Dmitry Shubov Consulting Shares Expert Perspective on Why First U.S. Customer Readiness Matters More in Southeast Asia’s Tighter 2026 Funding Climate

FREMONT, Calif., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dmitry Shubov Consulting is sharing an expert perspective on why Southeast Asian startups need to carefully think about what happens after they land a first U.S. customer, especially in a year when funding remains harder to win, and growth is under closer scrutiny. The recent perspective comes as Q1 2026 reporting from DealStreetAsia pointed to a still-selective startup funding environment across Southeast Asia, adding pressure on founders to show not just early traction, but a business that can actually build on it.

For many startups, a long stretch of outreach goes into getting that first “yes.” When the contract is signed, founders naturally think the hardest part is over. It isn't. The very next morning, the workload just changes shape. You aren't pitching anymore. Instead, the startup is suddenly dealing with messy onboarding steps and client questions it did not fully anticipate.

“Landing a first U.S. customer is a real milestone, but it also has a way of showing founders what still is not working as well as they thought,” said Dmitry Shubov, Founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting. “You can prove there is interest in the business and still realize the contracts, internal process, or delivery side are not ready to support growth in a consistent way.”

That shift is a lot tougher when venture funding is hard to come by. In a tighter market, startups often have less room to absorb operational mistakes while trying to build on early traction. If a startup struggles to deliver for its first big client, it can lose its hard-earned momentum before it even has a chance to look for the next deal.

This is especially true in enterprise fields like legal tech, AI, SaaS, and fintech. Buyers in these industries expect a professional, organized experience right from the start. Being persistent and flexible can get a founder through a single pilot program, but that doesn't mean the company has a repeatable system in place. If keeping the client happy still depends entirely on the founder jumping in to solve every single problem, that approach can become difficult to sustain when the next few clients sign up.

With this perspective on current complexities, Dmitry Shubov Consulting is focusing on a part of international expansion that people rarely talk about during the initial sales push. Getting that first U.S. customer is great, but what happens next says a lot more about the long-term strength of the business. For startups trying to expand into the West this year, the real challenge isn't just getting someone to say yes—it's having a business model steady enough to support that win. Partnering with a consulting firm can be the best first step. Reach out to Dmitry Shubov Consulting for more information.

About Dmitry Shubov Consulting

At Dmitry Shubov Consulting , our mission is to connect accredited investors with groundbreaking legal technology startups, fostering innovation and growth across Southeast Asia and helping Asian businesses enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.

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