Leading Player 3
29.4. Leading Player 4
29.5. Leading Player 5
29.6. Leading Player 6
29.7. Leading Player 7
29.8. Leading Player 8
30. ADJACENT MARKET ANALYSIS
SECTION VII: STRATEGIC TOOLS
31. KEY WINNING STRATEGIES
32. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
33. SWOT ANALYSIS
34. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
35. ROOTS STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
SECTION VIII: OTHER EXCLUSIVE INSIGHTS
36. INSIGHTS FROM PRIMARY RESEARCH
37. REPORT CONCLUSION
SECTION IX: APPENDIX
38. TABULATED DATA
39. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
40. CUSTOMIZATION OPPORTUNITIES
41. SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES
42. AUTHOR DETAILS
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Canadian Solar
- Ciel & Terre
- Cleantech Solar
- GCL-SI
- GEITS
- Hanwha
- ITOCHU
- JA SOLAR
- Japan Mega Solar Power
- Kyocera
- LONGI Solar
- Pristine Sun
- Sharp Corporation
- Solaris Synergy
- Suntech Power Holdings
- Trina Solar Limited
- Vikram Solar
- Waaree Energies
- Wuxi Suntech Power
- Yello Tropus
- Yingli Solar
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i2kc3
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