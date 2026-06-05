Explosive Growth Expected: Nigeria's Social Commerce Market to Reach $12.43 Billion by 2026

Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Nigerian social commerce market is undergoing a significant transformation, with impressive growth projected over the coming decade. Expected to increase by 13.0% annually, this market is poised to reach USD 12.43 billion by 2026. During the period of 2022-2025, the market witnessed a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. This expansion is set to continue, with forecasts predicting a CAGR of 10.9% from 2026 to 2031, culminating in a market valuation of approximately USD 20.84 billion by the end of 2031.
Our comprehensive report delves into the intricacies of the social commerce landscape in Nigeria, offering detailed, data-centric analysis that highlights market opportunities and potential risks across various retail sectors. With over 50+ key performance indicators (KPIs) at the national level, our insights provide a nuanced understanding of market dynamics and future trends, supported by market size projections and share statistics.
Market Segmentation and Analysis
- Retail Product Categories: Gain insights across sectors like Clothing & Footwear, Beauty and Personal Care, Food & Grocery, Appliances and Electronics, Home Improvement, Travel, and Hospitality.
- Consumer Segments: Understand the distribution across B2B, B2C, and C2C models.
- Device and Location: Forecasting includes analysis by mobile and desktop usage, as well as domestic vs. cross-border transactions, impacting Tier-1 to Tier-3 cities.
- Payment Methods: Explore trends across Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Prepaid Card, Digital & Mobile Wallet, and cash transactions.
- Platforms and Consumer Behaviour: Examine the role of Video Commerce, Social Network-Led Commerce, Social Reselling, Group Buying, and more, segmented by consumer demographics such as age, income, and gender.
Report Features and Benefits
- Strategic Insights: Identify strategic initiatives and innovations undertaken by major industry players to capture market share.
- Comprehensive Market Dynamics: Navigate through emerging opportunities and critical trends shaping the social commerce landscape in Nigeria.
- Value and Volume Metrics: Access comprehensive KPIs that provide precise understanding of market dynamics.
- Competitive Landscape: Analyze the market structure and influential players to develop informed strategies and increase ROI.
- Enhanced Consumer Understanding: Leverage insights into consumer behaviour to optimize retail strategies and improve target audience engagement.
Unlock the future of the Nigerian social commerce market with our in-depth report, complete with 44 tables and 57 charts, designed to empower strategic decision-making and foster growth in this dynamic sector.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|71
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$12.43 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$20.84 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.9%
|Regions Covered
|Nigeria
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this Report
1.1 Summary
1.2 Methodology
1.3 Definition
1.4 Disclaimer
2. Nigeria Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
2.1 Nigeria Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
2.2 Nigeria Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
2.3 Nigeria Ecommerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
3. Nigeria Social Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
3.1 Nigeria Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
3.2 Nigeria Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
3.3 Nigeria Social Commerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
3.4 Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players
4. Nigeria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Location
4.1 Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2022-2031
4.2 Nigeria Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
4.3 Nigeria Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
5. Nigeria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Product Categories
5.1 Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Product Categories (%), 2025
5.2 Nigeria Social Commerce by Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
5.3 Nigeria Social Commerce by Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
5.4 Nigeria Social Commerce by Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
5.5 Nigeria Social Commerce by Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
5.6 Nigeria Social Commerce by Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
5.7 Nigeria Social Commerce by Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
5.8 Nigeria Social Commerce by Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
6. Nigeria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment
6.1 Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2025
6.2 Nigeria Social Commerce by B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
6.3 Nigeria Social Commerce by B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
6.4 Nigeria Social Commerce by C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
7. Nigeria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device
7.1 Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2022-2031
7.2 Nigeria Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
7.3 Nigeria Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
8. Nigeria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Cities
8.1 Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Cities (%), 2025
8.2 Nigeria Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
8.3 Nigeria Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
8.4 Nigeria Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
9. Nigeria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method
9.1 Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2025
9.2 Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
9.3 Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
9.4 Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
9.5 Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
9.6 Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
9.7 Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
9.8 Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
10. Nigeria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Platforms
10.1 Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2025
10.2 Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
10.3 Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
10.4 Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
10.5 Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
10.6 Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
11. Nigeria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Contents
11.1 Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Contents (%), 2025
11.2 Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
11.3 Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
11.4 Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
11.5 Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
11.6 Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
12. Nigeria Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour
12.1 Nigeria Social Commerce by Spend Share by Age Group, 2025
12.2 Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
12.3 Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
12.4 Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
12.5 Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
12.6 Nigeria Social Commerce Share by Income Level, 2025
12.7 Nigeria Social Commerce Share by Gender, 2025
13. Nigeria Top 5 Social Commerce Platforms - Company Profiles
14. Further Reading
14.1 About the Publisher
14.2 Related Research
List of Figures
Figure 1: Methodology Framework
Figure 2: Nigeria Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 3: Nigeria Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031
Figure 4: Nigeria Ecommerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031
Figure 5: Nigeria Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 6: Nigeria Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031
Figure 7: Nigeria Social Commerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031
Figure 8: Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players (%), 2025
Figure 9: Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2022-2031
Figure 10: Nigeria Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 11: Nigeria Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 12: Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Product Categories (%), 2025
Figure 13: Nigeria Social Commerce by Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 14: Nigeria Social Commerce by Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 15: Nigeria Social Commerce by Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 16: Nigeria Social Commerce by Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 17: Nigeria Social Commerce by Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
Figure 18: Nigeria Social Commerce by Travel - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 19: Nigeria Social Commerce by Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
Figure 20: Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2025
Figure 21: Nigeria Social Commerce by B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 22: Nigeria Social Commerce by B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 23: Nigeria Social Commerce by C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 24: Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2022-2031
Figure 25: Nigeria Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 26: Nigeria Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 27: Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (%), 2025
Figure 28: Nigeria Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 29: Nigeria Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 30: Nigeria Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 31: Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2025
Figure 32: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
Figure 33: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 34: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 35: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 36: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 37: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 38: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
Figure 39: Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2025
Figure 40: Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
Figure 41: Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 42: Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 43: Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 44: Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 45: Nigeria Social Commerce Market Share by Contents (%), 2025
Figure 46: Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 47: Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 48: Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 49: Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
Figure 50: Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 51: Nigeria Social Commerce by Share by Age Group (%), 2025
Figure 52: Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 53: Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 54: Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
Figure 55: Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Figure 56: Nigeria Social Commerce Share by Income Level (%), 2025
Figure 57: Nigeria Social Commerce Share by Gender (%), 2025
List of Tables
Table 1: Nigeria Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 2: Nigeria Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031
Table 3: Nigeria Ecommerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031
Table 4: Nigeria Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 5: Nigeria Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031
Table 6: Nigeria Social Commerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031
Table 7: Nigeria Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 8: Nigeria Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 9: Nigeria Social Commerce by Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 10: Nigeria Social Commerce by Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 11: Nigeria Social Commerce by Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 12: Nigeria Social Commerce by Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 13: Nigeria Social Commerce by Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
Table 14: Nigeria Social Commerce by Travel - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 15: Nigeria Social Commerce by Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
Table 16: Nigeria Social Commerce by B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 17: Nigeria Social Commerce by B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 18: Nigeria Social Commerce by C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 19: Nigeria Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 20: Nigeria Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 21: Nigeria Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 22: Nigeria Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 23: Nigeria Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 24: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
Table 25: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 26: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 27: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 28: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 29: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 30: Nigeria Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
Table 31: Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
Table 32: Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 33: Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 34: Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 35: Nigeria Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 36: Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 37: Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 38: Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 39: Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
Table 40: Nigeria Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 41: Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 42: Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Table 43: Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
Table 44: Nigeria Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031
Companies Featured
- Jiji
- Sendbox
- reselr.com
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nu1xgj
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