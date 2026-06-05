Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The agentic AI in scientific discovery and research market is experiencing significant growth, with projections showing an increase from $0.26 billion in 2025 to $0.4 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 57%. This upward trend is attributed to the early adoption of data analytics, the expansion of digital research databases, and the growing complexity of research demands. By 2030, the market is expected to surge to $2.4 billion, driven by advancements in AI models, autonomous laboratories, and heightened investments in AI research tools, all growing at a CAGR of 56.5%.
Automation is a key factor propelling this growth. AI significantly enhances scientific discovery by autonomously generating hypotheses, designing experiments, and optimizing processes with minimal human oversight. The International Federation of Robotics reported a 10% increase in global robot operations by 2024, indicating a parallel surge in automation demand. In particular, Asia accounted for 70% of new robot deployments, followed by Europe and the Americas. This trend underscores the widespread influence of automation in boosting the agentic AI market.
Leading companies in this sector are focusing on creating advanced solutions, such as multi-agent systems to improve robustness and fault tolerance. Google LLC, for instance, unveiled an Agentic AI Co-Scientist in February 2025, leveraging the Gemini 2 model, which is capable of generating novel hypotheses and refining them through iterative feedback. This highlights a broader strategic shift towards AI-driven hypothesis generation and self-directed experimental design.
In February 2025, DataRobot Inc. acquired Agnostiq Inc. with the aim to integrate its open-source Covalent platform, streamlining compute orchestration across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, and thus reducing operational complexities. Such strategic moves are pivotal in accelerating the adoption of agentic AI in scientific research.
Significant players in this market include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, OpenAI LLC, DeepMind Technologies Limited, UiPath Inc., and DataRobot Inc., among others. In 2025, North America emerged as the largest regional market, with comprehensive coverage spanning Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other global regions.
Meanwhile, tariffs have impacted the acquisition of necessary high-performance computing systems and AI accelerators, especially affecting North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Despite these challenges, tariffs have also spurred regional AI infrastructure development, potentially bolstering domestic research capabilities in the long term.
This market research report is part of a new series that provides detailed insights including market sizes, regional shares, competitor analysis, and market trends essential for thriving in the agentic AI industry. The report delivers an in-depth analysis of the current and anticipated industry landscape, offering critical data and trends shaping the future of agentic AI in scientific discovery and research.
The "Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Global Report 2026" offers invaluable insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management, providing essential information to evaluate this rapidly growing market. It highlights trends that will shape the landscape over the next decade.
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Description:
This report delves into the largest and fastest-growing markets for agentic AI in scientific discovery and research. It explores the market's relationship with the overall economy, demography, and similar markets. The report addresses the key forces that will influence the market, including technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, TAM, market attractiveness score, competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends, and strategies. It analyses both historical and forecast growth by geography.
- The market characteristics section evaluates key products and services, brand differentiation, product features, and trends in innovation and development.
- The supply chain analysis provides a comprehensive overview of the value chain, identifying competitors at each level.
- The updated trends and strategies section examines the market's evolution, highlighting emerging technologies and opportunities for competitive differentiation.
- The regulatory and investment landscape section reviews major regulatory frameworks, investment trends, and their impact on industry growth.
- The market size section presents historical growth data and forecasts, considering factors like technological advancements and geopolitical issues.
- The TAM analysis estimates market potential and offers strategic growth insights.
- The market attractiveness scoring evaluates market potential using a quantitative framework.
- Segmentations analyze the market into submarkets.
- Regional and country breakdowns provide size and growth analyses.
- The competitive landscape describes market dynamics, market shares, and significant financial deals.
- The company scoring matrix ranks leading companies based on various criteria.
Report Scope:
Markets Covered: By Component: Software; Services
By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based
By Industry Type: Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals; IT and Telecom; Manufacturing; Other Industries
Subsegments: By Software: R&D Software; Data Analytics Software; Machine Learning Platforms; NLP Software; Predictive Analytics Software
By Services: Consulting; Integration; Managed Services; Training and Support Services
Companies Mentioned: Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, OpenAI LLC, DeepMind Technologies Limited, UiPath Inc., DataRobot Inc., Insilico Medicine Inc., Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cohere Inc., Causaly Ltd., Nimbus Therapeutics LLC, PostEra Inc., Beam AI Inc., Auransa Inc., Extensity AI Inc., Inquisite Innovations Private Limited, Valence Labs Private Limited.
Geographies Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.
Data Segmentation: Historic and forecast data, market share, and market segments provided by country and region.
Added Benefits:
- Bi-Annual Data Update
- Customization
- Expert Consultant Support
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$0.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|56.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.2 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine
4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Autonomous Research Workflow Execution
4.2.2 AI Driven Hypothesis Generation
4.2.3 Self Directed Experimental Design
4.2.4 Continuous Learning Research Agents
4.2.5 Cross Domain Scientific Reasoning
5. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Companies
5.2 Academic and Research Institutions
5.3 Manufacturing R and D Centers
5.4 Information Technology Organizations
5.5 Biotechnology Companies
6. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Software, Services
9.2. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
on-Premises, Cloud-Based
9.3. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Information Technology and Telecom, Manufacturing, Other Industries
9.4. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Research and Development Software, Data Analytics Software, Machine Learning Platforms, Natural Language Processing (NLP) Software, Predictive Analytics Software
9.5. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Consulting Services, Integration Services, Managed Services, Training and Support Services
10. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Industry Metrics by Country
10.1. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
10.2. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
11. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Regional and Country Analysis
11.1. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11.2. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. Asia-Pacific Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
12.1. Asia-Pacific Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. Asia-Pacific Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. China Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
13.1. China Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
13.2. China Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. India Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
14.1. India Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Japan Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
15.1. Japan Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
15.2. Japan Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Australia Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
16.1. Australia Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. Indonesia Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
17.1. Indonesia Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. South Korea Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
18.1. South Korea Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. South Korea Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. Taiwan Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
19.1. Taiwan Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. Taiwan Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. South East Asia Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
20.1. South East Asia Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. South East Asia Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. Western Europe Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
21.1. Western Europe Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
21.2. Western Europe Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. UK Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
22.1. UK Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. Germany Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
23.1. Germany Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. France Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
24.1. France Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Italy Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
25.1. Italy Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Spain Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
26.1. Spain Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Eastern Europe Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
27.1. Eastern Europe Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
27.2. Eastern Europe Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. Russia Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
28.1. Russia Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. North America Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
29.1. North America Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. North America Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. USA Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
30.1. USA Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. USA Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. Canada Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
31.1. Canada Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. Canada Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. South America Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
32.1. South America Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
32.2. South America Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Brazil Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
33.1. Brazil Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Middle East Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
34.1. Middle East Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Middle East Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Africa Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
35.1. Africa Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
35.2. Africa Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
36. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
37. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
37.1. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
37.2. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market - Company Scoring Matrix
37.2.1. Market Revenues
37.2.2. Product Innovation Score
37.2.3. Brand Recognition
37.3. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Company Profiles
37.3.1. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.2. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.3. Intel Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.4. IBM Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.5. NVIDIA Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
38. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
OpenAI LLC, DeepMind Technologies Limited, UiPath Inc., DataRobot Inc., Insilico Medicine Inc., Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cohere Inc., Causaly Ltd, Nimbus Therapeutics LLC, PostEra Inc., Beam AI Inc., Auransa Inc., Extensity AI Inc., Inquisite Innovations Private Limited, Valence Labs Private Limited
39. Global Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market
41. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
41.1. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
41.2. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
41.3. Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
41.3.2. Competitor Strategies
42. Appendix
42.1. Abbreviations
42.2. Currencies
42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
42.4. Research Inquiries
42.5. About the Analyst
42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Agentic AI in Scientific Discovery and Research market report include:
- Microsoft Corporation
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- NVIDIA Corporation
- OpenAI LLC
- DeepMind Technologies Limited
- UiPath Inc.
- DataRobot Inc.
- Insilico Medicine Inc.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Cohere Inc.
- Causaly Ltd
- Nimbus Therapeutics LLC
- PostEra Inc.
- Beam AI Inc.
- Auransa Inc.
- Extensity AI Inc.
- Inquisite Innovations Private Limited
- Valence Labs Private Limited.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8gsht2
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