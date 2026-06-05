Clearmind Medicine to Feature New Insights from CMND-100 Psychedelic Clinical Trial on “Inside MEAI” Webinar

Register now for free and join on June 10, 2026

Vancouver, Canada, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND) (“Clearmind” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel, non-hallucinogenic, second generation, neuroplastogen-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced it will host a live webinar titled

“Inside MEAI: Exclusive Investigator Q&A with Yale & Johns Hopkins on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, from 12:00–1:00 PM EDT (9:00–10:00 AM PDT).

Interested participants are invited to register and secure their spot in this exclusive session.

The webinar will provide an in-depth review of the latest clinical data from the Company’s ongoing FDA-approved Phase I/IIa multi-center trial evaluating CMND-100, its proprietary non-hallucinogenic MEAI-based oral drug candidate, for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

Featured Speakers:

Dr. Anahita Bassir Nia, MD- Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Yale School of Medicine. Leads clinical trials on psychedelics and novel compounds for AUD, depression, and PTSD.

Dr. Jennifer Ellis, Ph.D.- Assistant Professor and licensed clinical psychologist, Johns Hopkins Medicine. Principal investigator at the Johns Hopkins trial site, focused on novel therapeutics for substance use disorders.

Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D.- CEO of Clearmind Medicine, will provide a clinical development and corporate update.

Host & Moderator: The webinar will be moderated by Shannon Smadella, MBA, Co-Executive Director of World Psychedelics Day, former board member of MAPS Canada, and Special Advisor to Clearmind Medicine.

The event is open to the public and will include a live Q&A session. Registration is available via Eventbrite.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage neuroplastogens pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of non-hallucinogenic, second generation, neuroplastogen-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods, or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families, including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “CMND.”

For further information, visit: https://www.clearmindmedicine.com or contact:

Investor Relations

invest@clearmindmedicine.com

www.Clearmindmedicine.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its belief in MEAI’s potential as a transformative, non-hallucinogenic treatment option for Alcohol Use Disorder.. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Clearmind is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.