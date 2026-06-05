Biopesticides Market Size to Skyrocket USD 37.9 Billion by 2035 as Sustainable Crop Protection Gains Global Momentum | SNS Insider

Austin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Biopesticides Market was valued at USD 10.09 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 37.9 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.07% from 2026-2035.

The Biopesticides Market is expected to develop at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing regulatory limits on synthetic pesticides, increasing consumer demand for residue-free food items, increasing adoption of organic agricultural techniques and continuing innovations in microbial formulation technologies.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2025: USD 10.09 Billion

USD 10.09 Billion Market Size by 2035: USD 37.9 Billion

USD 37.9 Billion CAGR: 14.07% from 2026 to 2035

14.07% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year: 2025

2025 Forecast Period: 2026-2035

2026-2035 Historical Data: 2022-2024





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Source, Microbial Biopesticides Segment Dominated the Market; Biochemicals and PIPs Continue Expanding Globally

Microbial biopesticides accounted for over 65.2% of the total market value in 2025 due to their broad commercial acceptance as Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt), Beauveria bassiana, Metarhizium anisopliae, Trichoderma species, and Bacillus subtilis in a wide range of crop protection applications. Biochemicals and Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIPs) are slowly gaining in importance with the increased use of pheromone-based pest control, plant extracts and genetically modified crop protection technologies.

By Type, Bioinsecticides Segment Dominated the Market; Biofungicides Expected to Register the Fastest Growth Globally

Bioinsecticides was the biggest section in 2025 based on product owing to the wide usage of Bt-based products and entomopathogenic fungi in organic and conventional agricultural systems. The type with the highest rate of growth is expected to be biofungicides through 2035 supported by the increasing importance of fungal disease management in the commercial production of high-value crops globally.

By Crop Type, Fruits & Vegetables Dominated the Market; Cereals & Grains Growing Fastest in Absolute Volume Terms

Fruits and vegetables accounted for the largest share of the biopesticides market in 2025, supported by high-value crops and widespread adoption of organic farming practices. Cereals and grains are expanding fastest in absolute volume due to rising demand for residue-free staples driven by stringent regulations on synthetic pesticides in major markets.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America accounted for the highest part of the global Biopesticides Market owing to its advanced organic farming sector, favorable regulatory environment, mature ecosystem of biopesticide suppliers, and significant demand from retailers for sustainable agriculture methods. The United States continued to be the largest donor, indicating broad use of biological crop protection agents in specialty crops and growing usage in commodity crop production.

The U.S. Biopesticides Market was valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 11.89 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.28% from 2026–2035. The U.S. biopesticides market is growing, backed by a strong organic farming industry, EPA biopesticide registration programs that promote the industry, USDA support efforts and rising demand for biological crop protection products.

The Europe Biopesticides Market is estimated to be USD 3.02 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.63% during 2026–2035. The EU Farm to Fork Strategy aims to cut the use of chemical pesticides by 50% by 2030 and backs the expansion of the market in Europe. rising limits on conventional pesticides, growing organic farming and rising demand for residue free food are driving widespread use of microbial and biochemical biopesticide solutions among key agricultural economies such France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at a high pace due to rising government assistance programs, increased organic agricultural operations, and faster regulatory approvals for biopesticide products in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia. Moreover, rising awareness towards sustainable agricultural practices and integrated pest control tactics is also helping development of the regional market.

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Rising Organic Farming Demand and Strict Synthetic Pesticide Regulations Driving Global Biopesticide Adoption

The market for biopesticides around the globe continues to be driven by the rising trend of organic farming combined with governmental bans on conventional pesticides. The desire of consumers for food items free of residues, the objectives of environmental sustainability and the actions of integrated pest management are motivating producers to employ biological crop protection solutions. Regulatory bodies throughout Europe, North America and Asia are providing increased support to biopesticide approvals and adoption initiatives which will provide significant long-term growth prospects for industry players.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Biopesticides Market Report:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Syngenta AG (ChemChina)

Corteva Agriscience

Certis Biologicals LLC

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Valent BioSciences LLC

Bioworks Inc.

Koppert Biological Systems

Novozymes A/S

Isagro S.p.A.

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

Intrachem Group

Plant Health Care plc

Seipasa S.A.

Lallemand Plant Care

Stockton Bio-Agriculture Ltd.

CABI (Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International)

Sumitomo Chemical Agro Europe S.A.S.

Arysta LifeScience (UPL Ltd.)

Recent Developments:

2025: BASF launched Velondis, a bioinsecticide based on Isaria fumosorosea targeting whiteflies, aphids, and thrips in high-value horticultural applications where conventional insecticide resistance has become a major challenge.

BASF launched Velondis, a bioinsecticide based on targeting whiteflies, aphids, and thrips in high-value horticultural applications where conventional insecticide resistance has become a major challenge. 2025: Marrone Bio Innovations received EPA registration for an RNA interference (RNAi)-based bioinsecticide targeting Western corn rootworm, marking the first EPA-approved foliar RNAi biopesticide and establishing a major milestone for next-generation biological crop protection technologies.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

BIOLOGICAL CROP PROTECTION ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand usage trends across microbial, biochemical, and plant-incorporated biopesticide technologies along with application effectiveness across major crop categories.

– helps you understand usage trends across microbial, biochemical, and plant-incorporated biopesticide technologies along with application effectiveness across major crop categories. ORGANIC FARMING & RESIDUE-FREE AGRICULTURE METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends driven by organic certification programs, export market requirements, and consumer demand for sustainable agricultural products.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends driven by organic certification programs, export market requirements, and consumer demand for sustainable agricultural products. BIOINSECTICIDE & BIOFUNGICIDE PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you analyze product effectiveness across insect, fungal, bacterial, and nematode pest management applications worldwide.

– helps you analyze product effectiveness across insect, fungal, bacterial, and nematode pest management applications worldwide. REGULATORY & SUSTAINABILITY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities arising from pesticide reduction targets, environmental regulations, and government support initiatives promoting biological crop protection.

– helps you uncover opportunities arising from pesticide reduction targets, environmental regulations, and government support initiatives promoting biological crop protection. RNAi & NEXT-GENERATION BIOPESTICIDE INNOVATION METRICS – helps you identify emerging opportunities in RNA interference technologies, advanced microbial formulations, precision biological applications, and integrated pest management solutions.

– helps you identify emerging opportunities in RNA interference technologies, advanced microbial formulations, precision biological applications, and integrated pest management solutions. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & BIOPESTICIDE COMMERCIALIZATION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of leading market participants based on product innovation, regulatory approvals, distribution expansion, and sustainable agriculture initiatives globally.

Biopesticides Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 10.09 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 37.9 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.07% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Source (Microbial Biopesticides [Bacteria, Fungi, Viruses, Protozoa], Biochemicals [Botanical Extracts, Semiochemicals, Minerals, Others], Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIPs))

• By Type (Bioinsecticides [Bacillus thuringiensis, Beauveria bassiana, Metarhizium anisopliae, Verticillium lecanii, Nucleopolyhedroviruses (NPV) & Granuloviruses (GV), Others], Biofungicides [Trichoderma spp., Bacillus spp., Pseudomonasspp., Streptomyces spp., Others], Bionematicides [Paecilomyces lilacinus, Bacillus firmus, Pasteuria spp., Others], Bioherbicides [Phytophthora palmivora, Alternaria cassia, Others])

• By Formulation (Liquid, Dry)

• By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Plantation Crops, Turf & Ornamentals, Others)

• By Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, Post-Harvest Treatment, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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