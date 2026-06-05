Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "X Ray Machine Market for Tire Inspection by System Type, Technology, Use Case, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The X ray machine market for tire inspection is projected to grow from USD 254.5 million in 2025 to USD 299.5 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 2.4%. Market growth is driven by equipment manufacturers expanding system capabilities for larger OTR and specialty tires and broadening product portfolios across tire sizes, load ratings, and vehicle categories. High-volume passenger and commercial tire plants are adopting 100 percent structural inspection to mitigate warranty costs and export rejections. Automated in-line systems are further supporting defect traceability, real-time rejection, and process correction, aligning with zero-defect manufacturing strategies and increasing demand for integrated high-speed X ray inspection platforms.

The stationary X ray machines are projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Stationary X ray machines are central to quality assurance in medium and high-volume tire manufacturing plants. These systems enable standardized inspection protocols and plant-wide data integration, crucial for digital defect archiving and closed-loop quality control. Driving factors include the growing complexity of modern tires, rising OEM quality standards, increased EV-specific tire production, and expansion of high-load commercial vehicle segments. Integration with MES platforms and automation systems allows these installations to serve as long-term quality control assets. Major suppliers include YXLON International under COMET Group, VisiConsult, Nikon Metrology, Mesnac, and Rayslov Inspection Technology, who are enhancing systems with automated loading and AI-based defect classification to support large-scale tire plants.

The Tier 1 segment is projected to be the largest use case during the forecast period. Tier 1 manufacturers operate high-volume automated production lines where each tire undergoes structural validation before dispatch, particularly across passenger car radial, truck and bus radial, and EV-specific platforms. Global OEMs enforce zero-defect policies and traceability standards under frameworks like IATF 16949, necessitating non-destructive inspection systems for validating internal belt alignment and other structural elements. Increasing tire complexity, with multi-layer steel belts and noise reduction inserts, limits visual inspection, enhancing reliance on high penetration X ray systems. Export markets in Europe and North America impose heightened recall exposure and liability risks, reinforcing investment in advanced inspection technologies. Strong capital expenditure capacity and integration of X-ray systems with MES and AI-driven platforms further bolster the adoption.

Smart tire integration and regulatory stringency are driving advanced X ray adoption in European manufacturing. Europe is projected for rapid growth in this market, driven by changes in tire architecture, regulatory compliance, and a shift from 2D radiography to 3D CT systems. The structural complexity due to smart tire integration necessitates high penetration, high resolution X ray systems to detect anomalies like micro voids and bonding inconsistencies. Stringent compliance under European Tire and Rim Technical Organisation and EU Aviation Safety Agency mandates reinforce zero-defect manufacturing. Stationary in-line systems, integrated with automation, are key to ensuring 100 percent inspection and digital defect mapping. This market includes players such as Yxlon International, VisiConsult, RX Solutions, and Nikon Metrology, collaborating with tire manufacturers like Continental AG, Michelin, and Pirelli. Stationary in-line digital radiography remains preferred for high-volume production, while offline 3D CT systems are increasingly used for smart tire validation and R&D.

The competitive landscape features key players including AMETEK Micro-Poise (US), Technip Energies N.V. (France), Comet (Germany), MESNAC (China), and Nikon Corporation Industrial Solutions (Japan). These organizations deploy strategies like product launches, deals, and expansions to maintain their market positions. The market study offers insights into system type, technology, use case, application, region, and includes profiles of major players.

Research Coverage: The report covers comprehensive market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, offering detailed insights into product development, market development, and competitive assessment. Buying this report provides market leaders and new entrants with essential data to navigate the market landscape effectively.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 231 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $254.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $299.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market DynamicsDrivers

Increasing Internal Inspection Practices

Advanced 3D Imaging Capabilities

Increase in Vehicles on Road and Tire Replacement Cycles Driving Higher Internal Inspection

Challenges

Balancing Image Resolution with Tire Production Speed

Opportunities

AI-Driven Automated Defect Classification

Integration of X Ray Inspection with Manufacturing Execution System

Case Studies

Inline 2D Digital X Ray for High-Volume Passenger Car Tire Production

Automated 2D X Ray with AI Defect Recognition for OEM Tire Supply

Industrial CT for Premium SUV and Performance Tire Validation

CT Based Internal Structure Analysis for High-Performance Tire Design

Industrial CT for OEM Homologation and Geometric Validation

Lab-based Digital X Ray for OEM Return Failure Analysis

Industry Trends

US Providing Stable Outlook for Tire Investments and Demand to be Supported by Ongoing Upgrades in Tire Inspection

Industrial CT for Premium SUV and Performance Tire Validation

CT Based Internal Structure Analysis for High-Performance Tire Design

Company Profiles

Ametek Micro-Poise

Technip Energies N.V.

Comet

Mesnac

Nikon Corporation Industrial Solutions

X-Scan

Tmsi

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Ltd.

Alfamation

Parth Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Detection Technology PLC.

North Star Imaging Inc.

Metrix Ndt

Tekna Automazione

Dandong Aolong Radiative Instrument Group Co. Ltd.

Zeiss Group

Baker Hughes Company

Haven Metrology, Inc.

Mqs Technologies Private Limited

Continental AG

Rx Solutions Sas

Gl Inspection Systems GmbH

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Corporation

Raysov Inspection Technology Co. Ltd.



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