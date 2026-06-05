Industrial Cyber Security Market to Hit USD 50.12 Billion by 2035 as OT Attacks and Nation-State Threats Escalate | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industrial Cyber Security Market was valued at USD 23.81 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 50.12 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.66% over 2026–2035.

Rising cyber threats, regulatory mandates, and increasing investments in securing industrial infrastructure are the primary growth drivers. AI-driven threat detection, zero-trust OT security frameworks, and cloud-based security monitoring are the leading technology responses.

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Nation-state and Ransomware Targeting of OT Environments Boost Market Growth Globally

Nation-states and ransomware attacks on operational tech are driving industrial cybersecurity growth. The Colonial Pipeline hack showed how industrial ransomware can cripple crucial infrastructure, causing huge financial and security issues that make prevention costs look tiny by comparison. Every big ICS attack spark buying sprees at other similar operators. After such impacts, it’s hard for higher-ups to justify skimping on security anymore.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Gateways retained the dominant component position with approximately 50% of the industrial cyber security market in 2025 due to its critical role in securing communication between operational technology (OT). The industrial router segment is the fastest-growing due to increasing adoption of IIoT devices, and remote operations globally.

By Deployment

On-premise segment dominated the industrial cyber security market in 2025 owing to the need for direct control over sensitive operational data globally. he cloud-based segment is the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of approximately 12.4%, driven by growing adoption of cloud-based security analytics.

By Solution

Network security segment dominated the industrial cyber security market with approximately 38% share in 2025 due to increasing demand for firewalls and intrusion detection systems to protect industrial networks from cyberattacks. The endpoint security segment is the fastest-growing as organizations focus on securing connected devices globally.

By End User

The energy & power segment dominated the industrial cyber security market with approximately 32% share in 2025 due to the critical need to protect power generation facilities globally. The manufacturing segment is the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of approximately 9.8%, driven by increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies and industrial automation globally.

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Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America led the global industrial cyber security market with about 38% of the revenue. The U.S. took the lion's share at around 87.4% within North America. They have the densest infrastructure, strictest OT security rules, and headquarters of top firms, such as Claroty and Dragos.

In 2025, the U.S. industrial cyber security market was worth around USD 7.90 billion, projected to hit about USD 16.64 billion by 2035, with a growth rate of 7.72% yearly. The United States leads globally in this field. CISA, TSA, and NERC-CIP significantly shape security rules through their mandates and standards for critical infrastructure, pipelines, and the electric grid. So, their collective efforts make the U.S. market quite robust.

The Europe industrial cyber security market is estimated to be USD 6.42 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.86 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.20%. In Europe, the NIS2 Directive sets mandatory security rules for critical infrastructure operators, while the EU Cyber Resilience Act enforces connected product security standards. The industrial manufacturing sector also keeps up with above-average digitalization investments, creating a solid commercial demand. So, this region forms a sophisticated industrial cyber security market.

The Asia Pacific leads in industrial cyber security growth, at 12.4% CAGR from 2026 to 2035. This surge's due to quick digitalization in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Their IIoT rollout expands operational technology attack surfaces more than others, adding to the trend.

Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Broadcom Inc. (Symantec)

Trend Micro Incorporated

Nozomi Networks Inc.

Claroty Ltd.

Dragos, Inc.

Forescout Technologies, Inc.

Tenable Holdings, Inc.

Kaspersky Lab

TXOne Networks Inc.

Recent Developments:

2024: Honeywell International launched its Cyber Insights AI-powered industrial cybersecurity platform in 2024, providing real-time threat detection and automated incident response for critical infrastructure environments without operational disruption to existing industrial control systems.

2024: Claroty expanded its Continuous Threat Detection platform with AI-powered threat intelligence for industrial IoT environments, deploying passive OT network monitoring that identifies anomalous device behavior without impacting process operations.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

OT & ICS Security Adoption Metrics – helps you understand cybersecurity deployment across SCADA systems, DCS, PLCs, Industrial IoT environments, and critical operational technology infrastructure.

– helps you understand cybersecurity deployment across SCADA systems, DCS, PLCs, Industrial IoT environments, and critical operational technology infrastructure. Critical Infrastructure Compliance Metrics – helps you evaluate the impact of regulations, cyber resilience mandates, and security investments across energy, utilities, transportation, manufacturing, and oil & gas sectors.

– helps you evaluate the impact of regulations, cyber resilience mandates, and security investments across energy, utilities, transportation, manufacturing, and oil & gas sectors. AI-Driven Threat Detection & Zero-Trust Adoption Rate – helps you identify the pace of adoption of advanced cybersecurity technologies, including AI-based threat intelligence, zero-trust frameworks, and OT security platforms.

– helps you identify the pace of adoption of advanced cybersecurity technologies, including AI-based threat intelligence, zero-trust frameworks, and OT security platforms. Industrial Cybersecurity Investment Trends – helps you assess spending patterns on network visibility, vulnerability management, ransomware protection, threat intelligence, and cyber resilience initiatives.

– helps you assess spending patterns on network visibility, vulnerability management, ransomware protection, threat intelligence, and cyber resilience initiatives. Managed Security Services Penetration – helps you understand the growing role of MDR, SOC, and outsourced monitoring services in protecting industrial environments against evolving cyber threats.

– helps you understand the growing role of MDR, SOC, and outsourced monitoring services in protecting industrial environments against evolving cyber threats. Regional Industrial Digitalization & Security Landscape – helps you identify high-growth opportunities driven by Industry 4.0, industrial automation, connected infrastructure, and increasing cybersecurity requirements across major regions.

– helps you identify high-growth opportunities driven by Industry 4.0, industrial automation, connected infrastructure, and increasing cybersecurity requirements across major regions. Competitive Landscape – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, geographic presence, cybersecurity portfolio, OT protection capabilities, partnerships, and recent developments.

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