Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The agentic AI in scientific discovery and research market is experiencing significant growth, with projections showing an increase from $0.26 billion in 2025 to $0.4 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 57%. This upward trend is attributed to the early adoption of data analytics, the expansion of digital research databases, and the growing complexity of research demands. By 2030, the market is expected to surge to $2.4 billion, driven by advancements in AI models, autonomous laboratories, and heightened investments in AI research tools, all growing at a CAGR of 56.5%.

Automation is a key factor propelling this growth. AI significantly enhances scientific discovery by autonomously generating hypotheses, designing experiments, and optimizing processes with minimal human oversight. The International Federation of Robotics reported a 10% increase in global robot operations by 2024, indicating a parallel surge in automation demand. In particular, Asia accounted for 70% of new robot deployments, followed by Europe and the Americas. This trend underscores the widespread influence of automation in boosting the agentic AI market.

Leading companies in this sector are focusing on creating advanced solutions, such as multi-agent systems to improve robustness and fault tolerance. Google LLC, for instance, unveiled an Agentic AI Co-Scientist in February 2025, leveraging the Gemini 2 model, which is capable of generating novel hypotheses and refining them through iterative feedback. This highlights a broader strategic shift towards AI-driven hypothesis generation and self-directed experimental design.

In February 2025, DataRobot Inc. acquired Agnostiq Inc. with the aim to integrate its open-source Covalent platform, streamlining compute orchestration across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, and thus reducing operational complexities. Such strategic moves are pivotal in accelerating the adoption of agentic AI in scientific research.

Significant players in this market include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, OpenAI LLC, DeepMind Technologies Limited, UiPath Inc., and DataRobot Inc., among others. In 2025, North America emerged as the largest regional market, with comprehensive coverage spanning Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other global regions.

Meanwhile, tariffs have impacted the acquisition of necessary high-performance computing systems and AI accelerators, especially affecting North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Despite these challenges, tariffs have also spurred regional AI infrastructure development, potentially bolstering domestic research capabilities in the long term.

This market research report is part of a new series that provides detailed insights including market sizes, regional shares, competitor analysis, and market trends essential for thriving in the agentic AI industry. The report delivers an in-depth analysis of the current and anticipated industry landscape, offering critical data and trends shaping the future of agentic AI in scientific discovery and research.

The "Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Global Report 2026" offers invaluable insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management, providing essential information to evaluate this rapidly growing market. It highlights trends that will shape the landscape over the next decade.

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Description:

This report delves into the largest and fastest-growing markets for agentic AI in scientific discovery and research. It explores the market's relationship with the overall economy, demography, and similar markets. The report addresses the key forces that will influence the market, including technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, TAM, market attractiveness score, competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends, and strategies. It analyses both historical and forecast growth by geography.

The market characteristics section evaluates key products and services, brand differentiation, product features, and trends in innovation and development.

The supply chain analysis provides a comprehensive overview of the value chain, identifying competitors at each level.

The updated trends and strategies section examines the market's evolution, highlighting emerging technologies and opportunities for competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape section reviews major regulatory frameworks, investment trends, and their impact on industry growth.

The market size section presents historical growth data and forecasts, considering factors like technological advancements and geopolitical issues.

The TAM analysis estimates market potential and offers strategic growth insights.

The market attractiveness scoring evaluates market potential using a quantitative framework.

Segmentations analyze the market into submarkets.

Regional and country breakdowns provide size and growth analyses.

The competitive landscape describes market dynamics, market shares, and significant financial deals.

The company scoring matrix ranks leading companies based on various criteria.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: By Component: Software; Services

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based

By Industry Type: Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals; IT and Telecom; Manufacturing; Other Industries

Subsegments: By Software: R&D Software; Data Analytics Software; Machine Learning Platforms; NLP Software; Predictive Analytics Software

By Services: Consulting; Integration; Managed Services; Training and Support Services

Companies Mentioned: Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, OpenAI LLC, DeepMind Technologies Limited, UiPath Inc., DataRobot Inc., Insilico Medicine Inc., Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cohere Inc., Causaly Ltd., Nimbus Therapeutics LLC, PostEra Inc., Beam AI Inc., Auransa Inc., Extensity AI Inc., Inquisite Innovations Private Limited, Valence Labs Private Limited.

Geographies Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data Segmentation: Historic and forecast data, market share, and market segments provided by country and region.

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customization

Expert Consultant Support





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 56.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Autonomous Research Workflow Execution

4.2.2 AI Driven Hypothesis Generation

4.2.3 Self Directed Experimental Design

4.2.4 Continuous Learning Research Agents

4.2.5 Cross Domain Scientific Reasoning



5. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Companies

5.2 Academic and Research Institutions

5.3 Manufacturing R and D Centers

5.4 Information Technology Organizations

5.5 Biotechnology Companies



6. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Services

9.2. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Premises, Cloud-Based

9.3. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Information Technology and Telecom, Manufacturing, Other Industries

9.4. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Research and Development Software, Data Analytics Software, Machine Learning Platforms, Natural Language Processing (NLP) Software, Predictive Analytics Software

9.5. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting Services, Integration Services, Managed Services, Training and Support Services



10. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

13.1. China Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

14.1. India Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

15.1. Japan Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

16.1. Australia Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

17.1. Indonesia Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

18.1. South Korea Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

19.1. Taiwan Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

20.1. South East Asia Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

21.1. Western Europe Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

22.1. UK Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

23.1. Germany Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

24.1. France Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

25.1. Italy Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

26.1. Spain Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

28.1. Russia Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

29.1. North America Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

30.1. USA Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

31.1. Canada Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

32.1. South America Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

33.1. Brazil Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

34.1. Middle East Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market

35.1. Africa Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Intel Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. IBM Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. NVIDIA Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

OpenAI LLC, DeepMind Technologies Limited, UiPath Inc., DataRobot Inc., Insilico Medicine Inc., Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cohere Inc., Causaly Ltd, Nimbus Therapeutics LLC, PostEra Inc., Beam AI Inc., Auransa Inc., Extensity AI Inc., Inquisite Innovations Private Limited, Valence Labs Private Limited



39. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market



41. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

OpenAI LLC

DeepMind Technologies Limited

UiPath Inc.

DataRobot Inc.

Insilico Medicine Inc.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cohere Inc.

Causaly Ltd

Nimbus Therapeutics LLC

PostEra Inc.

Beam AI Inc.

Auransa Inc.

Extensity AI Inc.

Inquisite Innovations Private Limited

Valence Labs Private Limited.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8gsht2

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