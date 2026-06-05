MISOORA Unveils Revolutionary K-Beauty Skincare Range Emphasizing Longevity Over Anti-Aging

New York, NY, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For three decades, American skincare spoke the language of correction: erase, reverse, defy. In 2026, that vocabulary is being retired. In its place — across the pages of Vogue, Forbes, and ELLE — is a single word borrowed from the science of healthy aging: longevity. Vogue, in “2026’s Biggest Skincare Trends to Try Now,” framed the shift in January, observing that while the term is often overused, 2026 marks a turning point — one in which longevity is no longer about marketing spin, but about cultivating skin cells that work harder for us. As ELLE put it in its April feature “7 Longevity Skin Care Trends to Know in 2026,” the mindset has moved from fighting age to managing it proactively — with science, choice, and self-respect.

MISOORA five-piece range built to be used as one regimen

MISOORA, a K-beauty brand formulated for the American market, is the first formulated natively around skin longevity science rather than adapted to it. It launches in the US on June 22, 2026, with NAD+, PDRN, Exosomes, EGF, and Retinaldehyde at disclosed concentrations.

A philosophy, expressed as a routine

A defining insight of the longevity conversation is that no single product carries the day. As ELLE’s reporting concluded, drawing on its panel of dermatologists and longevity physicians, skin longevity is not a product — it is a multifactorial practice, the same way sleep, nutrition, and movement compound over time.

MISOORA was designed in that spirit: a five-piece range built to be used as one regimen, organized around three ideas the brand calls Wellness, Recharge, and Longevity.

The routine opens with a sulfate- and fragrance-free Gentle Biotech Cleanser, pH-balanced to leave the barrier intact rather than stripped — the condition under which active ingredients absorb as intended. From there, the regimen layers its biotech serums by purpose: a PDRN + Exosome + EGF serum at a disclosed 2,100 ppm, drawing on actives long used in Korean aesthetic medicine and studied for their role in skin renewal and the appearance of firmness; and the NAD+ Firming Serum, the conceptual center of the line. In the evening, a Retinaldehyde 0.2% serum does its work while the skin rests. A ceramide-rich Barrier Repair Moisturizer seals the routine, reinforcing the moisture barrier so high-potency actives stay comfortable in daily use — the difference, in practice, between a regimen one can sustain and one one abandons.

The full regimen is available to preview now at misoora.com.

Why these ingredients

The actives MISOORA selected map directly onto the compounds dermatologists now cite as the field’s most promising. ELLE’s experts singled out retinoids as the enduring gold standard — among the strongest tools available for improving visible texture and fine lines — while naming a newer cohort, PDRN, urolithin A, NAD+, and nicotinamide, as the compounds showing real promise in emerging studies. MISOORA’s two anchor molecules sit squarely in that account.

NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is a coenzyme present in nearly every living cell, central to how cells produce energy. Researchers have documented its decline across human tissue — including skin — with levels falling by roughly half by a person’s forties, a drop now counted among the recognized hallmarks of aging. As ELLE’s reporting noted, a defining thread of longevity science is the effort to replace the compounds — NAD+ chief among them — that degrade as the body ages. MISOORA’s interest is in bringing it into a daily topical routine, formulated to support the look of radiance and firmness.

Retinaldehyde, the form of vitamin A in MISOORA’s evening serum, sits a single metabolic step from retinoic acid — closer to the active form than conventional retinol, and supported by an unusually deep clinical literature. In controlled studies, topical retinaldehyde has produced measurable gains in dermal density and elasticity and reductions in wrinkle depth over a course of months, while causing markedly less irritation than prescription retinoids — by some comparisons, roughly three times less. At 0.2%, MISOORA positions it for results that are visible without the redness and downtime that lead many to abandon vitamin A altogether.

A choice runs through the entire lineup: MISOORA discloses its exact concentrations — PDRN at 2,100 ppm, Retinaldehyde at 0.2% — rather than concealing actives within proprietary blends. As Vogue’s experts observed, consumers now want to understand mechanisms and data rather than accept vague promises of glow and hydration. In a category where “clinical” is often an aesthetic, MISOORA treats transparency as part of the formula.

Why now

The shift is now documented well beyond the beauty desk. Forbes, in its April feature “Longevity Beauty in 2026: The Future of Anti-Aging Skincare,” reported that longevity beauty is fast emerging as one of the beauty industry’s strongest new categories, with brands investing in science-led innovation designed to support skin function over time rather than deliver short-term cosmetic results. The movement now carries institutional weight, with major prestige houses standing up dedicated skin-longevity research programs and one luxury brand president describing the moment to Forbes as a “longevity revolution” rather than a passing trend. Those programs largely sit at the luxury tier. MISOORA’s wager is that the science need not stay there — that a complete, transparently dosed regimen belongs within reach of the consumer driving the trend, formulated natively within the shift rather than retrofitted to it. The complete MISOORA regimen launches June 22 at misoora.com.

The founding waitlist

MISOORA is accepting registrations now at misoora.com. The first 500 customers to join become Founding Members — with guaranteed first access on June 22, before the brand reaches Amazon, before influencers post, before the algorithm decides who sees it. After 500, everyone waits.

Join the waitlist: misoora.com

About MISOORA

MISOORA is a K-beauty skincare brand designed around skin longevity, formulating biotech actives — including NAD+, PDRN, Exosomes, EGF, and Retinaldehyde — into a complete daily regimen at an accessible price point. Created at the intersection of Korean formulation science and American consumer expectations, MISOORA brings clinic-inspired actives into an at-home routine. The brand launches in the United States on June 22, 2026, at misoora.com.

Wellness. Recharge. Longevity.

Understanding the Category

Skin longevity skincare, defined

Skin longevity skincare focuses on maintaining and restoring the biological functions that keep skin resilient, firm, and radiant over time — rather than masking visible signs of aging after the fact. It targets root causes: cellular energy depletion, loss of regenerative signaling, and barrier breakdown accumulated through stress, sleep deprivation, and environmental exposure.

PDRN in skincare

PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide) is an active DNA fragment derived from salmon, clinically studied for tissue repair, collagen stimulation, and skin renewal. It has been a staple of Korean aesthetic medicine for over a decade and is now available in topical form at verified concentrations — MISOORA’s serum delivers 2,100 ppm, a disclosed figure, not a proprietary blend.

NAD+ in skincare

NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is the coenzyme that powers cellular energy production and DNA repair in virtually every living cell — including skin cells. Levels decline by roughly half by a person’s forties, contributing directly to visible dullness, loss of firmness, and a weakened barrier. It is the same molecule at the center of the global longevity science movement, now brought into a daily topical routine by MISOORA.

MISOORA Serum

Press Inquiries

press@misoora.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=lPyXCasdH2E