Bitget Launches Anti-Scam Month as Multi-Asset Fraud Loss Hits $442 B

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched Anti-Scam Month 2026, its annual global security initiative running throughout June under the theme “More Assets, Stronger Shield: Stay Safe in the Multi-Asset Era.” The initiative expands Bitget’s focus on user protection as digital finance enters a new phase where crypto, tokenized stocks, RWAs, AI-linked products, and broader multi-asset trading environments coexist within the same trading environment.

According to Interpol, financial scams tied to multi-asset markets resulted in more than $442 billion in losses globally in 2025, reflecting a sharp rise in fraud targeting digital asset users. As tokenized financial products continue entering mainstream trading environments, new vulnerabilities are emerging across crypto wallets, phishing systems, fake applications, AI-generated scams, and identity manipulation techniques built to target users operating across multiple asset classes.

Anti-Scam Month 2026 forms part of Bitget’s broader approach to user protection as the platform continues expanding access to crypto, tokenized stocks, commodities, forex, ETFs, and precious metals under its Universal Exchange model. The campaign is built around the idea that broader financial access must be matched by stronger awareness tools as trading behavior increasingly moves between traditional finance and crypto-native environments within the same platform.

“The financial system is becoming increasingly interconnected as users move across crypto, tokenized assets, commodities, and traditional financial markets within the same trading cycle,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “As market access expands, scam tactics are evolving just as quickly. Security today requires more than platform infrastructure. It also highly depends on helping users better recognize risk as financial activity becomes more multi-asset by design.”

Throughout June, Bitget will release a multi-part security article and video series covering common attack vectors including SMS spoofing, fake applications, phishing systems, malicious smart contracts, and high-risk token schemes. The content series will also examine emerging fraud patterns tied to artificial intelligence and tokenized real-world assets, two sectors increasingly attracting both institutional attention and scam activity as adoption accelerates. The final phase of the campaign will include the release of anti-scam reports focused on multi-asset trading and AI-related financial risks, co-authored with onchain security agencies, real-world asset institutions, and AI industry partners. Bitget will also host X Spaces bringing together security researchers, ecosystem contributors, and community participants for live discussions around emerging scam trends and risk mitigation strategies across digital finance.

The launch follows Bitget’s continued expansion of platform security measures, including proof of reserves, the Protection Fund, and wider user education initiatives designed to strengthen account safety and risk awareness. As digital assets increasingly intersect with traditional financial markets, platforms are facing growing expectations to combine broader market access with stronger safeguards for users navigating more complex financial environments.

For more information, visit: Bitget’s Anti-Scam Hub here .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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