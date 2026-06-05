Bombardier's Global 8000, the World’s Fastest Civil Aircraft, Blazes to its First Speed Record Between Montreal, Canada and Nice, France

This inaugural speed record for the new Global 8000 (1) aircraft demonstrates its ability to connect destinations around the world quicker than any other business jet in the skies

aircraft demonstrates its ability to connect destinations around the world quicker than any other business jet in the skies Bombardier President and CEO Éric Martel was on board the record setting flight en route to the Monaco F1 Grand Prix

Bombardier’s Global 8000 is the fastest civil aircraft since the Concorde, with an industry-leading top speed of Mach 0.95, a range of 8,000 nautical miles (NM), and the lowest cabin altitude in business aviation production of just 2,691 ft.(2), making it the ultimate business aircraft

MONTREAL, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is proud to announce that the Global 8000 business jet, has set its first speed record on a mission departing from Montreal, Canada and landing in Nice, France. The aircraft completed the mission in just over six hours.

Boasting a top speed of Mach 0.95 and a range of 8,000 NM(2), the Global 8000 is the fastest and most luxurious aircraft in the industry, transporting passengers quicker, farther and more efficiently than ever before. On this specific mission, the aircraft was taking passengers to the Monaco F1 Grand Prix.

“Bombardier’s Global 8000 business jet is truly in a class by itself when it comes to speed, luxury and performance – setting the pace in the ultra-long-range class,” said Stephen McCullough, Executive Vice President, Engineering, Product Development and Bombardier Defense. “With this latest accomplishment, the Global 8000 aircraft continues to illustrate its industry-leading attributes on all fronts, from its signature smooth ride to its outstanding performance and landing capabilities.”

Boasting the lowest cabin altitude in business aviation production at 2,691 ft. while cruising at 41,000 ft. (2), the Global 8000 minimizes the physiological stress associated with high altitude travel, helping passengers arrive at their destinations feeling refreshed and ready to perform.

In addition to its long-range capabilities, low cabin altitude and exceptionally smooth ride, the aircraft remains remarkably agile, with takeoff and landing performance comparable to that of a light jet. Its advanced wing design featuring unique leading-edge slats enables customers to master up to 30% more airports than its closest rival.

The aircraft features four distinct, luxurious living spaces, including a full-size kitchen, providing the ultimate comfort and convenience. Its state-of-the-art connectivity options and ergonomic seating – including Bombardier’s signature Nuage seat – makes it an ideal environment for productivity and relaxation, ensuring that passengers arrive at their destination refreshed and ready to take on their business endeavors.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Sustainability report, as well as the company’s initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Media Contacts

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Bombardier, Global, Global 8000 and Nuage are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

(1) Speeds and distances referenced per FAI guidelines. Some records pending review by FAI, the World Air Sports Federation. Information obtained and verified on FAI.org.

(2) All specification and data are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and other conditions, when compared to commercial and business aircraft currently in service.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6a88090-9456-439e-ba2d-29f8aca1dc2c