Palmetto Publishing Releases Kathleen K. Summers's Gothic Ghost Novel About a Town Erased From Every Map

Charleston, SC, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Fieldstone Manor, a debut Gothic ghost novel by Kathleen K. Summers. The book follows two college friends who stumble upon a town absent from every map, GPS, and public record, only to discover an estate whose secrets reach back more than two centuries.

Set against the autumn landscape of upstate New York, Fieldstone Manor opens as best friends Madison and Jaime drive home from college along familiar back roads. When the sky turns black without warning and their GPS fails, a weatherworn sign welcomes them to Granite Ledge, a town founded in 1770 that appears in no record of any kind. The streets are abandoned. An old church bell tower stands silent and full of bats. The only sign of life is a dingy coffee shop where a handful of unsettling men watch them from behind clouds of cigarette smoke.

Despite Jaime's instinct to leave, Madison's curiosity draws them deeper into Granite Ledge. The men in the coffee shop mention a place just outside town called Fieldstone Manor, a grand estate with a history stretching to 1791. Tours have been suspended for winter, but the two friends press on. An elderly woman preparing to close the manor for the season agrees to an impromptu tour, and what she reveals is both hair-raising and heartbreaking. The novel alternates between the present day and the late eighteenth century, peeling back layers of darkness, loss, and restless spirits that refuse to remain buried.

The novel arrives at a time of renewed reader appetite for atmospheric, slow-burn supernatural fiction rooted in history and a strong sense of place. Fieldstone Manor will appeal to fans of Simone St. James, Darcy Coates, and classic haunted-house narratives. Readers drawn to dual timelines, small-town mystery, and Gothic horror that favors creeping dread over graphic violence will find a distinctive new voice in Summers. The book is positioned for adult readers ages 30 to 65 who prize literary atmosphere alongside genuine chills.

Fieldstone Manor is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Fieldstone Manor is Kathleen K. Summers’s first novel. Set in upstate New York and alternating between the present day and the years 1791–1793, the story reflects the rich history and atmosphere of the region. Summers lives in New York’s Finger Lakes region with her pets.



Media Contact: publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, Kathleen K. Summers

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