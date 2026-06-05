Kitchen Appliances Market to Hit USD 393.88 Billion by 2031 with Large Kitchen Appliances Holding 72.55% Revenue Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s report, the kitchen appliances market size is valued at USD 323.43 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 393.88 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.02%. Demand is being supported by faster replacement cycles for refrigerators, microwaves, and dishwashers as stricter energy-efficiency standards take effect across the United States and Europe. At the same time, leading manufacturers are expanding AI-enabled product lines, strengthening local production networks, and upgrading designs to meet evolving repairability and sustainability regulations.

Kitchen Appliances Market Growth Drivers

Eco-Friendly Cooling Technologies Push Kitchen Appliance Manufacturers Toward Faster Product Innovation

Growing focus on sustainable refrigeration technologies is reshaping the global kitchen appliances industry as manufacturers transition toward low-emission cooling systems for residential and commercial applications. Regulatory changes across key markets are encouraging appliance makers to redesign refrigerators and cooling equipment with environmentally safer refrigerants, improved energy performance, and enhanced safety features. This transition is also accelerating replacement demand among commercial kitchens, foodservice operators, and retailers seeking to reduce operating costs and improve long-term energy efficiency. In response, leading companies are investing in advanced compressor technologies, smart cooling systems, and localized manufacturing capabilities to strengthen compliance readiness and after-sales support. Strategic acquisitions and regional expansion initiatives are further helping appliance brands broaden distribution of compliant products while capitalizing on the growing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient kitchen infrastructure.

Smart Kitchen Ecosystems Drive Consumer Upgrades and Premium Appliance Demand

The growing adoption of connected kitchen appliances is transforming consumer expectations and accelerating upgrade cycles across the global market. Smart refrigerators, AI-powered ovens, and app-enabled kitchen systems are increasingly valued for their convenience, automation, and ability to simplify everyday cooking and food management tasks. Manufacturers are moving beyond basic connectivity features by integrating real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and intelligent cooking assistance into premium and mid-range appliance categories. The expansion of connected ecosystems is also encouraging consumers to invest in fully integrated kitchen suites that combine smart functionality with enhanced user experience. As competition intensifies, appliance brands are focusing on software capabilities, digital services, and long-term customer engagement rather than hardware alone. At the same time, rising awareness around cybersecurity and data protection is pushing manufacturers to strengthen device security standards and build greater consumer trust in connected home technologies. These trends are helping premium appliances maintain stronger pricing power while supporting continued innovation across the kitchen appliances industry.

Kitchen Appliances Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Hub for Kitchen Appliance Innovation and Adoption

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the fastest-growing region in the global kitchen appliances market, supported by rapid urban development, expanding middle-class populations, and increasing access to modern electrical infrastructure. Rising household incomes and changing lifestyles across emerging cities are driving stronger demand for both entry-level and premium kitchen appliances. The region is also benefiting from the rapid growth of e-commerce platforms, which are helping appliance brands expand their reach beyond traditional retail networks. Online channels are making it easier for consumers to access smart refrigerators, connected cooking appliances, and energy-efficient kitchen solutions, while improved logistics and installation services are accelerating adoption of larger appliances.

North America Maintains Strong Market Position Through Premium Upgrades and Smart Appliance Adoption

North America continues to hold a significant share of the global kitchen appliances market, supported by strong consumer demand for premium, connected, and energy-efficient products. While slower housing turnover and longer appliance replacement cycles are moderating volume growth in some categories, rising interest in smart kitchen ecosystems and high-end remodeling projects is helping sustain market momentum. The region’s evolving regulatory environment is also influencing purchasing behavior, with stricter energy-efficiency standards and expanding repairability regulations encouraging consumers to replace aging appliances with more advanced and service-friendly models. Government-backed energy retrofit initiatives in parts of the region are further supporting upgrades of refrigerators, dishwashers, and other large appliances in older homes.

As consumer preferences, product innovation, and retail dynamics continue to shape the kitchen appliances market, decision-makers require analysis grounded in consistent research standards and validated market inputs. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured methodology that combines multiple data sources and expert review, helping provide a dependable perspective for evaluating market developments and business opportunities. Says, Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence

Major Segments Highlighted in the Kitchen Appliances Market Report

By Product



• Large Kitchen Appliances

• Refrigerators & Freezers

• Dishwashers

• Range Hoods

• Cooktops

• Ovens

• Other Large Kitchen Appliances

• Small Kitchen Appliances

• Food Processors

• Juicers and Blenders

• Grills and Roasters

• Air Fryers

• Coffee Makers

• Electric Cookers

• Toasters

• Electric Kettles

• Countertop Ovens

• Other Small Kitchen Appliances

By End User



• Residential

• Commercial

By Distribution Channel



• B2C/Retail

• Multi-brand Stores

• Exclusive Brand Outlets

• Online

• Other Distribution Channels

• B2B (Directly from Manufacturers)

By Geography



North America

• Canada

• United States

• Mexico

South America

• Brazil

• Peru

• Chile

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• BENELUX

• NORDICS

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• India

• China

• Japan

• Australia

• South Korea

• South-East Asia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

• United Arab Emirates

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Nigeria

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Overview – Kitchen Appliances Industry



Study Period 2020 - 2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 323.43 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 393.88 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 4.02% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Product, By End User, By Distribution Channel and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.



Kitchen Appliances Companies: Covers a global market overview, industry insights, key segment analysis, available financial information, strategic business developments, competitive positioning and market share analysis of major players, product and service portfolios, and recent industry updates.



• Haier Smart Home (Haier, GE Appliances)

• Whirlpool Corporation

• Midea Group

• BSH Hausgeräte GmbH (Bosch, Siemens)

• Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG)

• LG Electronics

• Samsung Electronics

• Panasonic Corporation

• Hisense Home Appliances Group

• Arçelik/Beko

• Miele

• Sharp Corporation

• Smeg S.p.A.

• Groupe SEB (Tefal, Moulinex)

• Breville Group

• De’Longhi Group

• SharkNinja (Ninja)

• Versuni (Philips Domestic Appliances)

• Hamilton Beach Brands

• Joyoung

Get in-depth industry insights on the kitchen appliances market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-kitchen-appliances-products-market-industry?utm_source=globenewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Size: The smart kitchen appliances market size was valued at USD 23.68 billion in 2025 and projected to rise from USD 26.25 Billion in 2026 to USD 43.93 billion by 2031at a CAGR of 10.86%. Increasing smart home adoption, stricter energy-efficiency regulations, and rapid integration of AI-powered technologies are driving demand for connected kitchen solutions. Manufacturers are enhancing product ecosystems with advanced features such as voice-enabled controls, intelligent monitoring, automated cooking support, and predictive maintenance capabilities, encouraging consumers to upgrade to smarter and more energy-efficient appliances.

Small Kitchen Appliances Market Share: The small kitchen appliances market is categorized by product type, including coffee makers, electric cookers, and other countertop appliances, along with segmentation by end users across residential and commercial sectors. The market is further analyzed based on distribution channels, covering both retail sales and direct manufacturer-based business transactions, with regional insights spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Market forecasts and estimates are presented in terms of value (USD).

Home Appliances Market Growth: Home appliances market competition remains moderately consolidated among major global brands, although market performance continues to differ across regions and product categories. Leading manufacturers are expanding localized production and regional supply networks to improve operational flexibility, reduce tariff-related risks, and strengthen after-sales service capabilities. At the same time, several companies are increasing investments in domestic manufacturing facilities to improve supply chain resilience for high-demand appliance categories.

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