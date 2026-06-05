Whoosh Wellness Launches Physician-Guided Telehealth Platform Offering Oral-First Wellness Protocols and Prescribed Microdosing Programs

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whoosh Wellness, a premium physician-guided telehealth wellness platform, today announced its official launch, offering health-conscious adults access to approved wellness protocols through a seamless, fully remote experience. The platform’s two core differentiators set it apart in an increasingly crowded telehealth market: every protocol is available in an oral formulation, and all GLP-1 programs are built to focus on physician-prescribed microdosing protocols designed to minimize side effects and maximize long-term results.



Whoosh serves people who already take their health seriously — performance-driven professionals, fitness-focused adults, and longevity-minded consumers who want modern physician-guided support without the friction of traditional clinic visits. After completing an online health intake, members connect with a licensed physician remotely and receive personalized wellness protocols delivered directly to their door.



Oral Administration: Removing Barriers to Advanced Wellness



Most telehealth wellness platforms are built around injections. Whoosh is built around access.



The platform offers every product in an oral format, including oral options for its semaglutide, tirzepatide, NAD+, sermorelin, and glutathione protocols. This approach directly addresses one of the most common barriers to starting — and staying on — a wellness protocol: needle aversion, complexity, and lifestyle disruption.



“A lot of people who would genuinely benefit from these protocols never start because the experience feels too clinical or too complicated,” said Carter Jenkins, Co-Founder of Whoosh Wellness. “We built Whoosh around removing that friction. When every protocol is available in traditional forms, and orally, the barrier to entry drops, adherence improves, and the overall experience feels like a natural part of your routine rather than a medical intervention.”



Emerging research continues to support the potential of oral administration for compounds traditionally delivered via injection. A Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating once-daily oral semaglutide demonstrated statistically significant improvements in blood sugar control at all tested doses over 26 weeks, with meaningful weight-loss outcomes at the 14 mg dose compared to placebo.

Lexaria Bioscience has also reported early human trial data showing its oral tirzepatide capsules achieved bloodstream concentrations comparable to injectable formats by the end of the study period, alongside fewer reported side effects.



Whoosh sees oral delivery as a long-term strategic advantage, not just a product feature.



Prescribed Microdosing: A Different Philosophy on GLP-1 Care



Standard GLP-1 protocols across most telehealth platforms follow a familiar pattern: start low, escalate to the maximum tolerated dose, and stay there. Whoosh takes a fundamentally different approach.



Every Whoosh GLP-1 protocol is built around prescribed microdosing — physician-guided programs that find the minimum effective dose for each individual, rather than defaulting to maximum dosage. The goal is sustainable metabolic optimization, not short-term suppression.



The clinical rationale is straightforward. Higher doses of semaglutide and tirzepatide are associated with more pronounced gastrointestinal side effects, including nausea, vomiting, and fatigue. Microdosing allows patients to achieve meaningful appetite control and metabolic benefits at lower doses, with significantly fewer side effects and better long-term adherence.



Physicians working within the Whoosh framework focus on identifying the dose that keeps appetite and metabolic function optimized — not the highest dose the patient can tolerate. For many people, that means working toward a stable maintenance dose that may be a fraction of what standard protocols would prescribe.



This philosophy aligns with a growing perspective in metabolic medicine: that the goal of GLP-1 therapy should be the minimum effective dose, not maximum suppression, especially when patients are also building the lifestyle foundation — consistent fasting, resistance training, adequate protein intake — that makes long-term weight maintenance possible.



Approved Protocols, Physician-Led Care



All Whoosh protocols involve only approved compounds dispensed through licensed compounding pharmacies under physician oversight. The platform’s current protocol library includes:

Semaglutide (oral formulation available)

Tirzepatide (oral formulation available)

Sermorelin (oral formulation available)

NAD+ (oral formulation available

Glutathione (oral formulation available)

Each member receives ongoing physician-guided care, not a one-time prescription. Physicians monitor progress, adjust protocols based on response, and guide members toward sustainable long-term outcomes.



Dr. Todd Strumwasser, MD, serves as in-house medical advisor for Whoosh Wellness. A board-certified anesthesiologist with more than 40 years of healthcare leadership experience, Dr. Strumwasser earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Keck School of Medicine of USC and completed his residency at the University of Washington Affiliated Hospitals, where he served as chief resident. His career includes executive leadership roles at CommonSpirit Health and Dignity Health, with a focus on patient care quality, clinical operations, and healthcare innovation.



“The goal has always been to make advanced, physician-guided wellness care feel approachable and sustainable,” said Jenkins. “By focusing on healthy people looking to optimize with these compounds, partnering with health and wellness brands, offering new delivery methods and microdosing protocols is what will allow Whoosh to create a home for those currently left out. Right now, the options are limited, we hope to change that.”



A New Standard for Premium Telehealth Wellness



Whoosh sits at the intersection of clinical credibility and modern wellness experience. The platform is designed to feel more like a premium wellness company than a telehealth clinic — education-first, physician-guided, and built around long-term optimization rather than quick results.



The platform is live at www.whooshwellness.com.



About Whoosh Wellness



Whoosh Wellness is a premium physician-guided telehealth wellness platform helping health-conscious adults optimize performance, metabolic health, recovery, and longevity through modern prescription wellness protocols. Every protocol on the platform is available in an oral formulation, and all GLP-1 programs are built around physician-prescribed dosing, with an emphasis on performance optimization. Members complete a streamlined online health intake, connect with a licensed physician remotely, and receive personalized protocols delivered directly to their home. Through their patient portal they can access their ongoing-care team 24/7. Whoosh is built for people who take their health seriously and want a more approachable, physician-guided path to feeling and performing their best. Learn more at www.whooshwellness.com.



Co-Founders: Carter Jenkins and Isaac Klein



Contact: Carter Jenkins, Co-Founder Whoosh Wellness press@whooshwellness.com www.whooshwellness.com



###



This press release is for informational purposes only. All protocols are physician-prescribed and dispensed through licensed compounding pharmacies. Individual results vary. Nothing in this release constitutes medical advice.



https://thenewsfront.com/whoosh-wellness-launches-physician-guided-telehealth-platform-offering-oral-first-wellness-protocols-and-prescribed-microdosing-programs/