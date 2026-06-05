CBAK Energy Concludes Autoexpo Kenya 2026, Highlighting Cylindrical LFP Battery Solutions for Africa’s E-Mobility Market

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy”, or the “Company”), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, successfully concluded its participation in the 27th Autoexpo Kenya 2026. At Booth 136A, the Company showcased its cylindrical cell portfolio for Africa’s growing E2W/E3W, battery-swapping, and light electric mobility markets, including the 32140 and 40135 full-tab large cylindrical LFP cells, 32140-based sodium-ion battery solutions, and 26 series cells such as 26650 and 26700 for tailored application requirements.



As highlighted during the exhibition, supported by Kenya’s more than 2 million commercial “boda-boda” riders and the potential for significant operating cost savings compared with fuel-powered motorcycles, Africa’s e-mobility market is gaining momentum. To scale in local operating conditions, fleets require batteries that can perform reliably under heat, rough roads, heavy payloads, and high-frequency daily use. These requirements align closely with the design strengths of CBAK Energy’s flagship 32140 FS series, which features long cycle life, ultra-low internal resistance, and rugged reliability, with over 77 million units sold globally as of May 2026, and the Company expects continued demand for the series.



The 32140 FS addresses three core needs of African e-moto operators:



Swapping-Ready Power and Operational Uptime: The 32140 FS cell combines a highly consistent cylindrical format with full-tab technology and ultra-low internal resistance of approximately 1.3mΩ. This design helps improve current distribution, reduce heat generation, and support 2C fast charging and 3C continuous discharging for stable power output across demanding use cases such as passenger transport, cargo delivery, hill climbing, and frequent start-stop riding. Its consistency and cylindrical structure also make it suitable for modular battery pack design, supporting high-frequency battery-swapping operations where uptime and quick turnaround are critical to rider income and fleet efficiency.





The CBAK Energy team introduces cylindrical battery solutions to local partners.

Lifecycle Value and Lower Operating Costs: Powered by advanced nano-LFP and small-particle graphite material technologies, CBAK Energy’s 32140 FS cell offers a longer cycle-life profile than many conventional ternary lithium cells. When supported by intelligent BMS management, the cell is designed to enable long-term operation while helping maintain stable range performance over time. For Africa’s high-frequency commercial motorcycle riders and fleet operators, this longer service life can help reduce battery replacement frequency, lower maintenance pressure, and reduce total cost of ownership. The value proposition drew interest from local fleet operators seeking more durable and commercially viable battery solutions.





Attendees show strong interest in our market-proven cells designed for Africa's e-mobility market.

Safety and Rugged Reliability for Local Conditions: Built with inherently stable LFP chemistry and a rigid steel shell structure, the 32140 FS cell is designed to support reliable operation in demanding environments, including hot climates, centralized charging and storage, rough roads, and daily commercial use. Its wide-temperature adaptability and enhanced structural durability help address key concerns of African e-moto operators, including thermal stability, physical robustness, and long-term operational reliability.



“Autoexpo Kenya 2026 provided an important opportunity for us to engage directly with local partners and gain deeper insight into the practical needs of Africa’s e-mobility market,” said Zhiguang Hu, Chief Executive Officer of CBAK Energy. “In this region, cell value is measured not only by capacity, but also by uptime, safety, lifecycle cost, and swapping efficiency. With proven cylindrical LFP products such as our 32140 series, CBAK Energy, with annual production capacity currently at 8.3 GWh and expected to reach 38 GWh if further expansion is needed, is committed to working with local partners to support Africa’s transition toward cleaner mobility with battery technologies that are reliable, scalable, and commercially viable.”



Building on the discussions and market insights gained at Autoexpo Kenya 2026, CBAK Energy will continue to deepen collaboration with partners across Africa and other emerging markets, supporting cleaner mobility, smarter energy storage, and sustainable energy applications.



About CBAK Energy



CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium and sodium batteries, as well as the production of raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing and Shangqiu, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company’s product performance, expected benefits of its battery solutions, production capacity expansion, market opportunities, potential customer demand, expected sales growth, business expansion, future collaborations and growth opportunities, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Actual results may differ as a result of various factors, including market adoption, customer demand, product performance in commercial use, manufacturing and supply chain conditions, the Company’s ability to execute capacity expansion plans, regulatory developments, macroeconomic conditions, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.



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