AI-Powered Imaging Systems and Deep Learning Software Revolutionize Cancer Diagnostics Market Globally

Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Cancer Diagnostics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The AI in cancer diagnostics market is experiencing a remarkable surge, projected to expand from $0.79 billion in 2025 to $0.96 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 20.2%. This upward trend largely stems from initial limited adoption of AI in diagnostic procedures, traditional imaging dependencies, and an increasing prevalence of cancer globally. The industry's momentum is driven by the expanding network of diagnostic centers and rising demand for early cancer detection solutions.

The market's forward-looking growth is buoyed by advancements in deep learning, machine learning algorithms, and AI-powered imaging systems. Anticipated to reach $1.97 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 19.9%, the period shows promise due to increasing integration of predictive analytics in healthcare and substantial investments in digital health technologies. Cooperation between AI developers and medical institutions is leading to innovative AI-based diagnostic tools and tumor identification systems, boosting the market's progress.

Cancer incidence is a significant driver for this market, with the National Cancer Institute forecasting 2 million new U.S. cancer cases for 2024. Globally, new cases are expected to hit 29.9 million by 2040. The focus is on improving personalized treatment and efficiency through AI, enhancing patient outcomes. Major strides are seen in AI-driven digital pathology solutions, with companies like Dedalus and Ibex Medical Analytics launching integrated AI-powered systems to improve diagnostic accuracy across Europe.

Market reshaping moves include Lunit's acquisition of Volpara for $193 million, bolstering its U.S. market presence. Subject to shareholder and court approval, this union leverages Volpara's extensive database and facility presence to strengthen AI-driven cancer diagnosis capabilities. Prominent companies shaping this market include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Verily Life Sciences LLC, Tempus Labs Inc, Guardant Health Inc, and others.

Geographically, North America was leading the AI cancer diagnostics market in 2025, with significant coverage across various regions including Asia-Pacific and Europe. Tariffs affecting imported imaging hardware have influenced adoption rates but also encouraged local manufacturing and regional software innovation, especially in AI-powered imaging systems and deep learning software.

AI in cancer diagnostics is defined by its revenues from early detection, image analysis, predictive analytics, and treatment planning services. The market comprises sales of medical imaging devices, pathology analysis systems, and patient monitoring gadgets, reflecting factory gate values encompassing all related service offerings.

This press release provides comprehensive insights into the evolving AI in cancer diagnostics landscape, highlighting market size, regional shares, competitive dynamics, and segments driving future opportunities. Key components like software solutions are enhancing detection precision across multiple cancer types, utilized by hospitals, laboratories, and research entities for a holistic diagnostic approach. This is a crucial stepping stone for stakeholders aiming to enhance their presence in the growing AI in cancer diagnostics market.

The AI in Cancer Diagnostics Market Global Report 2026 is an essential resource for strategists and marketers, detailing the rapidly growing market and offering a comprehensive guide to the trends shaping its future.

Reasons to Purchase:

Attain a global perspective, covering 16 pivotal geographies.

Assess the impact of macro factors including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies using localized data and analysis.

Pinpoint growth segments and outperform competitors using predictive trends and market drivers.

Understand end-user behavior and benchmark against competitors in terms of innovation and market share.

Evaluate market potential via total addressable market analysis and attractiveness scoring.

Support presentations with high-quality data and analysis, accompanied by an Excel data sheet for comprehensive evaluation.

The report explores key market dynamics including characteristics, growth, segmentation, and competitive landscape. It tracks market evolution by geography, projecting trends influenced by technological disruption and regulatory shifts.

Market Characteristics: Definition, key products, brand differentiation, and product development trends.

Definition, key products, brand differentiation, and product development trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Overview of value chain, raw materials, and competitor positioning.

Overview of value chain, raw materials, and competitor positioning. Trends and Strategies: Digital transformation, automation, AI-driven innovation, and sustainability initiatives.

Digital transformation, automation, AI-driven innovation, and sustainability initiatives. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Regulatory frameworks, investment flows, and industry growth incentives.

Regulatory frameworks, investment flows, and industry growth incentives. Market Size: Analysis of historical growth and future forecasts in financial terms.

Analysis of historical growth and future forecasts in financial terms. Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis: Estimation of potential growth opportunities.

Estimation of potential growth opportunities. Market Attractiveness Scoring: Quantitative assessment based on growth potential and strategic implications.

Quantitative assessment based on growth potential and strategic implications. Regional and Country Breakdowns: Analysis of geographic market size and growth projections.

Analysis of geographic market size and growth projections. Competitive Landscape: Overview of market competition, key financial deals, and leading companies.

Overview of market competition, key financial deals, and leading companies. Company Scoring Matrix: Evaluation of companies based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope

By Component: Software Solutions, Hardware, Services.

Software Solutions, Hardware, Services. By Cancer Type: Breast, Lung, Brain Tumor, Skin, Cervical, Prostate, Colorectal, and other cancers.

Breast, Lung, Brain Tumor, Skin, Cervical, Prostate, Colorectal, and other cancers. By Application: Screening, Diagnosis, Tumor Identification, and Monitoring.

Screening, Diagnosis, Tumor Identification, and Monitoring. By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Medical Research Institutes.

Key Companies: Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Verily Life Sciences LLC, Tempus Labs Inc, and more.

Geographic Coverage: Includes countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America.

This report is updated bi-annually and customizable, ensuring relevance and accuracy. It includes expert consultant support, further enhanced by data segmentation and sourcing throughout the document.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Cancer Diagnostics market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Verily Life Sciences LLC

Tempus Labs Inc

Guardant Health Inc

Lunit Inc

Paige AI Inc

Viz.ai Inc

Enlitic Inc

Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd

Kheiron Medical Technologies Limited

CureMetrix Inc

CancerIQ Inc

MultiplAI Health Inc

Freenome Holdings Inc

SkinVision B V

Owkin Inc

Imagen Technologies Inc

Cyrcadia Health Inc

Oncora Medical Inc

Xilis Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6vg3wv

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