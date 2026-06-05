Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 38 0215

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 38 0215
Settlement Date 06/10/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,510
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 97.500/6.810
Total Number of Bids Received 16
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 2,810
Total Number of Successful Bids 13
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 13
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 97.500/6.810
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 97.860/6.770
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 97.500/6.810
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 97.793/6.770
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 97.860/6.770
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 97.250/6.840
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 97.742/6.780
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.12

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