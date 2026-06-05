Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Furniture Market by Product, Application, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical furniture market is predicted to grow to USD 18.21 billion by 2031 from USD 14.02 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.4% within the forecast period. The growth trajectory is primarily propelled by the expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing hospitalization rates, rising chronic disease burden, and heightened demand for advanced, ergonomic, and patient-centric care environments in various healthcare settings such as hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and long-term care facilities. Government efforts toward modernization and the transition to smart, digitally integrated furniture are further spurring market adoption.

Despite these growth factors, the market faces constraints owing to high capital costs, financial limitations in public and emerging-market hospitals, lengthy replacement cycles, and infrastructural incompatibilities in older establishments. The availability of low-cost local alternatives also poses a challenge, slowing down procurement and upgrade activities.

Fastest Growing Segment: Chairs & Seating

Among the product segments, which include medical beds, chairs & seating, tables, stretchers, trolleys & carts, cabinets, storage units, lockers, services, and others, the chairs & seating segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth. The projected increase is attributed to rising surgical volumes, an upsurge in diagnostic procedures, and greater investments in modernizing operating rooms. Within the tables segment, differentiated subcategories include general surgery operating tables, orthopedic tables, obstetric tables, among others, each seeing varying levels of demand based on the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and specialty care service expansions.

Technological advancements such as motorized positioning, radiolucent surfaces, imaging compatibility, and modularity are enhancing product value and sparking replacement demand. The expanding footprint of ambulatory surgery centers and diagnostic facilities is further accelerating procurement of advanced tables. This market trend is bolstered by hospitals upgrading infrastructure to improve procedural efficiency and patient safety.

ASCs: A Major Market Driver

By end user classification, which includes hospitals, clinics, ASCs, long-term & nursing facilities, and other end users, ASCs held the second-largest share in 2025. Factors contributing to this share include reduced procedure costs, shortened hospital stays, and improved reimbursement incentives. ASCs are rapidly escalating in both developed and emerging markets, necessitating substantial investments in specialized medical furniture such as operating tables, procedure chairs, stretchers, cabinets, and recovery beds. The embrace of minimally invasive and elective procedures further amplifies this demand.

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growing Region

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR among major regions. This surge is due to substantial healthcare expansion, rapid demographic aging, and an uptick in healthcare spending across major economies. India particularly stands out, with its healthcare sector poised to reach USD 638 billion by 2025, bolstered by significant investments in healthcare infrastructure, diagnostics, and specialty care. Japan and China are other key contributors, with growing needs for rehabilitation centers and hospital capacity expansion supporting this trend.

Market Participants

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, Tier 3 - 30%

By Designation: C-level - 50%, Director Level - 30%, Others - 20%

By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 20%, Latin America - 15%, Middle East & Africa - 10%

Key market players include Arjo, Getinge AB, Baxter, Stryker, PARAMOUNT BED CO. LTD., and others, representing a dynamic competitive landscape.

Research Insights

The report analyzes the medical furniture market, aiming to estimate its size and future growth potential based on diverse segments. It offers competitive analysis, company profiles, service offerings, recent developments, and market strategies of key players.

Why Purchase This Report?

This report equips market leaders and new entrants with data to approximate revenue forecasts for the global medical furniture market. It assists stakeholders in understanding the competitive landscape, positioning strategies, and market dynamics including key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Insights Offered:

Analysis of primary market drivers and challenges.

Product enhancement and innovation trends.

Market development opportunities.

Comprehensive overview of market diversification and expansion.

Competitive assessment of major market players.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 384 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $14.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $18.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Chronic Disease Burden and Hospital Admissions Aging Population Drives Demand for Long-Term Care Medical Furniture Rising Government Healthcare Investments

Restraints High Capital Costs and Long Replacement Cycles

Opportunities Rising Obesity Prevalence to Drive Demand for Specialized Bariatric Medical Furniture

Challenges Limited Customization and Low-Premium Product Adoption



Company Profiles

Arjo Business Overview Products Offered Recent Developments Product Launches & Approvals Other Developments

Getinge Ab Business Overview Products Offered Recent Developments Product Launches & Approvals Deals Expansions

Baxter Business Overview Products Offered Recent Developments Product Launches & Approvals

Stryker Corporation Business Overview Products Offered Recent Developments Product Launches & Approvals

Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd. Business Overview Products Offered Recent Developments Product Launches & Approvals

Steris Business Overview Products Offered

Millerknoll, Inc. Business Overview Products Offered Recent Developments Product Launches & Approvals

Savaria Business Overview Products Offered

Linet Business Overview Products Offered Recent Developments Product Launches & Approvals Deals Expansions

Drive Devilbiss Healthcare Business Overview Products Offered Recent Developments Other Developments

Joerns Healthcare Business Overview Products Offered Recent Developments Product Launches & Approvals

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG Business Overview Products Offered

Malvestio Spa Business Overview Products Offered

Other Players Narang Medical Limited Gf Health Products, Inc. Promotal Gpc Medical Ltd Kovonax Spol. S R.O. Skytron LLC Midmark Corporation Medifa Merivaara Corp. Amico Group of Companies. Umano Medical Inc Opera Beds



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3orc4h

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