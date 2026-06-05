Industrial Salt Market to Hit USD 22.87 Billion by 2035 as Chemical Processing Demand Accelerates Worldwide | SNS Insider

Austin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Industrial Salt Market was valued at USD 16.31 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 22.87 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2026–2035.

The worldwide industrial salt market is seeing steady growth, buoyed by its essential role in chemical processing, water treatment, de-icing, oil & gas drilling, and industrial manufacturing applications. Sodium chloride, a key raw material for chlor-alkali manufacturing, the biggest end-use sector globally, is still mainly produced via rock salt mining, natural brines and sun evaporation.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2026E: USD 16.90 Billion

USD 16.90 Billion Market Size by 2035: USD 22.87 Billion

USD 22.87 Billion CAGR: 3.6% from 2026 to 2035

3.6% from 2026 to 2035 Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Largest Region: North America





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, Rock Salt Segment Dominated the Market; Solar Salt Emerging as the Fastest-Growing Segment Globally

Rock salt contributed to almost 45% of overall market share in 2025 driven by plentiful geological supply and widespread use in de-icing applications throughout North America and Europe. Solar salt is projected to have the fastest growth at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2035, owing to growing solar evaporation capacity in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America.

By Application, Chemical Processing Segment Dominated the Market and is also the Fastest-Growing Segment Globally

Chemical processing was the major end-use segment, with a share of over 36.7% in 2025, due to its use in the manufacture of chlorine and caustic soda. The chemical processing category is also the fastest expanding application segment owing to rapid increase of chlor-alkali capacity in Asia Pacific and rising industrial economies.

By Source, Natural Brine Segment Dominated the Market; Salt Mines Expected to Grow at the Fastest Pace

Natural brine accounted for almost 55% of the market share in 2025 owing to its cost-effective integration in chlor-alkali producing plants. Salt mines are predicted to increase more rapidly, especially in developing cold-climate countries, where growing infrastructure development and de-icing needs are boosting demand for locally derived rock salt.

By End User, Chemical Industry Dominated the Market; Water Utilities Expected to Grow the Fastest

In 2025, the chemical sector represented close to 40% of overall demand, propelled by the chemical industry’s high need for salt-based feedstocks in chlor-alkali and other chemical processes. Water utilities are anticipated to be the fastest growing end-user category, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%, with growth driven by developing municipal water treatment infrastructure, industrial wastewater compliance requirements and increasing usage of water softening systems in residential and industrial applications.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the worldwide Industrial Salt Market in 2025 with the United States being the major contributor. This dominance was due to the high-volume consumption of the product owing to strong chlor-alkali production, large-scale de-icing needs, and improved water treatment infrastructure. Canada accounts for about 12.6% of North American revenues through its de-icing programme’s large procurement of highway maintenance salt, the chemical processing industry’s demand for chlor-alkali salt, and the petroleum industry’s oil sands water treatment and brine management needs that generate steady industrial salt procurement.

The U.S. Industrial Salt Market was valued at USD 6.03 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.46 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2026–2035. The U.S. Industrial Salt Market growth is driven by strong demand from chlor-alkali manufacturing, water treatment facilities, and de-icing operations across northeastern and midwestern states.

The Europe Industrial Salt Market is estimated to be USD 4.24 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.77 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.13% during 2026–2035. Europe continues to demonstrate stable industrial salt consumption driven by the chlor-alkali industry, particularly in Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. Increasing adoption of advanced water treatment systems, alongside ongoing replacement of aging infrastructure and expansion of industrial chemical production, is reinforcing long-term demand.

Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest expanding regional market with China and India leading the way. Rapid industrialization, chlor-alkali capacity addition and increased investment in water treatment and infrastructure development will drive the regional market. The most commercially vibrant developing economies where industrial expansion is generating first-time structured procurement growth include India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Chlor-Alkali Expansion and Water Treatment Infrastructure Driving Structural Market Growth Globally

The development of chlor-alkali capacity is still the major structural demand driver worldwide and is providing significant support for the long-term growth of the industrial salt industry. Steady high-volume salt usage is assured by the rising production of chlorine and caustic soda for PVC manufacture, medicines and industrial chemicals. At the same time, rising investment in municipal and industrial water treatment infrastructure is driving demand for salt-based softening and purification systems. Moreover, increasing industrial automation and the need for de-icing in cold climate areas are supporting the stability of baseline demand. Environmental restrictions are slowly impacting product mix adjustments towards higher-purity and eco-friendly salt formulations.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Industrial Salt Market Report:

Cargill Inc.

Compass Minerals International

K+S AG

INEOS Group

China National Salt Industry Corporation

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Morton Salt Inc.

Rio Tinto Group

GHCL Ltd.

Dominion Salt Ltd.

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Nouryon

Archean Group

Kissner Group Holdings

Sojitz Corporation

Naikai Salt Industries

Sambhar Salts Ltd.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Boliden Group

SQM S.A.

Recent Developments:

2023: Invest International provided a USD 13.6 million loan facility to Egyptian Salt Industry Co. (ESIC) to establish a salt refining plant in Egypt using technology from Titan Salt B.V., strengthening regional production capacity for industrial applications.

Invest International provided a USD 13.6 million loan facility to Egyptian Salt Industry Co. (ESIC) to establish a salt refining plant in Egypt using technology from Titan Salt B.V., strengthening regional production capacity for industrial applications. 2024: Sojitz Corporation partnered with a Middle Eastern firm to develop a solar salt production facility, increasing output capacity for industrial and water treatment applications by approximately 30%.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs) – Check Section 5

SALT PRODUCTION & RESOURCE AVAILABILITY STRUCTURE – helps you understand how global supply is distributed across rock salt, solar salt, and vacuum salt, along with regional reserve concentration and mining vs evaporation-based production shifts influencing long-term supply stability.

– helps you understand how global supply is distributed across rock salt, solar salt, and vacuum salt, along with regional reserve concentration and mining vs evaporation-based production shifts influencing long-term supply stability. PRODUCTION CAPACITY UTILIZATION & SUPPLY EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify whether industrial salt markets are operating under capacity constraints or surplus conditions, directly impacting pricing pressure, investment timing, and expansion feasibility across key producing regions.

– helps you identify whether industrial salt markets are operating under capacity constraints or surplus conditions, directly impacting pricing pressure, investment timing, and expansion feasibility across key producing regions. CHLOR-ALKALI & CHEMICAL INDUSTRY DEMAND DEPENDENCY INDEX – helps you evaluate the structural dominance of chlorine, caustic soda, and soda ash production in total salt consumption, highlighting how industrial salt demand is tightly linked to global chemical manufacturing cycles.

– helps you evaluate the structural dominance of chlorine, caustic soda, and soda ash production in total salt consumption, highlighting how industrial salt demand is tightly linked to global chemical manufacturing cycles. WATER TREATMENT & DE-ICING CONSUMPTION PATTERN ANALYSIS – helps you track seasonal, municipal, and infrastructure-driven demand variations across water softening, wastewater treatment, and road de-icing applications, which significantly influence regional consumption volatility.

– helps you track seasonal, municipal, and infrastructure-driven demand variations across water softening, wastewater treatment, and road de-icing applications, which significantly influence regional consumption volatility. GLOBAL TRADE FLOW & LOGISTICS COST STRUCTURE – helps you identify import-export dependency patterns, regional salt trade corridors, and transportation cost pressures affecting competitiveness between mined, solar, and vacuum salt producers.

– helps you identify import-export dependency patterns, regional salt trade corridors, and transportation cost pressures affecting competitiveness between mined, solar, and vacuum salt producers. REGULATORY & SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT FRAMEWORK – helps you assess environmental compliance pressures, de-icing runoff regulations, sustainable extraction practices, and wastewater treatment mandates shaping production methods and long-term market restructuring.

Industrial Salt Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 16.31 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 22.87 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.6% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Rock Salt, Solar Salt, Vacuum Pan Salt, Salt in Brine)

• By Source (Natural Brine, Salt Mines/Rock Salt, Sea Salt)

• By Application (Chemical Processing, De-Icing, Water Treatment, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Food Processing, Others)

• By End User (Chemical Industry, Water Utilities, Transportation & Government, Oil & Gas, Agricultural, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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