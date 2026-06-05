Explosive Growth Expected: Nigeria's Social Commerce Market to Reach $12.43 Billion by 2026

Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Nigerian social commerce market is undergoing a significant transformation, with impressive growth projected over the coming decade. Expected to increase by 13.0% annually, this market is poised to reach USD 12.43 billion by 2026. During the period of 2022-2025, the market witnessed a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. This expansion is set to continue, with forecasts predicting a CAGR of 10.9% from 2026 to 2031, culminating in a market valuation of approximately USD 20.84 billion by the end of 2031.

Our comprehensive report delves into the intricacies of the social commerce landscape in Nigeria, offering detailed, data-centric analysis that highlights market opportunities and potential risks across various retail sectors. With over 50+ key performance indicators (KPIs) at the national level, our insights provide a nuanced understanding of market dynamics and future trends, supported by market size projections and share statistics.

Market Segmentation and Analysis

Retail Product Categories: Gain insights across sectors like Clothing & Footwear, Beauty and Personal Care, Food & Grocery, Appliances and Electronics, Home Improvement, Travel, and Hospitality.

Gain insights across sectors like Clothing & Footwear, Beauty and Personal Care, Food & Grocery, Appliances and Electronics, Home Improvement, Travel, and Hospitality. Consumer Segments: Understand the distribution across B2B, B2C, and C2C models.

Understand the distribution across B2B, B2C, and C2C models. Device and Location: Forecasting includes analysis by mobile and desktop usage, as well as domestic vs. cross-border transactions, impacting Tier-1 to Tier-3 cities.

Forecasting includes analysis by mobile and desktop usage, as well as domestic vs. cross-border transactions, impacting Tier-1 to Tier-3 cities. Payment Methods: Explore trends across Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Prepaid Card, Digital & Mobile Wallet, and cash transactions.

Explore trends across Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Prepaid Card, Digital & Mobile Wallet, and cash transactions. Platforms and Consumer Behaviour: Examine the role of Video Commerce, Social Network-Led Commerce, Social Reselling, Group Buying, and more, segmented by consumer demographics such as age, income, and gender.

Report Features and Benefits

Strategic Insights: Identify strategic initiatives and innovations undertaken by major industry players to capture market share.

Identify strategic initiatives and innovations undertaken by major industry players to capture market share. Comprehensive Market Dynamics: Navigate through emerging opportunities and critical trends shaping the social commerce landscape in Nigeria.

Navigate through emerging opportunities and critical trends shaping the social commerce landscape in Nigeria. Value and Volume Metrics: Access comprehensive KPIs that provide precise understanding of market dynamics.

Access comprehensive KPIs that provide precise understanding of market dynamics. Competitive Landscape: Analyze the market structure and influential players to develop informed strategies and increase ROI.

Analyze the market structure and influential players to develop informed strategies and increase ROI. Enhanced Consumer Understanding: Leverage insights into consumer behaviour to optimize retail strategies and improve target audience engagement.

Unlock the future of the Nigerian social commerce market with our in-depth report, complete with 44 tables and 57 charts, designed to empower strategic decision-making and foster growth in this dynamic sector.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $12.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $20.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Nigeria





Key Topics Covered:



1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer



2. Nigeria Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Nigeria Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.2 Nigeria Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.3 Nigeria Ecommerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



3. Nigeria Social Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

3.1 Nigeria Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.2 Nigeria Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.3 Nigeria Social Commerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.4 Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players



4. Nigeria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Location

4.1 Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2022-2031

4.2 Nigeria Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

4.3 Nigeria Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



5. Nigeria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Product Categories

5.1 Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Product Categories (%), 2025

5.2 Nigeria Social Commerce by Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.3 Nigeria Social Commerce by Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.4 Nigeria Social Commerce by Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.5 Nigeria Social Commerce by Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.6 Nigeria Social Commerce by Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.7 Nigeria Social Commerce by Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.8 Nigeria Social Commerce by Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



6. Nigeria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

6.1 Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2025

6.2 Nigeria Social Commerce by B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

6.3 Nigeria Social Commerce by B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

6.4 Nigeria Social Commerce by C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



7. Nigeria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device

7.1 Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2022-2031

7.2 Nigeria Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

7.3 Nigeria Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



8. Nigeria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Cities

8.1 Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Cities (%), 2025

8.2 Nigeria Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

8.3 Nigeria Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

8.4 Nigeria Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



9. Nigeria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method

9.1 Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2025

9.2 Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.3 Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.4 Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.5 Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.6 Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.7 Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.8 Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



10. Nigeria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

10.1 Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2025

10.2 Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.3 Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.4 Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.5 Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.6 Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



11. Nigeria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Contents

11.1 Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Contents (%), 2025

11.2 Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.3 Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.4 Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.5 Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.6 Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



12. Nigeria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

12.1 Nigeria Social Commerce by Spend Share by Age Group, 2025

12.2 Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.3 Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.4 Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.5 Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.6 Nigeria Social Commerce Share by Income Level, 2025

12.7 Nigeria Social Commerce Share by Gender, 2025



13. Nigeria Top 5 Social Commerce Platforms - Company Profiles



14. Further Reading

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Related Research



List of Figures

Figure 1: Methodology Framework

Figure 2: Nigeria Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 3: Nigeria Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Figure 4: Nigeria Ecommerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Figure 5: Nigeria Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 6: Nigeria Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Figure 7: Nigeria Social Commerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Figure 8: Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players (%), 2025

Figure 9: Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2022-2031

Figure 10: Nigeria Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 11: Nigeria Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 12: Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Product Categories (%), 2025

Figure 13: Nigeria Social Commerce by Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 14: Nigeria Social Commerce by Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 15: Nigeria Social Commerce by Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 16: Nigeria Social Commerce by Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 17: Nigeria Social Commerce by Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 18: Nigeria Social Commerce by Travel - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 19: Nigeria Social Commerce by Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 20: Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2025

Figure 21: Nigeria Social Commerce by B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 22: Nigeria Social Commerce by B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 23: Nigeria Social Commerce by C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 24: Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2022-2031

Figure 25: Nigeria Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 26: Nigeria Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 27: Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (%), 2025

Figure 28: Nigeria Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 29: Nigeria Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 30: Nigeria Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 31: Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2025

Figure 32: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 33: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 34: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 35: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 36: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 37: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 38: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 39: Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2025

Figure 40: Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 41: Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 42: Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 43: Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 44: Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 45: Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Contents (%), 2025

Figure 46: Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 47: Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 48: Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 49: Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 50: Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 51: Nigeria Social Commerce by Share by Age Group (%), 2025

Figure 52: Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 53: Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 54: Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 55: Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 56: Nigeria Social Commerce Share by Income Level (%), 2025

Figure 57: Nigeria Social Commerce Share by Gender (%), 2025



List of Tables

Table 1: Nigeria Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 2: Nigeria Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Table 3: Nigeria Ecommerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Table 4: Nigeria Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 5: Nigeria Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Table 6: Nigeria Social Commerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Table 7: Nigeria Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 8: Nigeria Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 9: Nigeria Social Commerce by Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 10: Nigeria Social Commerce by Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 11: Nigeria Social Commerce by Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 12: Nigeria Social Commerce by Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 13: Nigeria Social Commerce by Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 14: Nigeria Social Commerce by Travel - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 15: Nigeria Social Commerce by Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 16: Nigeria Social Commerce by B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 17: Nigeria Social Commerce by B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 18: Nigeria Social Commerce by C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 19: Nigeria Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 20: Nigeria Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 21: Nigeria Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 22: Nigeria Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 23: Nigeria Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 24: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 25: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 26: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 27: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 28: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 29: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 30: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 31: Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 32: Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 33: Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 34: Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 35: Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 36: Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 37: Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 38: Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 39: Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 40: Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 41: Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 42: Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 43: Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 44: Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031



Companies Featured

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