SEALSQ Establishes Pure Play Quantum Platform Through Strategic Acquisitions and Investments Across Leading Quantum Computing Companies

Geneva, Switzerland, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Through its portfolio in EeroQ, Quobly, Miraex, and an evolving pipeline of additional opportunities, SEALSQ is assembling a “Root-to-Qubit” stack that spans post-quantum security silicon to next-generation quantum hardware.



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today updated on its strategic expansion into the full quantum technology stack through targeted investments and acquisitions across leading quantum computing companies.

Building on its established position in post-quantum cryptography, SEALSQ is deploying capital across a curated portfolio of some of the world’s most promising quantum computing companies, establishing a vertically integrated platform that connects quantum-resistant security at the silicon level to the emerging quantum compute layer above it.

The strategy aims to position SEALSQ as one of the few public entities offering diversified exposure to multiple qubit modalities while retaining a commercial anchor in the high-volume, revenue-generating secure semiconductor business, including its evolving. Rather than relying on a single architecture, SEALSQ is investing into several complementary approaches to fault-tolerant quantum computing and binding them to its own QS7001 secure hardware, QVault TPM and PQC product portfolio.

From Root of Trust to Qubit: The Full-Stack Thesis

SEALSQ’s core business secures the foundations of the digital world, the Root of Trust that authenticates devices, data and transactions. As large-scale quantum computers threaten today’s cryptography, the same company defending against that threat is now investing in the machines that create it. The result is a unique strategic position: SEALSQ sits on both sides of the quantum transition, supplying the post-quantum defenses (ML-KEM, ML-DSA and FALCON, delivered in EAL5+ hardware) while holding equity in the quantum hardware that makes those defenses necessary.

Management referred to this architecture internally as the “Root-to-Qubit” stack, a continuum running from sovereign-by-design secure silicon, through post-quantum communications and orbital infrastructure, up to the quantum processors of the next decade. The investment program is designed to give SEALSQ early visibility into qubit roadmaps, preferential access to co-development opportunities, and the option to integrate quantum-secure and quantum-compute capabilities into a single commercial offering.

The Quantum Portfolio

SEALSQ has closed investments in four quantum computing companies spanning the leading solid-state and analog approaches, and is actively progressing a pipeline of additional opportunities across photonics, carbon-based qubits and post-quantum software.

Why a Multi-Modality Approach

The quantum computing industry has not yet converged on a single dominant qubit technology. By holding positions across electron-on-helium, silicon spin and analog approaches, with photonic and carbon-based platforms in the pipeline, SEALSQ is deliberately diversified against architectural risk. This multi-modality strategy not only aims to broaden exposure to leading paths toward fault-tolerant quantum computing, but also plans to enhance the Company’s access to technical insight, partnership opportunities and future commercialization pathways as the market evolves.

Crucially, these investments are anchored by a revenue generative, scaling core business. SEALSQ’s post-quantum semiconductor products, including the QS7001 secure element, generate revenue today and aim to provide the financial and strategic ballast for a long-horizon quantum portfolio, a profile that distinguishes SEALSQ from pure-play quantum startups heavily dependent on external funding.

Carlos Moreira, Founder, Chairman & CEO, SEALSQ noted, “SEALSQ has built his foundation at the Root of Trust, securing the digital infrastructure that the world depends on. Moving into the full quantum stack is the natural extension of that mission. We are not choosing one horse; we are building the track. By investing across the leading qubit technologies and connecting them to our post-quantum silicon, we are creating a differentiated Root-to-Qubit platform that very few companies in the world can offer.”

Outlook

SEALSQ intends to continue evaluating strategic quantum investments and partnerships through 2026 and beyond, with the goal of converting its portfolio positions into integrated commercial offerings that combine quantum-resistant security with quantum compute access. Further details on individual transactions, including investment terms and timing, will be disclosed as appropriate and in accordance with applicable securities regulations.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

Lena.cati@theequitygroup.com







