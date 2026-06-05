The Hemp Doctor Named Among the Best THC Drinks in 2026 by Beer Connoisseur





MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hemp Doctor, a family-owned hemp company offering dispensary-grade Delta 9, Delta 8, THCA, CBD, and HHC products, has been recognized among the best THC drinks in an Editor's Choice roundup published by Beer Connoisseur, titled "Best THC Drinks & Cannabis Seltzers." The recognition places The Hemp Doctor's beverage program alongside a curated shortlist of the category's most notable names.

"THC beverages are one of the fastest-growing ways people are choosing to relax, and we've focused on making drinks that are easy to enjoy and fully transparent about what's inside," said Robert Shade, Founder and CEO of The Hemp Doctor. "Being named among the best THC drinks by a beverage publication tells us that focus is paying off."

The feature highlighted The Hemp Doctor's growing beverage lineup, spanning ready-to-drink seltzers, drink powders, and fast-acting mixers, and praised its range of cannabinoid options, including Delta 9 THC, THCP, CBG, and THCV. The roundup positioned the brand as a standout for drinkers looking for a social, alcohol-free alternative without sacrificing variety or quality.

Here’s the complete collection of Delta 9 drinks from The Hemp Doctor:

What sets the lineup apart is the same standard behind the rest of the catalog: U.S.-grown, hemp-derived ingredients, third-party lab testing with Certificates of Analysis available by batch, and formats built for different occasions.

Seltzers offer a grab-and-go option, drink powders and mixers let customers turn any glass into an infused beverage, and fast-acting formulations are designed for those who want effects to arrive sooner rather than later. Across the range, the focus stays on consistency, transparency, and clear labeling so customers always know what they're drinking.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from premium THCA flower to pre-rolls, concentrates, Delta 9 drinks, Delta 9 gummies, vapes, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products paired with customer satisfaction. With over 250,000 returning customers, thousands of subscribers, 10,000+ reviews, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

The Hemp Doctor prioritizes consumer safety, with products tested by independent third-party laboratories and supported by available certificates of analysis (COAs).

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Tara Phoenix

tara@thehempdoctor.com

+1 917-797-8347

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e0b504a-46f8-4822-b95d-e0c9b822d358