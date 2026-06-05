|Series
|RIKB 38 0215
|Settlement Date
|06/10/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|2,510
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|97.500
|/
|6.810
|Total Number of Bids Received
|16
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|2,810
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|13
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|13
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|97.500
|/
|6.810
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|97.860
|/
|6.770
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|97.500
|/
|6.810
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|97.793
|/
|6.770
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.860
|/
|6.770
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.250
|/
|6.840
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|97.742
|/
|6.780
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.12
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 38 0215
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Recommended Reading
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June 03, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
SeriesRIKB 38 0215ISINIS0000037265Maturity Date02/15/2038Auction Date06/05/2026Settlement Date06/10/202610% addition06/09/2026 On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt...Read More
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May 26, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 22. May, at the price of...Read More