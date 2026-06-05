Portillo’s Comes Home to the Heart of Chicago with Plans to Open Landmark Michigan Avenue Restaurant 

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than six decades after opening as a small hot dog stand in suburban Chicago, Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) announced it is headed to Chicago’s famed Michigan Avenue with a new flagship restaurant. The Chicago-born fast-casual restaurant – known for its Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs and legendary chocolate cake – plans to open the new restaurant at 304 North Michigan Avenue, just south of Chicago’s famous Magnificent Mile.

The new restaurant will celebrate everything guests love about Portillo’s – from the craveable menu to the unmistakable energy that helped turn a local favorite into a nationally recognized brand – all while honoring the city where it began.

“Chicago is where the Portillo’s story began, and opening in the heart of the city is not only an incredibly proud moment for our brand, but also a recognition of how important Chicagoans are, not only to our history, but to our future,” said Brett Patterson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Michigan Avenue is one of the most iconic destinations in Chicago. This restaurant celebrates our hometown and reinforces a simple truth: no matter how much we grow, Chicago will always be at the heart of who we are.”

The Michigan Avenue restaurant will be Portillo’s first inline location in the city of Chicago, and only the second for the brand. Designed for high-foot-traffic environments, the smaller-format restaurant reflects Portillo’s broader growth strategy that includes newer prototypes. Located at the corner of North Michigan Avenue and East Wacker Place, and situated within walking distance of Millennium Park and Navy Pier, the 5,500-square-foot restaurant will feature nearly 100 seats and offer Portillo's signature dine-in experience in addition to pick-up and delivery.

When the new restaurant opens for business, guests can expect to enjoy Portillo's signature menu items including Italian Beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-broiled burgers, fresh-tossed salads and famous chocolate cake and cake shakes. This new location will mark the fourth Portillo’s restaurant in the city of Chicago and the 45th restaurant in the greater Chicagoland area.

Portillo’s enthusiasts are invited to sign up for the latest details about its new Michigan Avenue location, including career opportunities, by visiting portillos.com/michiganave/ .

Loyal fans can also join Portillo’s Perks, the brand’s loyalty program, for exclusive offers, experiences and other rewards at Portillos.com/perks . New Perks members will also receive a free large French fry with their first order of $5 or more. Terms and exclusions apply*.

For more information on this restaurant and others, please visit portillos.com or follow Portillo’s on Facebook , X and Instagram , and TikTok .

*New Perks members only. Terms and exclusions apply. Limit 1. See Portillos.com/Perks for more details.

ABOUT PORTILLO’S HOT DOGS

Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a one-of-a-kind brand that has grown from a small hot dog trailer in Chicago to more than 100 restaurants across 11 states. Known for its unique menu of craveable Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-broiled burgers, fresh salads and iconic chocolate cake, Portillo’s is beloved in both its home of Chicagoland and across new and growing markets. Portillo’s operates a company-owned model of not just restaurants – but experience-focused destinations that blend dine-in, drive-thru, takeout and delivery to serve our guests with the food they crave. And now, after six decades of success and counting, Portillo’s is on a mission to bring its iconic food and unforgettable dining experience to guests across the country.

Guests can join Portillo’s Perks, the brand’s loyalty program, at Portillos.com/perks to earn and redeem delicious rewards. Every visit brings fans closer to exclusive perks, badges and surprise offers. Fans can also download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit Portillo’s website to order ahead for pickup or delivery and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Plus, Portillo’s ships its craveworthy food to all 50 states via its website.