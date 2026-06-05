FittingBox Strengthens Position with Acquisition of Ditto, Expands AI-Driven Virtual Try-On Capabilities

Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) market has witnessed substantial growth and anticipates further expansion in upcoming years. From a value of $83.72 billion in 2025, it is projected to surge to $122.48 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.3%. Much of the past growth was restricted due to limited adoption of immersive technologies, high device costs, and slow content creation. However, the market is forecasted to expand to $450.48 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 38.5%, spurred by advancements in AI algorithms, increased investment in content, demand for personalized experiences, and expansion of enterprise applications in various sectors like education and healthcare.

IoT devices are expected to significantly propel this market's growth as they integrate seamlessly with VR and AR to enhance capabilities such as immersive visualization and real-time analytics. For example, in March 2023, the GSM Association reported approximately 15.1 billion global IoT connections. These devices benefit from AI-enhanced VR and AR technologies by providing improved operational efficiency and user experience.

Key industry players focus on creating innovative products, such as assisted reality glasses, which enhance user interaction and real-world engagement. A spotlight example is OPPO's Air Glass 3, launched in February 2024, integrating AI with advanced features to deliver real-time information via full-color lenses. This product exemplifies significant strides in merging AI with wearable tech to provide more personalized and hands-free digital experiences.

The market also sees strategic movements, such as the acquisition by FittingBox of Ditto, Luna's virtual try-on business, in October 2023. This acquisition aims to bolster FittingBox's technological capabilities and expand its offerings in augmented reality and virtual try-on solutions, thereby fostering more immersive and accurate online eyewear experiences.

Prominent players in the market include Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Samsung, Microsoft, Meta Platforms Inc., Sony, Lenovo, Intel, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, and many more. North America led the region-specific market share in 2025, with significant activity also noted across Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and other key regions.

Tariffs remain a notable influence, raising costs of imported VR/AR hardware, but simultaneously fostering local innovation and adoption of region-specific technologies. Market research indicates a focus on segments such as AI-driven content creation and navigation, crucial for regional adjustments.

The AI in VR and AR market comprises revenues from diverse services, including consulting, training, integration, and content creation. This market represents opportunities across gaming, education, healthcare, retail, real estate, automotive, travel, social media, industrial sectors, and more, aiming to revolutionize user experiences and broaden the scope of immersive solutions.

AI In Virtual Reality And Augmented Reality Market Global Report 2026 delivers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to navigate the flourishing AI VR and AR landscape. Focusing on cutting-edge trends, this report is a key resource for those looking to understand the forces shaping the market over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Access the most comprehensive global perspective covering 16 geographies.

Evaluate the impact of macroeconomic factors like geopolitical issues, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Develop regional and national strategies with localized data and insights.

Identify lucrative growth segments for strategic investment.

Gain competitive advantage with forecast data and market trend analysis.

Enhance strategic decisions using end-user analysis.

Benchmark against key competitors analyzing market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Assess the total addressable market (TAM) to gauge potential growth opportunities.

Support internal and external presentations with robust data and analysis.

Receive updates with contemporary data and an Excel dashboard for seamless data management.

Description: This report provides insights into the largest and fastest-growing sectors of AI in virtual and augmented reality, and how these markets interconnect with broader economic and demographic factors. It examines forces shaping the future of the market, including technological advancements, regulatory shifts, and evolving consumer preferences.

Market Characteristics: Explores market dynamics, distinguishing features, and key product offerings.

Explores market dynamics, distinguishing features, and key product offerings. Supply Chain Analysis: Covers the entire value chain, highlighting major suppliers and competitive dynamics.

Covers the entire value chain, highlighting major suppliers and competitive dynamics. Updated Trends and Strategies: Analysis of digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation.

Analysis of digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Overview of regulatory frameworks, investment flows, and industry-shaping policies.

Overview of regulatory frameworks, investment flows, and industry-shaping policies. Market Size: Examines historical and projected market growth.

Examines historical and projected market growth. Forecast Factors: Considers impacts of technological advancements, geopolitical tensions, and economic shifts.

Considers impacts of technological advancements, geopolitical tensions, and economic shifts. TAM Analysis: Defines the market's potential and strategic growth opportunities.

Defines the market's potential and strategic growth opportunities. Market Attractiveness Scoring: Quantitative evaluation of growth potential and strategic insights for decision-makers.

Quantitative evaluation of growth potential and strategic insights for decision-makers. Market Segmentation: Offers detailed sub-market analysis.

Offers detailed sub-market analysis. Regional and Country Breakdowns: Explores market size and growth by geography.

Explores market size and growth by geography. Competitive Landscape: Details market shares, leading companies, and significant financial deals shaping the market.

Details market shares, leading companies, and significant financial deals shaping the market. Company Scoring Matrix: Ranks companies based on market share, innovation, and brand presence.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Artificial Intelligence-Powered Virtual Reality (VR) Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced Augmented Reality (AR)

Technologies: NLP, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Gesture and Speech Recognition.

Platforms: Mobile, HMDs, Smart Glasses, Wearables, Desktops.

Applications: Gaming, Education, Healthcare, Retail, Real Estate, Automotive, Tourism, Social Media, Industrial, Military.

Companies Mentioned: Apple, Alphabet, Samsung, Microsoft, Meta, Sony, Lenovo, Intel, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, among others.

Countries: Extensive geographical coverage including USA, China, India, Germany, Japan, and others.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Five years historical and ten years forecast data.

Data: Includes ratios of market size, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Detailed historic and forecast data by region and country, market share analysis.

Delivery Format: Options include Word, PDF, Interactive Report, and Excel Dashboard.

Added Benefits: Bi-Annual Data Update, Customization, Expert Consultant Support.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $122.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $450.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 38.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.2 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.3 Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

4.1.4 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.5 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Ai-Driven Vr Content Creation

4.2.2 Personalized Vr Experiences

4.2.3 Ai-Powered Object Recognition in Ar

4.2.4 Real-Time AI Interaction in Vr

4.2.5 Ai-Driven Ar Navigation and Mapping



5. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Gaming and Entertainment

5.2 Education and Training

5.3 Healthcare and Medical

5.4 Retail and E-Commerce

5.5 Automotive and Transportation



6. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Segmentation

9.1. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Artificial Intelligence-Powered Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced Augmented Reality (AR)

9.2. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Gesture Recognition, Speech Recognition, Simulated Environments

9.3. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Mobile Devices, Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs), Projectors and Smart Glasses, Wearables and Body Tracking Devices, Desktop Computers and Consoles

9.4. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Gaming and Entertainment, Education and Training, Healthcare and Medical, Retail and E-commerce, Real Estate and Architecture, Automotive and Transportation, Tourism and Travel, Social Media and Communication, Industrial and Manufacturing, Military and Defense

9.5. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Sub-Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence-Powered Virtual Reality (VR), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Driven VR Content Creation, Personalized VR Experiences, AI in VR Training and Simulation, Real-Time AI Interaction in VR

9.6. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Sub-Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced Augmented Reality (AR), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Powered Object Recognition, AI-Driven AR Navigation and Mapping, Real-Time AI Data Overlay, AI in AR Retail and Shopping Experiences



10. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

13.1. China AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

14.1. India AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

15.1. Japan AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

16.1. Australia AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

17.1. Indonesia AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

18.1. South Korea AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

19.1. Taiwan AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

20.1. South East Asia AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

21.1. Western Europe AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

22.1. UK AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

23.1. Germany AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

24.1. France AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

25.1. Italy AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

26.1. Spain AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

27.1. Eastern Europe AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

28.1. Russia AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

29.1. North America AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

30.1. USA AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

31.1. Canada AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

32.1. South America AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

33.1. Brazil AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

34.1. Middle East AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market

35.1. Africa AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Apple Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Alphabet Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Meta Platforms Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Sony Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, Dassault Systemes SE, PTC Inc., Sixense Enterprises Inc., Magic Leap Inc., HTC Corporation, EON Reality Inc., Daqri LLC, Zappar Ltd., Scope AR, Vuzix Corporation



39. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market



41. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality market report include:

Apple Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Meta Platforms Inc.

Sony Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

NVIDIA Corporation

Dassault Systemes SE

PTC Inc.

Sixense Enterprises Inc.

Magic Leap Inc.

HTC Corporation

EON Reality Inc.

Daqri LLC

Zappar Ltd.

Scope AR

Vuzix Corporation

Upskill

Avegant Corporation

Atheer Inc.

Cognixion

Marxent Labs LLC





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pfebcq

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