‘Alberta Ag-Plastics. Recycle It!’ Shortlisted for 35th Annual Emerald Awards for Environmental Excellence

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ‘Alberta Ag-Plastic. Recycle It!’ program has been included in the shortlist for the 35th Annual Emerald Awards, presented by the Alberta Emerald Foundation (AEF), recognizing environmental excellence across the province. The shortlist represents the top projects and organizations selected from this year’s nominations, highlighting Alberta’s impact, innovation, and leadership in the environmental space.

Now in its 35th year, the Emerald Awards are among Alberta’s most recognized environmental honours, celebrating the individuals, organizations, and projects driving meaningful change across the province.

About ‘Alberta Ag-Plastic. Recycle It!’

Cleanfarms, in partnership with the Agricultural Plastic Recycling Group (APRG), is operating a multi-year pilot program to recycle agricultural grain bags and twine, with the inclusion of silage plastic (silo bags, tarps, bunker covers), and bale wrap (stretch wrap for silage and haylage bales) later in 2026. The project gives Alberta farmers the opportunity to sustainably manage these essential agricultural resources by keeping them out of landfills and the environment. The materials collected through this project are recycled in North America into new useful products, some of which end up back on farms. Since the pilot’s inception in 2019, farmers have brought in over 4.52 million kg of used agricultural plastics to be recycled.

“Being recognized on this year’s shortlist is an honour and speaks volumes about the dedication Alberta farmers continue to show to environmental stewardship practices,” says Assar Grinde, Chair of APRG. “The continuing success and expansion of this pilot project is a reflection of the growing desire for more sustainable solutions in local agriculture and communities, and we look forward to continuing working with our partners and farmers to keep more ag plastics out of the environment.”

Funds for the ‘Alberta Ag-Plastic. Recycle It!’ program were granted by the Government of Alberta and are administered by Alberta Beef Producers, with a contract renewal effective to the end of December 2027. “This project is a point of pride for Cleanfarms, and we’re grateful to our partners at APRG and the Government of Alberta for their vital contributions in making it a success,” adds Shane Hedderson, Cleanfarms Interim Executive Director. “Most of all, we appreciate the time farmers take out of their days to participate in the program so they can leave their communities cleaner and greener for future generations of Albertans.”

About The Alberta Emerald Foundation

The Alberta Emerald Foundation (AEF) is a registered charity dedicated to accelerating environmental excellence across Alberta. Through programs like the Emerald Awards, the Emerald Documentary Series, and the What On EARTH Can We Do? podcast, the AEF celebrates, supports, and shares the stories of those driving positive environmental change across the province.

Learn more about the AEF.

About APRG

The Agricultural Plastics Recycling Group (APRG) was formed in 2017 to find solutions for agricultural plastics. The APRG is made up of representatives from producer groups, retailers, municipalities, waste commissions, academic institutions, and recyclers. It is now focused on the transition of the pilot into a permanent program as well as exploring solutions for other ag plastics such as bale wrap and silage plastic. aprg.ca.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes. Visit cleanfarms.ca.

Contact

Margot Beverley, Director, Communications, Cleanfarms

beverleym@cleanfarms.ca | (647) 557-1801

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37805ea6-3c41-45be-8c92-40dfcc29e31e