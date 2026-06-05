VEON’s Kyivstar to Expand Digital Mobility Ecosystem with Acquisition of E-wings by Uklon

Acquisition adds electric scooters to Uklon’s platform, supporting a multimodal mobility ecosystem across ride-hailing, delivery, travel and autonomous mobility

Kyiv, Dubai and New York, June 5, 2026 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator and the parent company of Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), today announced that Uklon, Ukraine’s leading ride-hailing platform and part of Kyivstar’s digital ecosystem, is evolving from a ride-hailing service into a multimodal mobility platform by adding electric scooter operator E-wings. Uklon has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of E-wings for UAH 97.6 million (approximately USD 2.2 million).

Uklon’s platform currently encompasses ride-hailing, Uklon Delivery, Uklon Ads, and Uklon Travel. The planned acquisition adds micromobility to this offering, bringing together ride-hailing, scooters, delivery and ticketing within a single interface. Following integration, Uklon users are expected to access scooter rides directly through the Uklon interface.

This transaction builds on Kyivstar’s acquisition of Uklon in April 2025 and Uklon’s recent launch of Ukraine’s first live autonomous vehicle testing program, reinforcing its role as a leading operating partner in Ukraine’s developing autonomous mobility and robotaxi market. Combined with its ride-hailing and micromobility services, Uklon is building an integrated mobility ecosystem that serves customers across the full spectrum of transportation needs—from last-mile trips to intercity and international travel.

“Kyivstar is building a digital ecosystem around essential everyday services. By adding E-wings to Uklon, we are expanding from connectivity into digital services that improve lives, support sustainable urban mobility, and create economic value in Ukraine,” said Kaan Terzioğlu, Chief Executive Officer of VEON.

Founded in Lviv, E-wings operates in 11 cities across Ukraine, with a connected fleet of approximately 3,000 electric scooters. Its integration into Uklon will enable seamless multi-modal transport options, enhancing urban mobility while expanding low-emission, sustainable urban transport.

Transaction Details

Under the definitive agreement, Uklon will acquire 100% of the shares of E-wings, including its intellectual property, assets, operating agreements and key team members. The agreement was signed on June 5, 2026, and the transaction is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to over 150 million connectivity and more than 228 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. (“Kyivstar”) is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine’s leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange. Kyivstar’s companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity. For more information, please visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua.

About Uklon

Uklon is a technology company that developed the eponymous ride-hailing platform. Founded in Kyiv in 2010, Uklon is one of the leaders in the ride-hailing market in Ukraine. The company’s digital service ecosystem includes Uklon Delivery (delivery service), Uklon Ads (advertising platform), and Uklon Travel (trips). As of March 2026, the Uklon services are available in 27 cities in Ukraine and on the territory of the Bukovel tourist complex. The company also operates in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including in relation to VEON’s digital operator strategy, the completion of the pending acquisition of E-wings by Uklon, satisfaction of the closing conditions and the ability to successfully integrate E-wings’ operations into the Uklon platform and the Kyivstar digital ecosystem.

Contact Information

VEON media contact

pr@veon.com