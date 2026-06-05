Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellites Market by Mass, Application, Subsystem, Frequency, Propulsion, and Region -Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The satellites market is anticipated to achieve a valuation of USD 46.79 billion by 2031, ascending from USD 15.68 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. In volume terms, this growth reflects an increase from 2,942 units in 2025 to 5,110 units by 2031. The surge in demand is attributed to the introduction of new satellite capacities, expansion of existing constellations, and the replacement of aging satellites. Key demand drivers include communication, Earth observation, and navigation, spurred further by the entry of numerous commercial players and national space initiatives.

The Ku-band is expected to be the fastest-growing frequency segment during the forecast period. The Ku-band is poised to achieve the highest CAGR due to its extensive use in satellite communications encompassing broadcasting, broadband, and various mobility applications like aviation and maritime. The balanced coverage, bandwidth availability, and well-established ground infrastructure make Ku-band a cost-effective option for comprehensive deployments. The existing base of terminals and service providers propels steady adoption and growth.

Electric is expected to be the largest propulsion technology segment during the forecast period. The dominance of electric propulsion is pronounced as satellites increasingly opt for this technology for station keeping, orbit raising, and constellation missions. The lightweight, efficient nature of electric systems allows operators to enhance payload capacities per launch and control launch costs, promoting longer satellite lifecycles and reduced propellant use. Consequently, a shift toward electric propulsion is evident among commercial operators.

North America is expected to hold the second-largest position during the forecast period. North America is forecasted to maintain its position as the second-largest contributor to the satellites market through 2031. This is primarily driven by robust commercial satellite operations and consistent investments in defense and civilian space programs. The region leads in deploying communication and Earth observation satellites catering to broadband, mobility, and data services. Investments in next-generation satellite infrastructures like high-throughput and resilient space setups ensure sustained demand, supported by a mature launch ecosystem and leading satellite manufacturers.

The breakdown of profiles for primary participants in the satellites market is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: Directors - 20%, Managers - 10%, and Others - 70%

By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 20%, Middle East - 10%, and Rest of the World - 10%

Research Coverage: This study delves into the satellite market's various segments and subsegments. It aims to determine market size and growth potential across diverse regions. Additionally, the study offers a comprehensive competitive analysis, profiling key players, their products, business strategies, and recent developments.

Reasons to buy this report: Market leaders and new entrants will benefit from revenue estimations for the entire satellites market, helping stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and develop effective positioning and go-to-market strategies. The report provides insights into market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Drivers: Rapid deployment of LEO constellations, rising demand for Earth observation data, declining launch and production costs.

Restraints: Spectrum allocation and regulatory hurdles, limited space-qualified component availability.

Opportunities: Data-as-a-service models, software-defined and reconfigurable satellites, on-orbit servicing.

Challenges: Orbital congestion, collision risks, and long-term constellation economics.

Market Penetration: Insights on satellites provided by leading market players.

Product Development/Innovation: Detail on upcoming technologies and product launches.

Market Development: Information on lucrative regional markets.

Market Diversification: Insights on new products and investments in untapped markets.

Competitive Assessment: Analysis of market share, growth strategies, and manufacturing prowess of leading players.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 322 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $15.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $46.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Market DynamicsDrivers

Rapid Deployment of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Constellations Rising Demand for Earth Observation (EO) Data Declining Launch and Satellite Production Costs



Challenges

Orbital Congestion and Collision Risk Long-Term Constellation Economics



Opportunities

Data-As-A-Service Business Models Software-Defined and Reconfigurable Satellites On-Orbit Servicing and End-Of-Life Solutions



Restraints

Spectrum Allocation and Regulatory Approvals Limited Availability of Space-Qualified Components



Company Profiles

Spacex

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Airbus

Northrop Grumman

Thales Alenia Space

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Mda Space

Planet Labs PBC

SNC

Lanteris Space Systems

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

RTx

OHB SE

Boeing

York Space Systems

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd.

Other Players: Aerospacelab, Endurosat, Nanoavionics, Astranis, ICEYE, Pixxel, Fleet Space Technologies Pty Ltd, Amazon LEO, Alen Space, Skykraft Pty Ltd, Argotec S.R.L.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/knd5o5

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