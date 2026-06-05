Bimergen Energy (BESS) to Present Path to $400 Million Revenues in The Small Cap Showcase & Water Tower Research Insights, June 9, 2026

Newport Beach, CA, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimergen Energy Corporation [NYSE American: BESS, BESS.WS] today announced that Bob Brilon, Co-CEO will participate in The Small Cap Showcase & WTR Insights, taking place on June 9, 2026, in New York City.

Mr. Brilon will deliver a corporate presentation at 11:00 am ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings with pre-qualified investors throughout the day. “We are spending time on the road for non-deal presentations to increase awareness about Bimergen to capitalize on our recent uplist to the NYSE American. We are funding our revenue growth with project-specific financing and monetizing the value of the development projects already owned by Bimergen,” said Mr. Brilon.

The Small Cap Showcase & WTR Insights brings together executive management teams from approximately 20 companies across a diverse range of industries. This event provides a unique forum for discovering differentiated investment opportunities through company presentations, one-on-one meetings, industry insights, and networking opportunities.

For more information about The Small Cap Showcase & WTR Insights, please visit www.smallcapshowcase.com .

About Bimergen Energy Corporation

Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS, BESS.WS) is a U.S.-based independent power producer specializing in the development, ownership, and operation of standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS). Bimergen develops utility-scale and distributed storage projects designed to provide grid reliability, renewable integration, and flexible energy solutions. Bimergen manages the full project lifecycle, including site selection, permitting, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations. Its portfolio spans multiple power markets across the United States.

For more information about Bimergen Energy, please visit www.bimergen.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Bimergen Energy Corporation’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Bimergen Energy Corporation undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

BESS@redchip.com