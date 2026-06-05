Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floating Solar Panels Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Location, Type of Capacity, Type of End User, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global floating solar panels market is forecasted to expand from USD 16.71 billion in 2023 to USD 174.4 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 23.76% over the period. This growth underscores the increasing adoption of renewable energy technologies globally, with a particular emphasis on efficient and sustainable methodologies. Floating solar panels, also known as photovoltaics, provide a space-saving alternative to traditional land-based solar farms. Installed on water bodies like lakes and reservoirs, these systems harness otherwise unused surfaces, promoting land conservation and offering enhanced efficiency benefits.

Countries such as China, Japan, and India are leading the charge in implementing floating solar initiatives, showcasing the economic and environmental advantages these systems offer. Supportive renewable energy policies and incentives further fuel this trend, encouraging stakeholders to invest in floating solar technology. As awareness surrounding sustainability intensifies, the demand for floating solar solutions is set to surge. Innovations in tracking systems are key to advancing the efficiency of these installations by optimizing solar exposure throughout the day.

Within the market, segmentation is crucial for understanding growth dynamics. The global market is divided into several segments based on product type, location, capacity, and end user:

Product Type: Stationary panels, praised for cost-effectiveness and ease of installation, currently dominate the market. Nonetheless, the tracking panels segment, despite higher upfront costs, is anticipated to garner traction owing to technological advancements.

Stationary panels, praised for cost-effectiveness and ease of installation, currently dominate the market. Nonetheless, the tracking panels segment, despite higher upfront costs, is anticipated to garner traction owing to technological advancements. Location: With abundant water bodies like reservoirs and ponds, onshore settings presently lead the market. However, offshore installations are projected to grow rapidly, driven by vast untapped potential in coastal areas.

With abundant water bodies like reservoirs and ponds, onshore settings presently lead the market. However, offshore installations are projected to grow rapidly, driven by vast untapped potential in coastal areas. Capacity: Projects with 5MW-50MW capacities hold the largest market share due to balanced efficiency and scalability. Yet, installations exceeding 50MW are expected to accelerate in growth rate amid expanding demand for extensive solar power generation.

Projects with 5MW-50MW capacities hold the largest market share due to balanced efficiency and scalability. Yet, installations exceeding 50MW are expected to accelerate in growth rate amid expanding demand for extensive solar power generation. End User: Commercial sectors account for the largest share given their robust energy needs and reliance on stable power agreements. Public sector interest is predicted to climb sharply, propelled by initiatives aimed at public utility enhancement and resource management.

Regionally, Asia leads the market, largely driven by forward-thinking infrastructure developments. Meanwhile, North America is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, spurred by policies promoting carbon reduction and sustainability. Tax incentives and supportive legislation further boost prospects, especially in the U.S.

The report offers comprehensive insights, including market sizing, competitive landscape analysis, and SWOT evaluation. It answers pivotal questions, such as the future distribution of market opportunities across segments and potential challenges. Additional benefits include Excel data packs, content customization, and report updates, equipping stakeholders with the tools needed to navigate and capitalize on this burgeoning market.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $174.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



SECTION I: REPORT OVERVIEW



1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Introduction

2.4.2.2. Types

2.4.2.2.1. Qualitative

2.4.2.2.2. Quantitative

2.4.2.3. Advantages

2.4.2.4. Techniques

2.4.2.4.1. Interviews

2.4.2.4.2. Surveys

2.4.2.4.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.4.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.5. Stakeholders

2.4.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.5.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders

2.4.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.5.6. Technical Experts

2.4.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.5.8. Scientists

2.4.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.6. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.6.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.6.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases



3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Forecast Methodology

3.1.1. Top-Down Approach

3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach

3.1.3. Hybrid Approach

3.2. Market Assessment Framework

3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.3.2. Correlation

3.3.3. Regression

3.3.4. Time Series Analysis

3.3.5. Extrapolation

3.3.6. Convergence

3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis

3.3.8. Data Visualization

3.3.9. Scenario Planning

3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4. Key Considerations

3.4.1. Demographics

3.4.2. Market Access

3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.4.4. Industry Consolidation

3.5. Robust Quality Control

3.6. Key Market Segmentations

3.7. Limitations



4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Exchange Impact

4.2.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Values and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. R&D Innovation

4.2.11.7. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.8. Supply Chain

4.2.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics



SECTION II: QUALITATIVE INSIGHTS



5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Overview of Floating Solar Panels Market

6.2.1. Type of Product

6.2.2. Type of Location

6.2.3. Type of Capacity

6.2.4. Type of End User

6.3. Future Perspective



7. REGULATORY SCENARIO



SECTION III: MARKET OVERVIEW



8. COMPREHENSIVE DATABASE OF LEADING PLAYERS



9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Floating Solar Panels: Overall Market Landscape

9.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

9.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

9.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

9.2.4. Analysis by Ownership Structure



10. WHITE SPACE ANALYSIS



11. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS



12. STARTUP ECOSYSTEM IN THE FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET

12.1. Floating Solar Panels: Market Landscape of Startups

12.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

12.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

12.1.3. Analysis by Company Size and Year of Establishment

12.1.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

12.1.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

12.1.6. Analysis by Ownership Structure

12.2. Key Findings



SECTION IV: COMPANY PROFILES



13. COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Canadian Solar*

13.2.1. Company Overview

13.2.2. Company Mission

13.2.3. Company Footprint

13.2.4. Management Team

13.2.5. Contact Details

13.2.6. Financial Performance

13.2.7. Operating Business Segments

13.2.8. Service / Product Portfolio (project specific)

13.2.9. MOAT Analysis

13.2.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

*similar detail is presented for other below mentioned companies based on information in the public domain

13.3. Ciel & Terre

13.4. Cleantech Solar

13.5. GCL-SI

13.6. GEITS

13.7. Hanwha

13.8. ITOCHU

13.9. JA Solar Technology

13.10. Japan Mega Solar Power

13.11. Kyocera

13.12. LONGi Solar

13.13. Pristine Sun

13.14. Sharp Corporation

13.15. Solaris Synergy

13.16. Suntech Power Holdings

13.17. Trina Solar

13.18. Vikram Solar

13.19. Waaree Energies

13.20. Wuxi Suntech Power

13.21. Yello Tropus



SECTION V: MARKET TRENDS



14. MEGA TRENDS ANALYSIS



15. UNMEET NEED ANALYSIS



16. PATENT ANALYSIS



17. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Recent Funding

17.3. Recent Partnerships

17.4. Other Recent Initiatives



SECTION VI: MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS



18. GLOBAL FLOATING SOLAR PANELS MARKET

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Trends Disruption Impacting Market

18.4. Demand Side Trends

18.5. Supply Side Trends

18.6. Global Floating Solar Panels Market, Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.7. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

18.7.1. Conservative Scenario

18.7.2. Optimistic Scenario

18.8. Investment Feasibility Index

18.9. Key Market Segmentations



19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF PRODUCT

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

19.4. Market Movement Analysis

19.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

19.6. Floating Solar Panels Market for Stationary Floating Solar Panels: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.7. Floating Solar Panels Market for Tracking Floating Solar Panels: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.8. Data Triangulation and Validation

19.8.1. Secondary Sources

19.8.2. Primary Sources

19.8.3. Statistical Modeling



20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF LOCATION

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

20.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

20.4. Market Movement Analysis

20.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

20.6. Floating Solar Panels Market for Offshore: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.7. Floating Solar Panels Market for Onshore: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.8. Data Triangulation and Validation

20.8.1. Secondary Sources

20.8.2. Primary Sources

20.8.3. Statistical Modeling



21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF CAPACITY

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

21.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

21.4. Market Movement Analysis

21.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

21.6. Floating Solar Panels Market for Below 5MW: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.7. Floating Solar Panels Market for 5MW-50MW: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.8. Floating Solar Panels Market for Above-50 MW: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.9. Data Triangulation and Validation

21.9.1. Secondary Sources

21.9.2. Primary Sources

21.9.3. Statistical Modeling



22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF END USER

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

22.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

22.4. Market Movement Analysis

22.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

22.6. Floating Solar Panels Market for Agricultural: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.7. Floating Solar Panels Market for Commercial: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.8. Floating Solar Panels Market for Government: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.9. Floating Solar Panels Market for Industrial: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.10. Floating Solar Panels Market for Residential: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.11. Data Triangulation and Validation

22.11.1. Secondary Sources

22.11.2. Primary Sources

22.11.3. Statistical Modeling



23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR FLOATING SOLAR PANELS IN NORTH AMERICA

23.1. Chapter Overview

23.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

23.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

23.4. Market Movement Analysis

23.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

23.6. Floating Solar Panels Market in North America: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.6.1. Floating Solar Panels Market in the US: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.6.2. Floating Solar Panels Market in Canada: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.6.3. Floating Solar Panels Market in Mexico: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.6.4. Floating Solar Panels Market in Other North American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



24. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR FLOATING SOLAR PANELS IN EUROPE

24.1. Chapter Overview

24.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

24.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

24.4. Market Movement Analysis

24.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

24.6. Floating Solar Panels Market in Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.1. Floating Solar Panels Market in Austria: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.2. Floating Solar Panels Market in Belgium: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.3. Floating Solar Panels Market in Denmark: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.4. Floating Solar Panels Market in France: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.5. Floating Solar Panels Market in Germany: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.6. Floating Solar Panels Market in Ireland: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.7. Floating Solar Panels Market in Italy: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.8. Floating Solar Panels Market in Netherlands: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.9. Floating Solar Panels Market in Norway: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.10. Floating Solar Panels Market in Russia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.11. Floating Solar Panels Market in Spain: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.12. Floating Solar Panels Market in Sweden: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.13. Floating Solar Panels Market in Switzerland: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.14. Floating Solar Panels Market in the UK: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.15. Floating Solar Panels Market in Other European Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



25. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR FLOATING SOLAR PANELS IN ASIA

25.1. Chapter Overview

25.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

25.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

25.4. Market Movement Analysis

25.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

25.6. Floating Solar Panels Market in Asia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.6.1. Floating Solar Panels Market in China: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.6.2. Floating Solar Panels Market in India: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.6.3. Floating Solar Panels Market in Japan: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.6.4. Floating Solar Panels Market in Singapore: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.6.5. Floating Solar Panels Market in South Korea: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.6.6. Floating Solar Panels Market in Other Asian Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



26. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR FLOATING SOLAR PANELS IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA)

26.1. Chapter Overview

26.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

26.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

26.4. Market Movement Analysis

26.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

26.6. Floating Solar Panels Market in Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.1. Floating Solar Panels Market in Egypt: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 205)

26.6.2. Floating Solar Panels Market in Iran: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.3. Floating Solar Panels Market in Iraq: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.4. Floating Solar Panels Market in Israel: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.5. Floating Solar Panels Market in Kuwait: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.6. Floating Solar Panels Market in Saudi Arabia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.7. Neuromorphic Computing Marke in United Arab Emirates (UAE): Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.8. Floating Solar Panels Market in Other MENA Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



27. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR FLOATING SOLAR PANELS IN LATIN AMERICA

27.1. Chapter Overview

27.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

27.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

27.4. Market Movement Analysis

27.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

27.6. Floating Solar Panels Market in Latin America: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.1. Floating Solar Panels Market in Argentina: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.2. Floating Solar Panels Market in Brazil: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.3. Floating Solar Panels Market in Chile: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.4. Floating Solar Panels Market in Colombia Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.5. Floating Solar Panels Market in Venezuela: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.6. Floating Solar Panels Market in Other Latin American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



28. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR FLOATING SOLAR PANELS IN REST OF THE WORLD

28.1. Chapter Overview

28.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

28.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

28.4. Market Movement Analysis

28.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

28.6. Floating Solar Panels Market in Rest of the World: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.6.1. Floating Solar Panels Market in Australia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.6.2. Floating Solar Panels Market in New Zealand: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.6.3. Floating Solar Panels Market in Other Countries

28.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



29. MARKET CONCENTRATION ANALYSIS: DISTRIBUTION BY LEADING PLAYERS

29.1. Leading Player 1

29.2. Leading Player 2

29.3. Leading Player 3

29.4. Leading Player 4

29.5. Leading Player 5

29.6. Leading Player 6

29.7. Leading Player 7

29.8. Leading Player 8



30. ADJACENT MARKET ANALYSIS



SECTION VII: STRATEGIC TOOLS



31. KEY WINNING STRATEGIES



32. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



33. SWOT ANALYSIS



34. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS



35. ROOTS STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS



SECTION VIII: OTHER EXCLUSIVE INSIGHTS



36. INSIGHTS FROM PRIMARY RESEARCH



37. REPORT CONCLUSION



SECTION IX: APPENDIX



38. TABULATED DATA



39. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



40. CUSTOMIZATION OPPORTUNITIES



41. SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES



42. AUTHOR DETAILS



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Canadian Solar

Ciel & Terre

Cleantech Solar

GCL-SI

GEITS

Hanwha

ITOCHU

JA SOLAR

Japan Mega Solar Power

Kyocera

LONGI Solar

Pristine Sun

Sharp Corporation

Solaris Synergy

Suntech Power Holdings

Trina Solar Limited

Vikram Solar

Waaree Energies

Wuxi Suntech Power

Yello Tropus

Yingli Solar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i2kc3

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