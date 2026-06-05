Toobit Spotlights SpaceX Zone with 200,000 USDT Rewards and 50% Fee Discounts





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of a new trading campaign centered around its curated SpaceX Zone, a collection of assets bridging traditional equity markets and decentralized finance.

Running from June 5, 2026, to July 3, 2026, the campaign allows traders to share in a 200,000 USDT reward pool while engaging with space technology, semiconductor, and satellite communication assets.

The event features four activities:

Activity 1: Register by June 12 to receive 5 USDT Trial Funds.

Activity 2: Access a 50% fee discount on U.S. stock perpetuals within SpaceX Zone, including TSLA, RKLB, and PLTR. Traders can also earn daily volume-based rewards and lucky draw entries, with prizes including token airdrops, trading vouchers, and VIP Trial Passes.

Activity 3: Complete trades on Toobit DEX+ to earn 2–10 USDT in $SPCX tokens, with priority eligibility for those trading $SPCX pairs.

Activity 4: Compete for a share of a 35,000 USDT prize pool by accumulating trading volume on DEX+, with $SPCX pairs earning a 2X volume multiplier.

To participate, traders must register on the official campaign page. Detailed rules, eligibility criteria, and asset lists are available on the Toobit announcement page.

The global space economy is tracking toward a $1 trillion valuation by 2035, underpinned by a 22% year-over-year surge in satellite connectivity deployment. As commercial aerospace activity intensifies in 2026, traders are shifting capital from speculative consumer assets into infrastructure-heavy tech.

With private aerospace firms currently commanding a 15% valuation premium over traditional peers, institutional and retail interest in satellite and defense-adjacent equities has become a defining trend of the fiscal year.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange is built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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